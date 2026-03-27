AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

DALLAS, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares, payable May 1, 2026.

Key Takeaways:

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

Dividends on common stock as well as Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on May 1, 2026.

The board of directors of AT&T (NYSE: T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company's 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company's 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on May 1, 2026, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on April 10, 2026.

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About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

Ashley Hoptay, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: (469)-203-2327, Email: [email protected]