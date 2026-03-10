AT&T Announces $250 Billion Commitment to Advance U.S. Connectivity

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ --

AT&T marks the 150th anniversary of the ﬁrst phone call by re-aﬃrming its leadership in investing in U.S. telecommunication infrastructure through 2030.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is committing more than $250 billion over ﬁve years to build the best and largest network, with the capabilities and resilience required for the next era of innovation and economic growth.

We are investing at the top of our industry to deliver unmatched coverage for more than 100 million customers on the nation's largest ﬁber and wireless networks.

AT&T is deploying networking infrastructure required to meet the ever-increasing demand for reliable, always-on connectivity across urban, suburban and rural America.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is proud to announce an investment and spend of more than $250 billion in the future of U.S. advanced connectivity, building the high-speed networks and resilience required for the next era of innovation and economic growth.

Building on the legacy of founder Alexander Graham Bell's ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago, AT&T is reaﬃrming its leadership as the company driving America's connected economy so every community, family, and business can participate in the promise of American progress.

"Today, we're committing more than $250 billion to increase U.S. connectivity competitiveness and expand access to AT&T's leading ﬁber and wireless networks – the best way to get on the internet," said John Stankey, Chairman and CEO of AT&T. "Current Federal telecommunications policy is as strong as I've seen in my career, making our commitment to invest possible. We look forward to serving American communities and businesses for the next 150 years."

What began with a single copper wire has evolved into the nation's largest converged network of ﬁber internet and 5G wireless services, connecting people at home, at work, and on the go.

This next chapter of investment and long-term operating commitment builds on that foundation through three strategic areas: deploying always-on connectivity, investing in people and communities, and innovating to secure America's connected economy. The current tax and regulatory environment are the most conducive to such investment in decades.

Deploying Always-On Connectivity

Ubiquitous networks that provide reliable, always-on connectivity are the critical conduits that make Artiﬁcial Intelligence, autonomous technologies, cloud computing, and data-heavy digital services possible. AT&T's investment will expand future-ready ﬁber and wireless services, modernize critical infrastructure, and strengthen network resilience and security to support communities and the economy for decades to come, including:

Accelerating the deployment of ﬁber, 5G home internet, wireless and satellite across urban, suburban, and rural America AT&T's satellite collaboration with AST SpaceMobile will extend coverage into remote areas.

Strengthening FirstNet, Built by AT&T – the nation's ﬁrst and only network built with and for ﬁrst responders – and modernizing vital infrastructure for public safety and resilience With AT&T Dynamic Defense, we deliver the only network connectivity with comprehensive built-in security controls.

Laying the groundwork for the next wave of American technological leadership through smart infrastructure and network optimization AT&T's Wi-Fi Personalization provides a tailored home experience that matches our customers' daily habits, and AT&T Turbo Live allows customers to boost their data experience at live events to get the reliable connection they want, even in crowded venues.



Investing in People and Communities

Building the nation's connectivity backbone requires dedicated, highly trained people. With approximately 110,000 U.S. employees today, AT&T will continue investing in America's workforce, including supporting the largest unionized workforce in the U.S. telecom industry, with a focus on training and development.

Investing in education through connectivity also strengthens communities. When workers can train locally, communities retain talent, families gain stability, and local economies grow stronger. These are mission-critical roles that keep networks running safely and reliably – work that depends on skilled technicians, engineers, and customer-facing experts that will remain essential as technology evolves. Focus areas include:

Recruiting and training more skilled technicians that are needed to build and maintain essential telecommunications infrastructure

Hiring thousands of technicians in 2026 alone; Only 5% of jobs at AT&T require a four-year degree

Investing in training, upskilling, and career pathways to keep roles current as tools and technology change – including AI ﬂuency

Supporting American families with competitive wages, employee beneﬁts and exceptional wellness programs, and long-term ﬁnancial security

Innovating to Secure America's Connected Economy

As connectivity becomes more essential, so do trust, security and continued American leadership in innovation. AT&T will continue investing in technologies that advance and protect the connected economy, including:

Scaling network security and AI-driven threat intelligence

Enabling the next wave of American invention across industries by opening up our network to allow new entrants to innovate and supply telecommunications equipment.

Strengthening collaboration with public-sector partners to support national resilience and ﬁrst responders

Supporting America's leadership in global technology and innovation

With this commitment, AT&T will keep building the network Americans rely on, whether delivered by ﬁber, wireless, or satellite, so more people and businesses have access to fast, reliable connectivity. It's the foundation for what's next, from remote care, to autonomous vehicles to AI, and it will help keep America connected for the next 150 years.

