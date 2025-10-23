AT&T Stands Up for Consumers Duped by Competitors Misleading Claims

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ --

In a world of empty promises and untruths… AT&T cuts through the hype with a campaign that redefines what customers should expect from their network and their carrier

While the other carriers are bombarding customers with slogans and swirl, AT&T (NYSE: T) is taking action – launching a bold new campaign to stand up for consumers by squashing competitor untruths and setting the record straight. It's simple. AT&T delivers More Coverage. More Reliability & More Accountability.

Backed by industry-leading investments in Fiber and 5G wireless networks, expert-built infrastructure, and The AT&T Guarantee – AT&T is the first and only carrier that guarantees both their wireless and fiber networks. This isn't a meaningless price-lock, this is showing up for customers with the truth, the proof, and the receipts to show.

On Screen: This Ain't Our First Rodeo with actor Luke Wilson

AT&T is striking back with a new advertising campaign featuring Luke Wilson that underscores a simple truth: trust is earned through action. The campaign calls out the litany of misleading and deceiving claims in other carrier's marketing.

"AT&T's network speaks for itself: more coverage, proven reliability, the industry's only Guarantee our customers can count on. We don't make promises we can't keep – we deliver the connectivity people rely on and we stand behind it. Period," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T.

AT&T's Network Built to Deliver

From 2020 through 2024, AT&T invested $145 billion in U.S. connectivity infrastructure, including spectrum, and now covers 300,000+ more square miles than T-Mobile – an area larger than California, New York, and Florida - combined. With the combined power of AT&T Fiber, and our award-winning nationwide network, customers enjoy seamless connectivity at home, work, or on the go.

Recent accolades from Root Metrics1 affirm AT&T's leadership in speed and reliability. Whether it's a critical work call, family check-in or emergency, customers can count on AT&T to have the fewest dropped calls compared to T-Mobile who had the most. AT&T was also recognized by Ookla for clearer conversations – earning recognition for Best Call Performance vs our competitors.

"We're not just building a network – we're building trust," said Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T. "With billions invested and a multiyear AT&T Fiber expansion, we're delivering blazing-fast, rock-solid connectivity where people live, work, and move. Coverage. Reliability. Accountability. These aren't extras – they're the essentials of modern life, and we're making them non-negotiable."

The AT&T Difference

Customers deserve connectivity that just works and service that keeps them connected, everywhere they need to be. We're meeting customers where they are at home, on the go, or in-store – and our experts are getting them the best solution.

Faster fiber support. Same- or next-day fiber repair appointments is the standard we hold ourselves to.

Same- or next-day fiber repair appointments is the standard we hold ourselves to. Clear updates when something's off . We proactively notify impacted customers if there's an outage and apply automatic one-day bill credits for qualifying outages.

. We proactively notify impacted customers if there's an outage and apply automatic one-day bill credits for qualifying outages. A Smarter Network . AT&T is investing heavily in AI to detect service issues and perform self-healing to correct them.

. AT&T is investing heavily in AI to detect service issues and perform self-healing to correct them. The AT&T Guarantee.2 We are the first and only provider to offer a guarantee that covers both wireless and fiber networks – The AT&T Guarantee delivers the connectivity you depend on, the deals you want, and the prompt and friendly service you deserve. All guaranteed, or we make it right. We are setting the standard for care and service. From proactive bill credits in the rare event our customers experience a network interruption (no action needed on the customer's part) to transparent communication – their experience matters, and we're committed to delivering the best. We put the customer first. Period.

These standards are enabled by sustained investment in customer care – $750 million+ across the last four years – and AI-assisted tools that help our experts diagnose and resolve issues faster.

As the AT&T Guarantee nears its one-year milestone, it's clear, this isn't just a campaign, it's a commitment. AT&T connects people to what matters most –because connecting changes everything.

1Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of AT&T.

2Credit for fiber downtime lasting 20 minutes or more; or for wireless downtime lasting 60 minutes or more caused by a single incident impacting 10 or more towers. Must be connected to impacted tower at onset of outage. Restrictions and exclusions apply. See att.com/guarantee for full details.

