ATAC Resources Ltd. Announces Increase in Private Placement Offering due to Strong Demand

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) ("ATAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will increase the size of the unit portion of the private placement previously announced on June 3, 2021. Due to significant investor demand from institutions and strategic investors, the unit portion of the private placement will be increased from $1,505,000 to up to $2,520,000 by the sale of up to 14,400,000 units at a price of $0.175 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.24 for a period of three years from closing. There will be no change in the amount up to $504,000 to be raised by the sale of up to 2,400,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.21 per flow-through unit.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Yukon and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $6 million in working capital.

