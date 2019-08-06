ATAC Resources Confirms Fatal Aircraft Accident

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -­­ It is with sincere regret that ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") confirms that an aircraft servicing the Rackla Gold Property was lost earlier today. The flight was en route from the property to Mayo, Yukon. The accident has claimed the lives of the lone passenger and the pilot.

ATAC will provide further information pending notification of next of kin and details from local authorities.

The Management and the Board of Directors of ATAC Resources Ltd. extends its deepest condolences.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

SOURCE ATAC Resources Ltd.

For further information: Matthew Keevil, VP Corporate Affairs, ATAC Resources Ltd., T: 604-687-2522, mkeevil@atacresources.com