ASX Announcement - March 2025 Quarterly Exploration Results

MURCHISON

At Bluebird-South Junction, the key production growth driver in the Murchison, new drilling results include:

8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au from 166.00m in 24BLDD203A, 6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au from 163.00m in 24BLDD205 and 6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au from 170.00m in 24BLDD208

The high-grade Nightfall orebody within the Starlight UG continues to deliver consistently strong results, with many showing grades and widths exceeding those modelled in the current mine plan, including:

25.00m at 17.66g/t Au from 169.00m in NF1090GC14, 15.47m at 23.53g/t Au from 82.00m in NF1120GC100 and 9.47m at 25.56g/t Au from 68.00m in NF1120GC89

Drilling at the Fender UG mine shows the potential of this system with the most promising this quarter being:

3m at 9.42g/t from 90m in 24FNDD0060 and 15.92m at 2.07g/t from 93m in 24FNDD0067

SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS

At Beta Hunt, the Western Flanks zone (the current major ore source at Beta Hunt) continues to demonstrate its class with:

22.00m at 4.69g/t Au from 134.00m in AWSP310-04AG

Stage 1 drilling of the Fletcher Zone (exploration target of between 0.8 and 1.2Moz) continues to deliver encouraging drilling results, including:

63.00m at 3.62g/t Au from 324.00m in WF490DD-51AE and 45.50m at 2.23g/t Au from 746.00m in WF440DD-37AE

20 priority Greenfields Exploration targets identified - in major review completed across the combined ~3,200km2 tenure package. Drill testing commenced in Q3 and will accelerate into Q4 FY25 and Q1 FY26.

$11M spent on exploration and resource development in Q3 FY25 - with $34M invested FY to date

17 drill rigs operating at end of the quarter



* True width has not been calculated

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"Westgold's exploration strategy across our portfolio has two prime objectives – to expand our existing larger mines (by resource development and conversion) and to define the next suite of organic assets (exploration) that will become mines.

Drilling across the Murchison and the Southern Goldfields has already delivered significant resource growth at Starlight and Bluebird-South Junction over the last 12 months. Drilling this quarter focussed on definition of the high-grade Nightfall zone, outside of the current mine plan at Fortnum; increasing data density ahead of the mining front at Bluebird-South Junction at Meekatharra; defining mineralised extensions such as Sovereign at Great Fingall in Cue; and completing the resource definition drill program for Stage 1 of the Fletcher exploration target at Beta Hunt.

The organic potential of this portfolio is immense. Westgold is well funded, systematic and focussed on expanding the assets that can deliver higher quality mine outputs, reduce our cost base and enhance our production profile."

Overview

In Q3 FY25, Westgold invested $11M in exploration and resource definition across its portfolio. The Company drilled a total of 82,898m, as summarised by the table below.

Table 1: Group Drilling Statistics - Q3 FY25

Region Diamond (m) RC Drilling (m) AC Drilling (m) Total (m) Murchison 44,766 4,060 1,899 50,725 Southern Goldfields 28,134 4,039 0 32,173

Exceptional intercepts returned this quarter from drilling activities are listed below:

Table 2: Exceptional drilling intercepts returned in Q3 FY25 (+100 gram metre intervals)

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m) Gram metres Nightfall



















Nightfall NF1090GC14 7,198,857 636,492 86 25.00m at 17.66g/t Au 169.00 -37 5 218 442

NF1120GC100 7,199,083 636,529 119 15.47m at 23.53g/t Au 82.00 -45 60 116.4 364

NF1120GC89 7,199,082 636,528 119 9.47m at 25.56g/t Au 68.00 -47 109 103.8 242

NF1120GC107 7,199,023 636,515 118 2.56m at 73.39g/t Au 9.00 -20 54 15 188

NF1120GC86 7,199,082 636,528 119 9.25m at 14.57g/t Au 65.00 -58 77 141 135

NF1095RD09 7,198,923 636,596 91 13.80m at 9.73g/t Au 250.00 -50 334 332.9 134

NF1120GC106 7,199,084 636,530 120 3.00m at 41.49g/t Au 0.00 -15 106 71.7 124

NF1120GC97 7,199,057 636,517 118 20.36m at 6.03g/t Au 64.00 -61 94 101.9 123

NF1120GC96 7,199,056 636,517 118 5.68m at 20.09g/t Au 57.00 -45 109 79.5 114

NF1120GC78 7,199,110 636,569 119 9.60m at 11.64g/t Au 47.00 -60 65 140.7 112

NF1120GC92 7,199,057 636,518 118 14.00m at 7.62g/t Au 66.00 -58 73 100 107

NF1090GC15 7,198,857 636,493 86 11.00m at 9.39g/t Au 147.00 -39 11 179.4 103

NF1090GC11 7,198,857 636,493 87 6.50m at 15.48g/t Au 125.00 -17 29 133.7 101 Beta Hunt



















Fletcher WF490DD-51AE 6,543,672 374,950 -484 63.00m at 3.62g/t Au 324.00 -56 228 744.83 228

WF440DD-37AE 6,543,647 375,059 -433 45.50m at 2.23g/t Au 746.00 -47 191 852 101 Western Flanks AWSP310-04AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 22.00m at 4.69g/t Au 134.00 -9 205 166.8 103 Bluebird



















Bluebird 24BLDD203A 7,043,920 641,572 47 8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au 166.00 -59 107 204.51 103

Westgold had 16 underground drill rigs and 1 surface drill rig operating at the end of the quarter. The surface drill was operating at Peak Hill and the underground rigs were operating at Starlight (3), Bluebird (2), Great Fingall (3), Beta Hunt (7) and Two Boys (1).

Murchison

Westgold drilled 50,725m in the Murchison in Q3 FY25.

Resource Development Activities

Starlight (Fortnum)

At Fortnum, the focus on defining the high-grade Nightfall Zone ahead of mining activities continued. A large volume of high-grade results in areas set to be mined in CY25 have been assessed, with many showing grades and widths exceeding those modelled in the current mine plan.

Some of the more exceptional result returned this quarter include:

9.47m at 25.56g/t Au from 68.00m in NF1120GC89;

15.47m at 23.53g/t Au from 82.00m in NF1120GC100; and

25.00m at 17.66g/t Au from 169.00m in NF1090GC14.

The Starlight underground mine continues to outperform expectations, and the latest quarter of drilling results suggest this trend will continue.

In December 2024, Westgold announced the results of a Scoping Study on the Fortnum Expansion Project (FXP) which detailed the viability of an expanded Fortnum Gold Operation at an increased milling rate of 1.5 Mtpa over a ten year life1. The subsequent Pre-Feasibility study has progressed through the detailed pit design and scheduling stage which now contemplates open pit mining progressing as part of a larger, Murchison-wide open pit mining campaign.

Drilling programs to bring this phase of the work to a decision point are currently being designed, and the necessary permitting and infrastructure works are being progressed.

A drill platform in the upper levels of the Starlight underground mine is also in the planning stage. This platform is being designed to enable increased production out of the existing Starlight underground mine and de-risking the deeper portion of the Starlight open pit contemplated by the FXP.

It is anticipated that development of this platform will commerce in Q4 FY25.

_______________________ 1 Refer ASX 17 December 2024 - Fortnum Expansion Study

Bluebird-South Junction (Meekatharra)

Following on from the large increases in Mineral Resources2 and subsequent increase in Ore Reserves3 for Bluebird - South Junction during Q2 FY25, Westgold has focussed ongoing drilling works to support the execution of the greater Bluebird - South Junction mine plan.

Drilling in Q3 FY25 was directed towards providing increased definition ahead of the mining front. Better results from this program include:

8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au from 166.00m in 24BLDD203A;

6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au from 163.00m in 24BLDD205; and

6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au from 170.00m in 24BLDD208.

_______________________ 2 65% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources against the June 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate - Refer ASX 18 November 2024 - Bluebird - South Junction Mineral Resource Grows to 1.4Moz 3 Refer ASX 4 December 2024 - Westgold Doubles Bluebird - South Junction Ore Reserve

Fender (Cue)

At Cue, increasing outputs from the upper levels of the Big Bell cave has allowed Westgold to focus drilling resources on the satellite Fender mine and on building geological understanding at the high-grade Great Fingall mine.

At Fender, drilling outcomes have been consistent with expectations, with results such as the following being amongst the standouts:

3m at 9.42g/t from 90.00m in 24FNDD0060; and

15.92m at 2.07g/t from 93.00m in 24FNDD0067.

Great Fingall (Cue)

The application of additional drilling resources at Great Fingall has allowed the testing of areas such as Sovereign Extensions, which currently lie outside of the existing mine plan. This initiative also supports the ongoing definition of the Great Fingall Reef itself.

Results such as those listed below from Sovereign and in what was a previously unrecognised lode are indicative of the upside potential at this historical +1Moz producer: § 19.45m at 2.16g/t Au from 155.00m; and

5.7m at 8.25g/t Au from 270.00m in 24SVDD036 at Sovereign; and

0.71m at 55.50g/t Au from the collar in 24SHDD031A.

In the Great Fingall Reef, results like 3.60m at 8.13g/t Au from 176.00m in 24GFDD116 allude to the impact that Great Fingall production is likely to have on overall head grade through the Tuckabianna mill.

Cuddingwarra (Cue)

The evaluation of large-scale open pit opportunities continue at Cuddingwarra.

As part of the portfolio optimisation, initial evaluations of the district-scale resource model amalgamation were undertaken during the quarter. This first pass evaluation was compelling and encouraged Westgold to move to the next phase which will include endowment modelling of the district. This will in-turn drive another suite of pit evaluations to help Westgold determine the upper limits of potential for the project. With the completion of this work, the Company will have a clear pathway to bring the project to an Investment Decision.

Greenfields Exploration Activities

Greenfields activities in the Murchison included the completion of a major target review and prioritisation program across the ~ 1,200km2 portfolio, completion of the Five Ways South Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Peak Hill (Fortnum), which had commenced in late Q2 FY25, and commencement of the Murphy Creek Aircore (AC) drilling program at Peak Hill (Fortnum).

Exploration Target Review and CY25 Prioritisation

Post completion of the merger with Karora Resources on 1 August 2024, which resulted in the exploration tenure portfolio increasing from ~1,200km2 to ~3200km2 (combined Murchison and Southern Goldfields), the expanded exploration team completed a full review of the target pipeline and agreed the top 10 targets in each of the Murchison and Southern Goldfields regions.

While this work delayed some planned drill programs, it has built confidence in the target pipeline for CY25. The resultant priority targets for the Murchison are shown in Figure 6.

Peak Hill – Five Ways South RC Program

During the quarter, the Five Ways South RC program at Peak Hill was completed with an additional 15 holes for 4,047m drilled. This program targeted potential analogous lithostructural positions south of the historic Five Ways open pit mine which produced 6.57Mt @ 3.07g/t Au for 649Koz.

Assay results for the program provided valuable insights, with two holes returning ore grade intersections including (see Appendix A for details):

5.00m @ 5.79g/t Au from 144.00m in hole 25PKRC013; and

3.00m @ 11.04g/t Au from 146.00m in hole 25PKRC015.

These results indicate potential, and a full analysis of the results is underway with a decision pending potential follow-up drill programs.

Peak Hill - Murphy Creek AC Program

The Murphy Creek drill program commenced late in the month with 28 holes for 1,899m drilled by 31 March. The program is testing identified targets along strike to the northwest of the Company's Durack deposit which currently hosts an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 2.9Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 111Koz4. This potential strike extension has not previously been effectively tested due to the presence of very shallow Bryah Basin volcanic "cover".

The program is yet to be completed, and all assay results were pending at the end of the quarter.

______________________________ 4 Refer to ASX announcement titled "2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves – Updated" – 23 September 2024

Southern Goldfields

Westgold drilled 32,173m in the Southern Goldfields in Q3 FY25.

Resource Development activity

Beta Hunt (Kambalda)

Seven drill rigs have remained active this quarter at Beta Hunt, extending and refining the Mineral Resource base to support future production growth at the mine.

The Fletcher Stage 1 Exploration Target5 resource definition program is nearing completion, with the drilling of the final holes having commenced at the end of the quarter. Results have steadily returned, and the Company expects to compile an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Fletcher Stage 1 by the end of FY25.

_________________________ 5 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Fletcher Exploration Target Defined at 1.6 - 2.1Moz Au" – 16 September 2024

Notable results this quarter include:

45.50m at 2.23g/t Au from 746.00m in WF440DD-37AE; an

63.00m at 3.62g/t Au from 324.00m in WF490DD-51AE.

Significant results continue to emerge from Western Flanks, the primary source of production at Beta Hunt, illustrating the scale of the orebody and suggesting its potential for future production, including:

21.00m at 2.82g/t Au from 130.00m in AWSP310-02AG; and

22.00m at 4.69g/t Au from 134.00m in AWSP310-04AG.

Higginsville

At Higginsville, Westgold has quickly moved its first Southern Goldfields open pit project to the execution phase. The project reached this stage after completing resource definition, grade control works, design and evaluations, and establishing a commercial agreement with an open pit contract miner.

The open pit contractor has mobilised and first ore production from the Atreides, Harkonnen and Bridgette open pits was achieved in April 2025.

This quarter saw continued progress on developing the Higginsville Line of Lode underground targets. Planning and evaluation efforts have progressed, allowing for the determination of the mine execution sequence. Current efforts are concentrated on defining the technical work program necessary to mitigate risks associated with any investment decision.

Greenfields Exploration Activities

Greenfields exploration activities in the Southern Goldfields included the completion of a major target review and prioritisation program across the ~ 2,000km2 portfolio along with receipt and review of the assay results for the Erin and Bandido RC drill programs completed in Q2 FY25, ongoing geophysical and geochemical exploration programs, and the commencement of Aboriginal Heritage surveys over priority drill targets.

Exploration Target Review and CY25 Prioritisation

As described in the Murchison section above, the same target review and prioritisation exercise was completed in the Southern Goldfields during the quarter with the resultant priority targets shown on Figure 11.

Higginsville - Erin RC Drill Program Results

The final assay results for the Erin RC Drill Program completed at Higginsville in Q2 FY25 were received during the quarter with analysis and interpretation completed. A total of 15 holes returned assays of interest, with the best intersections being (see Appendix A for details):

9.00m @ 5.21g/t Au from 93.00m in hole KXRC0467;

2.00m @ 18.70g/t Au from 87.00m in hole KXRC0467;

10.00m @ 1.67g/t Au from 102m in hole KXRC0461; and

1.00m @ 14.90g/t Au from 62.00m in hole KXRC0467.

The best results were related to mineralised structures and veining proximal to lithological contacts between gabbro/dolerite/basalt/porphyry units. These units were observed to be the most brittle of the units encountered and most susceptible to dilation and thus are more favourable for mineralised fluids. Gold mineralisation is very nuggety making interpretation difficult, but further work is underway, particularly around the potential of an identified porphyry unit that has potential to the north.

Higginsville - Bandido RC Drill Program Results

The final assay results for the Bandido RC program completed at Higginsville in Q2 FY25 were received during the quarter, with analysis and interpretation completed. Assay results for the program did not warrant further investigation, and so no further work is currently planned for this target.

Beta Hunt – Mason Target

Since acquiring Beta Hunt, the Company has been compiling and reinterpreting the available extensive historical drilling information with the aim of building a new comprehensive 3D geological model of the entire Beta Hunt sub-lease area6. While this work is well advanced, a significant number of historical Western Mining Corporation (WMC) nickel drill holes that have never been assayed for gold were identified. These drill holes represent an outstanding exploration data source that Westgold has commenced re-logging and assaying for gold in key areas within the sub-lease boundary to allow completion of the new 3D model.

During the 3D model building process, the significance of the Mason Target was highlighted and is now interpreted to be the southern extension of the Fletcher Zone, south of the Alpha Island Fault (AIF) (Figure 12). This is consistent with the known movement on this important fault where the Larkin Zone is interpreted to be the southern continuation of Western Flanks.

The Mason Target, which is interpreted to be ~1.8km long, has been intersected by a modest number of historical drill holes with most of these in a fan at the northern end of the zone, proximal to the AIF. The identified historical drill holes at Mason have returned some outstanding gold intersections which are shown on Figure 12 and detailed in the ASX Release of 18 February.

First pass drill testing of the Mason target is scheduled for Q1 FY26 and will comprise 9 diamond drill holes for ~6,000m.

_______________________________ 6 ASX Release 18 February 2025 - Beta Hunt Drilling Update – Fletcher Drill Results Continue to Impress and Mason Intrigues

Compliance Statements

Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of the General Manager of Technical Services, Mr. Jake Russell B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Russell is a full-time employee to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Russell is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Russell consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Russell is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserve Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr. Leigh Devlin, B. Eng MAusIMM, who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr. Devlin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Devlin is a full time senior executive of the Company and is eligible to, and may participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company as disclosed in its annual reports and disclosure documents.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Results is compiled by the Westgold Exploration Team under the supervision of Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed, and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company.

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this report comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries. The JORC Code is an acceptable foreign code under NI 43-101. Information contained in this announcement describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of US securities laws, including Item 1300 of Regulation S-K. All technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.

This report contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may require re-estimation based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in the price of gold; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing, process and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mine plans; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses.

Technical reports

NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for each of Fortnum, Meekatharra, Cue, Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.westgold.com.au.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited (or the "Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

Appendix A - Q3 FY25 Drill Intersections Not Previously Reported

SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 51 Significant = >5g/m for resources.

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m) Beta Hunt

A Zone AA310SP-18AR 6,544,417 374,580 -306 9.00m at 1.87g/t Au 200 -23 108 249.53









9.00m at 1.24g/t Au 212







AA310SP-19AR 6,544,417 374,580 -306 7.00m at 2.11g/t Au 165 -30 107 250









19.00m at 2.40g/t Au 206







AAP13DD-05AR 6,545,063 374,101 23 NSI

-56 170 240

AASP22-91AG 6,544,543 374,503 265 5.00m at 2.29g/t Au 130 -50 18 181.1









8.00m at 2.71g/t Au 140







AWSP310-03AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 NSI

-1 203 24.31 Cowcill LCLKNINC-03AR 6,543,075 375,384 -373 16.00m at 2.01g/t Au 214 -18 8 273









11.00m at 1.55g/t Au 255





Fletcher EFDDSP1-50AE-W1 6,543,700 375,633 -502 2.00m at 5.70g/t Au 728 -33 230 845.5

FF475SP-64AE 6,543,693 375,042 -474 4.00m at 1.37g/t Au 420 -37 206 891









2.00m at 2.37g/t Au 493















8.00m at 3.78g/t Au 535















2.00m at 10.51g/t Au 568







WF440DD-36AE 6,543,647 375,059 -433 2.00m at 4.75g/t Au 189 -40 200 671.39









2.00m at 3.14g/t Au 235







WF440DD-37AE 6,543,647 375,059 -433 3.00m at 1.43g/t Au 160 -47 191 852









32.40m at 1.79g/t Au 292















2.05m at 34.41g/t Au 335















6.00m at 2.05g/t Au 341















31.00m at 1.69g/t Au 709















45.50m at 2.23g/t Au 746







WF440VD-58AE 6,543,697 374,990 -437 20.00m at 1.12g/t Au 354 -40 266 848.5









4.00m at 9.42g/t Au 570















25.00m at 2.12g/t Au 600















5.00m at 2.46g/t Au 698















8.80m at 5.42g/t Au 815







WF490DD-47AE 6,543,672 374,950 -484 16.00m at 5.56g/t Au 245 -66 36 952









7.00m at 1.59g/t Au 316















22.00m at 2.64g/t Au 368







WF490DD-51AE 6,543,672 374,950 -484 10.00m at 1.18g/t Au 196 -56 228 744.83









63.00m at 3.62g/t Au 324















16.00m at 1.40g/t Au 544















17.00m at 3.55g/t Au 565















33.00m at 1.18g/t Au 585















7.00m at 2.63g/t Au 693





Gamma BGB16-003AE 6,541,866 376,006 -475 4.70m at 1.10g/t Au 346



525 Larkin BLB16-06AE 6,542,350 375,841 -401 5.00m at 1.93g/t Au 317 -27 255 507.73 Western Flanks AWSP310-02AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 5.00m at 1.74g/t Au 20 -13 210 177.6









17.00m at 2.31g/t Au 95















8.00m at 1.52g/t Au 118















21.00m at 2.82g/t Au 130







AWSP310-03AGA 6,544,479 374,596 -306 7.75m at 1.75g/t Au 110 0 203 159.4









18.35m at 2.66g/t Au 137







AWSP310-04AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 9.00m at 1.96g/t Au 105 -9 205 166.8









22.00m at 4.69g/t Au 134







AWSP310-06AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 13.00m at 1.34g/t Au 121 -3 197 177.4









7.00m at 2.25g/t Au 145















6.60m at 3.42g/t Au 160







Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)

AWSP310-07AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 2.00m at 4.17g/t Au 128 -12 193 198.3









10.00m at 1.11g/t Au 137















3.10m at 2.11g/t Au 175







AWSP310-08AG 6,544,479 374,596 -306 16.16m at 1.08g/t Au 154 -6 187 203.9









10.16m at 1.03g/t Au 173





Lake Cowan

Josephine 25JOSRC_001 6,496,291 394,720 285 NSI 17 -60 56 30

25JOSRC_002 6,496,273 394,748 284 NSI 41 -60 56 58

25JOSRC_003 6,496,074 394,839 279 NSI 15 -65 43 73

25JOSRC_004 6,496,061 394,842 278 5m at 1.92g/t Au 60 -61 62 79

25JOSRC_005 6,496,046 394,821 278 5m at 1.58g/t Au 13 -66 54 95









7m at 1.53g/t Au 45















8m at 2.11g/t Au 54







25JOSRC_006 6,496,037 394,853 278 6m at 1.25g/t Au 50 -61 53 88

25JOSRC_007 6,496,030 394,834 278 3m at 2.37g/t Au 59 -64 64 100









5m at 1.37g/t Au 65















7m at 0.9g/t Au 74







25JOSRC_008 6,496,006 394,836 277 2m at 2.51g/t Au 58 -60 57 110









2m at 2.32g/t Au 89







25JOSRC_009 6,496,007 394,872 277 5m at 1.55g/t Au 10 -61 55 90

25JOSRC_010 6,495,990 394,849 277 NSI 51 -60 55 104 Erin



















KXRC0450 6,487,305 378,498 318 1.00m at 8.87g/t Au 91 -55 270 198









1.00m at 5.64g/t Au 49















1.00m at 1.73g/t Au 165







KXRC0451 6,487,249 378,459 318 2.00m at 1.68g/t Au 24 -55 268 120

KXRC0452 6,487,191 378,478 317 1.00m at 8.41g/t Au 69 -54 268 138









2.00m at 0.73g/t Au 46















1.00m at 1.03g/t Au 92















1.00m at 0.83g/t Au 35















1.00m at 0.68g/t Au 31















1.00m at 0.51g/t Au 83







KXRC0453 6,487,188 378,544 314 3.00m at 3.46g/t Au 178 -56 270 222









1.00m at 0.81g/t Au 117







KXRC0454 6,487,109 378,486 316 2.00m at 0.56g/t Au 28 -55 268 120

KXRC0455 6,487,087 378,562 315 1.00m at 5.83g/t Au 136 -55 270 240









1.00m at 3.81g/t Au 155















1.00m at 1.39g/t Au 102







KXRC0456 6,487,059 378,527 314 1.00m at 0.65g/t Au 97 -54 269 168









1.00m at 0.51g/t Au 87







KXRC0457 6,487,024 378,554 313 2.00m at 1.68g/t Au 27 -64 267 240









1.00m at 0.62g/t Au 22







KXRC0458 6,486,949 378,598 312 2.00m at 3.68g/t Au 129 -59 268 246









1.00m at 0.74g/t Au 34







KXRC0459 6,486,820 378,687 310 1.00m at 2.09g/t Au 82 -60 267 198









1.00m at 0.80g/t Au 134















1.00m at 0.60g/t Au 154







KXRC0460 6,486,737 378,699 310 2.00m at 1.28g/t Au 154 -65 268 180









1.00m at 2.24g/t Au 169















1.00m at 0.97g/t Au 139















1.00m at 0.69g/t Au 174















1.00m at 0.52g/t Au 152







KXRC0461 6,486,655 378,710 309 10.00m at 1.67g/t Au 102 -60 269 144









1.00m at 7.9g/t Au 135















1.00m at 4.3g/t Au 92















1.00m at 2.29g/t Au 113







KXRC0462 6,486,638 378,463 315 1.00m at 14.2g/t Au 68 -60 318 144 Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)









1.00m at 3.14g/t Au 35















1.00m at 0.72g/t Au 5















1.00m at 0.63g/t Au 78







KXRC0463 6,486,621 378,439 317 1.00m at 2.84g/t Au 94 -60 60 114

KXRC0464 6,486,540 378,473 310 NSI

-61 90 102

KXRC0465 6,486,360 378,403 309 NSI

-58 88 180

KXRC0466 6,486,359 378,560 306 1.00m at 0.60g/t Au 88 -60 269 180

KXRC0467 6,486,987 378,440 317 9.00m at 5.21g/t Au 93 -55 60 117









2.00m at 18.7g/t Au 87















1.00m at 14.9g/t Au 62















3.00m at 3.63g/t Au 106















3.00m at 0.86g/t Au 112















1.00m at 2.05g/t Au 37















1.00m at 0.87g/t Au 23















1.00m at 0.73g/t Au 18















1.00m at 0.64g/t Au 28















1.00m at 0.57g/t Au 75















1.00m at 0.53g/t Au 84







KXRC0468 6,487,388 378,490 318 1.00m at 2.98g/t Au 33 -60 270 156









1.00m at 1.45g/t Au 56







KXRC0469 6,487,391 378,354 318 1.00m at 1.21g/t Au 107 -60 87 120

MURCHISON

All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 50 for the Murchison. Significant = >5g/m for resources.

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m) Fender

Fender 24FNDD0045 6,975,305 562,762 248 NSI - -55 116 224.67

24FNDD0046A 6,975,305 562,761 248 NSI - -39 135 134.7

24FNDD0047 6,975,305 562,761 248 2.35m at 1.96g/t 94 -28 139 122.5

24FNDD0049A 6,975,305 562,761 248 NSI - -35 158 137.61

24FNDD0055 6,975,379 562,860 209 NSI - -6 88 169.1

24FNDD0056 6,975,380 562,861 209 2m at 3.34g/t 141 9 89 205.7









1.3m at 6.38g/t 146







24FNDD0057 6,975,379 562,860 209 5.65m at 2.64g/t 110 -6 95 143.33









1.72m at 2.69g/t 118







24FNDD0058 6,975,379 562,861 209 NSI - 13 100 125

24FNDD0059A 6,975,379 562,860 209 NSI - -3 158 125.56

24FNDD0060 6,975,377 562,859 209 3m at 9.42g/t 90 -3 109 116.2

24FNDD0061 6,975,377 562,858 209 NSI - 14 126 92.41

24FNDD0062 6,975,377 562,858 209 NSI - -6 141 92.54

24FNDD0063 6,975,377 562,858 209 2m at 2.75g/t 58 14 144 95.4

24FNDD0064 6,975,377 562,858 209 4m at 1.34g/t 76 -6 158 95.7

24FNDD0065 6,975,376 562,857 209 5.7m at 1.26g/t 78 13 169 107.44









3m at 1.71g/t 98







24FNDD0067 6,975,307 562,763 248 15.92m at 2.07g/t 93 -25 103 125.76

25FNDD0001 6,975,379 562,861 208 NSI - -18 89 170.74

25FNDD0002 6,975,379 562,861 208 5.29m at 1.45g/t 130 -16 95 152.72

25FNDD0003 6,975,378 562,860 209 2.28m at 8.02g/t 112 -19 102 134.44

25FNDD0004 6,975,378 562,860 208 NSI - -22 112 116.4

25FNDD0005 6,975,378 562,860 208 NSI - -22 127 104.63

25FNDD0006 6,975,378 562,859 209 NSI - -27 158 113.54

25FNDD0010 6,975,377 562,858 208 3.4m at 3.34g/t 103 -37 153 119.6

25FNDD0011 6,975,377 562,857 208 12m at 1.16g/t 99 -33 166 125.59

25FNDD0012 6,975,305 562,844 186 2.78m at 1.99g/t 37 -32 123 52.95 Great Fingall

Great Fingall 24GFDD073 6,961,909 584,508 97 NSI

-35 60 32.72

24GFDD073A 6,961,910 584,508 97 NSI

-36 59 209.84

24GFDD074 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-41 60 32.58

24GFDD074A 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-38 60 101.64

24GFDD074B 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-39 60 192.02

24GFDD075 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-22 55 191.65

24GFDD076 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-56 48 20.53

24GFDD076A 6,961,919 584,476 55 NSI

-54 48 197.56

24GFDD077 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-39 40 185.61

24GFDD081 6,961,843 584,402 165 NSI

-52 30 201.09

24GFDD086 6,961,832 584,399 39 NSI

-46 28 44.43

24GFDD105 6,961,843 584,402 166 NSI

-37 32 129.25

24GFDD109 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-23 47 183.43

24GFDD110 6,961,919 584,476 56 2.21m at 2.06g/t Au 167 -30 52 189

24GFDD111 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-47 44 194.66

24GFDD112 6,961,919 584,476 56 1.93m at 4.40g/t Au 166 -39 50 182.69

24GFDD113 6,961,918 584,476 56 0.76m at 12.09g/t Au 174 -45 54 188.6

24GFDD114 6,961,911 584,507 97 NSI

-43 55 200.79

24GFDD115 6,961,911 584,507 97 NSI

-36 51 205.76

24GFDD116 6,961,919 584,475 56 3.6m at 8.13g/t Au 176 -44 9 194.49

24GFDD117 6,961,919 584,475 56 NSI

-52 12 191.59

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)

24GFDD119 6,961,919 584,475 56 NSI

-46 18 191.4

24GFDD120 6,961,919 584,475 56 NSI

-47 27 185.63

24GFDD121 6,961,919 584,476 56 NSI

-55 33 26.4

24GFDD121A 6,961,919 584,476 55 NSI

-55 33 188.63

24GFDD123 6,961,919 584,475 56 NSI

-48 37 179.42

24GFDD124 6,962,173 584,715 269 6.83m at 0.74g/t Au 33 -45 268 62.92









9.35m at 2.37g/t Au 54







24GFDD124A 6,962,173 584,715 269 8.19m at 0.92g/t Au 2 -54 270 704.9









7m at 1.59g/t Au 43















5.57m at 2.17g/t Au 373















1m at 27.90g/t Au 498







24GFDD125 6,962,147 584,753 267 8.15m at 1.84g/t Au 15 -52 266 43.63

24GFDD126 6,961,844 584,401 166 NSI

-37 28 329.67

24SHDD030A 6,961,912 584,498 98 1.2m at 6.10g/t Au 41 -48 268 473.6

24SHDD031 6,961,912 584,498 98 5.91m at 1.80g/t Au 202 2 19 439.82









1.5m at 3.61g/t Au 211







24SHDD031A 6,961,917 584,500 99 0.71m at 55.50g/t Au - -1 18 20.49

24SHDD032 6,961,916 584,502 99 0.9m at 5.86g/t Au - -2 49 209

24SHDD033 6,961,916 584,502 98 1.45m at 5.00g/t Au 24 -16 52 204

24SHDD034 6,962,023 584,528 73 NSI

-2 18 89.02

24SHDD035 6,962,023 584,528 73 NSI

-5 6 79.6

24SHDD039 6,961,919 584,475 57 NSI

-85 262 197.5

24SHDD040 6,961,919 584,475 57 NSI

-72 19 210.76

24SHDD047 6,961,909 584,618 84 NSI

-72 19 125.88

24SHDD058 6,961,786 584,393 33 NSI

-62 313 44.76

24SHDD059 6,961,786 584,393 33 NSI

-32 319 44.36 Sovereign 24SVDD033 6,961,716 584,228 141 2.29m at 3.14g/t Au 111 -37 300 167.64









8.87m at 1.34g/t Au 117







24SVDD034 6,961,715 584,228 141 6.4m at 2.67g/t Au 9 -37 287 230.85

24SVDD035 6,961,715 584,228 141 5.36m at 1.65g/t Au 15 -60 273 273.11









1.65m at 7.61g/t Au 118















1.65m at 3.30g/t Au 223







24SVDD036 6,961,715 584,228 141 3.35m at 1.70g/t Au 4 -59 273 341.46









5m at 2.77g/t Au 18















19.45m at 2.16g/t Au 155















5.7m at 8.25g/t Au 270





Bluebird

Bluebird 24BLDD154 7,043,864 641,361 168 2.00m at 4.23 g/t Au 386 -49 91 573.5

24BLDD155 7,043,845 641,355 168 NSI - 48 115

75.05

24BLDD155A 7,043,845 641,355 168 NSI - 49 115 - 154.61

24BLDD157 7,043,864 641,361 169 NSI - 45 106

73.07

24BLDD158A 7,043,845 641,355 168 6.20m at 2.86 g/t Au 422 -50 102 669.28

24BLDD160 7,043,864 641,361 169 NSI - 51 90

92.8

24BLDD161 7,043,845 641,355 168 2.92m at 2.59 g/t Au 425 -50 110 642









5.56m at 3.75 g/t Au 439







24BLDD191 7,043,943 641,579 47 2.00m at 5.25 g/t Au 75 -26 68 151.5









2.00m at 3.14 g/t Au 90















4.42m at 2.46 g/t Au 102















2.00m at 3.37 g/t Au 109







24BLDD192 7,043,943 641,579 47 2.00m at 4.66 g/t Au 92 -37 67 160.52









3.50m at 1.81 g/t Au 120







24BLDD193 7,043,943 641,579 47 NSI - 57 77

203.34

24BLDD194 7,043,943 641,579 47 7.90m at 1.34 g/t Au 123 -47 76 194.44

24BLDD195 7,043,943 641,579 47 4.84m at 6.02 g/t Au 96 -31 81 134.36

24BLDD197 7,043,943 641,579 47 7.48m at 4.02 g/t Au 83 -23 86 125.36

24BLDD201 7,043,919 641,572 47 5.75m at 1.45 g/t Au 205 -59 97 230.35

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)

24BLDD203 7,043,920 641,573 47 NSI - 58 107

57.4

24BLDD203A 7,043,920 641,572 47 8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au 166 -59 107 204.51

24BLDD204 7,043,920 641,572 47 2.00m at 3.23 g/t Au 120 -53 116 185.78

24BLDD205 7,043,919 641,572 47 6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au 163 -57 120 200.35

24BLDD206 7,043,918 641,572 47 4.40m at 8.12 g/t Au 89 -32 127 155.6

24BLDD207 7,043,919 641,572 47 2.00m at 3.86 g/t Au 128 -52 127 191.4

24BLDD208 7,043,918 641,572 47 6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au 170 -55 133 221.68

24BLDD209 7,043,918 641,572 47 2.00m at 3.14 g/t Au 123 -49 138 242.68









2.00m at 3.28 g/t Au 140 -49 138



24BLDD210 7,043,918 641,572 47 9.02m at 4.91 g/t Au 178 -51 143 212.6

24BLDD211 7,043,918 641,572 47 2.00m at 2.83 g/t Au 134 -45 146 206.48

24BLDD212 7,043,918 641,572 47 NSI 38 147

77.45

24BLDD212W1 7,043,918 641,572 47 5.01m at 5.01 g/t Au 140 -38 147 191.28

24BLDD213 7,043,771 641,515 67 11.25m at 4.76 g/t Au 124 -29 123 167.3

24BLDD214 7,043,771 641,515 67 4.00m at 1.45 g/t Au 115 -28 129 182.3









3.36m at 3.94 g/t Au 129



12.12

24BLDD215 7,043,771 641,515 69 3.88m at 11.66 g/t Au 107 -9 138 155.84

24BLDD216 7,043,771 641,515 69 2.44m at 17.36 g/t Au 99 -7 123 167.48

25BLDD025 7,043,699 641,597 40 NSI 15 111

12.12

25BLDD026 7,043,701 641,593 40 NSI 2 294

14.93

25BLDD027 7,043,715 641,598 40 4.01m at 1.77 g/t Au 1 11 265 11.95

25BLDD028 7,043,715 641,605 40 NSI 15 85

15.02

25BLDD029 7,043,735 641,602 39 NSI 12 277

18.03

25BLDD030 7,043,735 641,606 39 NSI 12 97

14.93

25BLDD031 7,043,755 641,608 39 NSI 11 308

14.26

25BLDD032 7,043,756 641,614 39 NSI 12 102

17.3

25BLDD033 7,043,776 641,611 39 NSI 15 284

17.58

25BLDD034 7,043,800 41,613 39 2.04m at 13.88 g/t Au 4 23 279 12

25BLDD035 7,043,818 641,623 38 NSI 11 268

21.02

25BLDD036 7,043,858 641,634 38 NSI 12 299

17.66

25BLDD037 7,043,856 641,638 38 NSI 15 118

29.75

25BLDD038 7,043,876 641,648 39 NSI 12 119

17.57

25BLDD039 7,043,919 641,644 40 NSI 14 108

35.88

25BLDD040 7,043,939 641,650 40 3.30m at 3.28 g/t Au 18 19 289 26.4

25BLDD041 7,043,937 641,655 40 NSI 17 111

32.76

25BLDD042 7,043,954 641,662 40 NSI - 110

32.3

25BLDD043 7,043,957 641,658 40 NSI 15 291

27.1

25BLDD044 7,043,974 641,666 40 NSI - 21 110

35.23

25BLDD045 7,043,974 641,666 40 2.00m at 5.83 g/t Au 31 -15 73 43.4

25BLDD046 7,043,968 641,660 40 NSI 15 291

8.81

25BLDD047 7,043,830 641,622 38 2.57m at 2.74 g/t Au - 25 259 17.7

25BLDD048 7,043,810 641,620 38 NSI 17 263

23.8 Nightfall

Nightfall NF1120GC100 7,199,083 636,529 119 6.25m at 2.01g/t Au 30 -45 60 116.4









5.1m at 2.62g/t Au 73















15.47m at 23.53g/t Au 82







NF1120GC101 7,199,083 636,528 119 5m at 2.58g/t Au 29 -35 54 112.8









2.06m at 13.31g/t Au 83















10.34m at 5.33g/t Au 88







NF1120GC102 7,199,056 636,517 119 5.51m at 3g/t Au 59 -45 147 105









6.63m at 3.96g/t Au 67















7.37m at 2.27g/t Au 76







NF1120GC103 7,199,056 636,517 119 10.88m at 3.51g/t Au 61 -36 138 92

NF1120GC105 7,199,084 636,530 120 3m at 6.61g/t Au - -11 100 68.8









4.16m at 3g/t Au 23







NF1120GC106 7,199,084 636,530 120 3m at 41.49g/t Au - -15 106 71.7

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)

NF1120GC107 7,199,023 636,515 118 2.56m at 73.39g/t Au 9 -20 54 15

NF1120GC108 7,199,022 636,515 118 NSI - -20 103 15

NF1120GC109 7,199,006 636,520 118 NSI - -35 47 20.4

NF1140GC141 7,198,924 636,547 144 3m at 31.2g/t Au 24 21 106 47









4m at 9.13g/t Au 30







NF1140GC142 7,198,924 636,547 144 4m at 9.18g/t Au 31 26 88 50.4

NF1140GC143 7,198,946 636,544 144 2.74m at 8.23g/t Au 12 16 102 68.4









2.62m at 3.05g/t Au 19







NF1140GC144 7,198,947 636,543 144 2m at 10.91g/t Au 32 14 42 59.1

NF1140GC145 7,198,947 636,543 144 3m at 2.27g/t Au 32 15 59 51

NF1140GC146 7,198,925 636,547 144 7m at 10.1g/t Au - 16 59 33









3.68m at 12.22g/t Au 21







NF1090GC01 7,198,857 636,493 87 NSI - -16 51 103.8

NF1090GC02 7,198,856 636,493 86 NSI - -32 48 133

NF1090GC03 7,198,856 636,494 86 5.35m at 1.65g/t Au 51 -41 53 132

NF1090GC04 7,198,856 636,494 86 4.5m at 2.11g/t Au 51 -52 56 137.7









3.2m at 1.69g/t Au 121







NF1090GC05 7,198,856 636,494 86 NSI - -51 42 143.7

NF1090GC06 7,198,856 636,493 86 NSI - -45 29 134.6

NF1090GC07 7,198,856 636,493 86 NSI - -50 24 116.68

NF1090GC08 7,198,856 636,493 86 NSI - -59 67 143.76

NF1090GC09 7,198,856 636,493 86 2m at 4.25g/t Au 70 -64 25 143.5

NF1090GC10 7,198,856 636,493 86 3m at 4.74g/t Au 95 -73 12 125.65

NF1090GC11 7,198,857 636,493 87 7m at 3.96g/t Au 81 -17 29 133.7









6.5m at 15.48g/t Au 125







NF1090GC12 7,198,857 636,492 86 NSI - -30 14 134.4

NF1090GC13 7,198,857 636,492 86 2.24m at 13.83g/t Au 126 -33 8 146.5

NF1090GC14 7,198,857 636,492 86 3.03m at 2.66g/t Au 129 -37 5 218









25m at 17.66g/t Au 169







NF1090GC15 7,198,857 636,493 86 4.98m at 2g/t Au 95 -39 11 179.4









7m at 2.69g/t Au 108















11m at 9.39g/t Au 147















2.09m at 4.05g/t Au 164







NF1090GC16 7,198,857 636,492 86 3m at 1.88g/t Au 103 -45 16 163









10.54m at 6.61g/t Au 136







NF1090GC17 7,198,857 636,492 86 2m at 2.84g/t Au 119 -58 16 161.4









5.78m at 11.25g/t Au 126















3.18m at 4.21g/t Au 152







NF1090GC18 7,198,857 636,491 86 3.45m at 2.58g/t Au 90 -64 3 113.9

NF1095GC01 7,198,954 636,526 91 3m at 4.77g/t Au 22 -12 38 65.3









7.44m at 2.84g/t Au 50







NF1095GC02 7,198,954 636,525 91 7m at 4.97g/t Au 27 -16 17 83









11.05m at 5.04g/t Au 64







NF1095GC03 7,198,953 636,528 93 2.52m at 17.29g/t Au 32 25 57 46.7









4m at 7.05g/t Au 42







NF1095GC04 7,198,918 636,534 91 NSI - -15 42 86.6

NF1095GC05 7,198,953 636,528 91 NSI - -31 54 65.6

NF1095GC06 7,198,953 636,528 91 NSI - -10 84 89.6

NF1095GC07 7,198,918 636,534 91 2.94m at 2.8g/t Au 17 -10 52 80

NF1095GC08 7,198,918 636,534 92 NSI - 25 61 73

NF1095GC09A 7,198,918 636,534 90 11.55m at 3.49g/t Au 25 -21 59 50.6

NF1095GC10 7,199,002 636,534 94 NSI - 23 264 30

NF1095GC20 7,198,882 636,550 92 6m at 4.37g/t Au 71 15 83 89.5

NF1095GC21 7,198,881 636,549 92 NSI - 9 99 46.6

NF1095GC21A 7,198,881 636,550 92 4.87m at 1.82g/t Au 60 13 99 90.7

NF1095GC22 7,198,882 636,550 92 6.28m at 2.77g/t Au 44 10 85 70

Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)









2.65m at 2.79g/t Au 64







NF1095GC23 7,198,882 636,549 91 2.25m at 12.91g/t Au 36 -10 67 87.4









2.3m at 5.34g/t Au 61







NF1095GC24 7,199,002 636,534 96 3.52m at 13.06g/t Au 16 54 265 22

NF1095GC25 7,199,012 636,534 94 2m at 4.48g/t Au 21 21 304 40









3m at 3.46g/t Au 34







NF1095GC26 7,199,012 636,534 94 3.29m at 5.33g/t Au 36 18 321 55

NF1120GC32 7,198,953 636,561 119 5.55m at 3.15g/t Au 4 21 68 56.4









2.85m at 4.34g/t Au 45







NF1120GC52 7,199,084 636,589 121 4.92m at 1.27g/t Au 1 12 344 78.7

NF1120GC53 7,199,084 636,589 122 3.3m at 20.96g/t Au 71 29 332 74.3

NF1120GC54 7,199,084 636,589 121 3.52m at 4.85g/t Au 1 12 326 69.5









3m at 2.53g/t Au 52







NF1120GC55 7,199,084 636,589 121 3m at 4.58g/t Au 22 22 313 83.4









2m at 3.29g/t Au 49















2m at 9.03g/t Au 56







NF1120GC56 7,199,084 636,589 121 NSI - 13 305 68.4

NF1120GC57 7,199,084 636,589 121 3.59m at 3.3g/t Au 22 12 271 79.7

NF1120GC58 7,199,084 636,589 121 NSI - 11 254 82.4

NF1120GC59 7,199,084 636,589 121 3.17m at 2.07g/t Au 63 17 256 86.6

NF1120GC60 7,199,083 636,589 121 4.77m at 2.92g/t Au 74 10 243 92.5

NF1120GC61 7,199,085 636,589 120 NSI - -20 326 140

NF1120GC62 7,199,085 636,589 119 3.85m at 6.05g/t Au 6 -42 326 152.6









2.12m at 2.41g/t Au 34















7m at 4.58g/t Au 100







NF1120GC63 7,199,084 636,589 119 4.92m at 2.98g/t Au 11 -55 326 32.6

NF1120GC63A 7,199,085 636,589 119 5m at 3.72g/t Au 10 -55 326 140.7









2.09m at 2.98g/t Au 20















2m at 3.3g/t Au 125







NF1120GC64 7,199,084 636,589 120 2.21m at 3.64g/t Au - -18 270 140

NF1120GC65 7,199,084 636,589 119 3.2m at 8.5g/t Au 71 -37 270 149.5

NF1120GC66 7,199,085 636,589 119 2.25m at 19.16g/t Au 96 -50 270 146

NF1120GC73 7,199,107 636,569 120 4.1m at 9.63g/t Au 29 -14 65 62.5

NF1120GC76 7,199,107 636,569 119 3.22m at 6.04g/t Au 36 -42 73 136

NF1120GC77 7,199,111 636,569 121 7.27m at 2.41g/t Au 15 9 51 76

NF1120GC78 7,199,110 636,569 119 2.24m at 6.7g/t Au 10 -60 65 140.7









5.06m at 7.74g/t Au 40















9.6m at 11.64g/t Au 47







NF1120GC79 7,199,111 636,569 120 4.62m at 7.12g/t Au 14 -28 47 83









3.71m at 5.09g/t Au 50







NF1120GC80 7,199,111 636,569 119 3.02m at 2.1g/t Au 14 -47 44 89.6









18m at 5.18g/t Au 40







NF1120GC81 7,199,082 636,528 119 2.78m at 1.95g/t Au 1 -33 75 120.6









3.25m at 3.51g/t Au 38















3.9m at 3.17g/t Au 50















10.15m at 6.51g/t Au 69







NF1120GC82 7,199,082 636,529 119 6.92m at 1.94g/t Au 74 -39 67 122.3









13.46m at 6.64g/t Au 84







NF1120GC83 7,199,082 636,528 119 2.33m at 5.3g/t Au 77 -52 61 138.2









10.19m at 8.85g/t Au 89







NF1120GC84 7,199,082 636,528 119 4.22m at 1.81g/t Au - -41 94 110.8









4m at 5.47g/t Au 49















6.92m at 12.59g/t Au 66







NF1120GC85 7,199,082 636,528 119 3.11m at 9.06g/t Au 42 -45 82 111.8









5.61m at 4.49g/t Au 48















9.53m at 7.35g/t Au 69







Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)

NF1120GC86 7,199,082 636,528 119 3.3m at 1.9g/t Au 1 -58 77 141









9.25m at 14.57g/t Au 65















2.25m at 16.02g/t Au 82















3m at 4.32g/t Au 87







NF1120GC87 7,199,082 636,528 119 3m at 3.62g/t Au 2 -53 106 140









2m at 29g/t Au 55















6m at 2.44g/t Au 68







NF1120GC88 7,199,082 636,528 119 2.85m at 4.49g/t Au 51 -64 93 116.9









6.28m at 5.51g/t Au 57















2.54m at 2.81g/t Au 71















3m at 2.04g/t Au 76







NF1120GC89 7,199,082 636,528 119 4.1m at 2.26g/t Au 52 -47 109 103.8









9.47m at 25.56g/t Au 68







NF1120GC90 7,199,056 636,517 120 8m at 1.62g/t Au - 16 89 77.3

NF1120GC91 7,199,057 636,518 118 2m at 7.08g/t Au 1 -35 80 94.8









4.04m at 1.77g/t Au 8















3m at 2.53g/t Au 59















14.87m at 5.8g/t Au 68







NF1120GC92 7,199,057 636,518 118 2.35m at 5.08g/t Au - -58 73 100









2.03m at 3.17g/t Au 6















14m at 7.62g/t Au 66







NF1120GC93 7,199,056 636,517 118 6.2m at 3.15g/t Au 2 -33 93 167.6









3.2m at 5.31g/t Au 26















6.1m at 3.64g/t Au 67







NF1120GC94 7,199,057 636,517 118 16.1m at 3.92g/t Au 68 -44 89 104.1

NF1120GC95 7,199,056 636,517 119 7.85m at 1.48g/t Au 42 -32 107 80.6









4m at 2.99g/t Au 66







NF1120GC96 7,199,056 636,517 118 5.68m at 20.09g/t Au 57 -45 109 79.5









5m at 4.65g/t Au 66







NF1120GC97 7,199,057 636,517 118 6.28m at 2.72g/t Au 6 -61 94 101.9









4.86m at 2.91g/t Au 47















20.36m at 6.03g/t Au 64







NF1120GC98 7,199,056 636,517 118 9.36m at 2.37g/t Au 1 -40 127 77.7









4.55m at 5.61g/t Au 50







NF1120GC99 7,199,056 636,517 118 7.4m at 3.07g/t Au 7 -62 124 106.9









3.15m at 3.35g/t Au 53















4m at 3.53g/t Au 65















6m at 4.14g/t Au 79







NF1160GC52 7,198,782 636,590 164 3.55m at 3.23g/t Au 41 11 91 53.5

NF1160GC53 7,198,782 636,590 165 2m at 7.2g/t Au 48 32 75 58

NF1160GC54 7,198,782 636,590 164 NSI - 15 50 46.7

NF1160GC55 7,198,813 636,587 166 3.1m at 1.72g/t Au 1 33 91 43.9









2.2m at 3.09g/t Au 26







NF1160GC56 7,198,813 636,586 165 2.5m at 2.82g/t Au 2 21 75 31.4

NF1160GC57 7,198,813 636,587 166 4.1m at 3.43g/t Au 1 38 66 49.1









12.5m at 7.84g/t Au 35







NF1160GC58 7,198,815 636,586 165 NSI - 24 24 41.5

NF1160GC59 7,198,799 636,587 163 2.3m at 4.16g/t Au 27 -25 219 29.5

NF1095RD04 7,199,012 636,534 94 6.23m at 2.43g/t Au 270 -43 342 308.8

NF1095RD09 7,198,923 636,596 91 13.8m at 9.73g/t Au 250 -50 334 332.9









4.9m at 6.6g/t Au 293







NF1095RD10 7,198,923 636,595 91 3.75m at 1.66g/t Au 58 -52 323 320









4.52m at 2.56g/t Au 69















3m at 3.28g/t Au 212















7.15m at 2.52g/t Au 220





Lode Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m)









3.59m at 17.89g/t Au 230















14.63m at 2.02g/t Au 238















2m at 18.49g/t Au 257







NF1095RD12A 7,198,923 636,594 90 2.77m at 4.55g/t Au 199 -58 305 317.8









6.65m at 4.98g/t Au 204















11.2m at 2.48g/t Au 216















3.22m at 29.64g/t Au 243







NF1095RD13 7,198,923 636,595 90 5.96m at 13.17g/t Au 267 -52 330 338.7









4.8m at 3.29g/t Au 288















2m at 2.98g/t Au 301







NF1095RD14 7,198,923 636,594 90 2.77m at 4.36g/t Au 29 -55 322 346.4









3m at 2.24g/t Au 34















3.87m at 2.16g/t Au 48















8.83m at 3.46g/t Au 241







NF1095RD15 7,198,923 636,594 90 5m at 5.65g/t Au 55 -63 309 349.7









3.57m at 5.52g/t Au 329







NF1095RD16 7,198,923 636,595 90 8.88m at 4.99g/t Au 176 -51 311 312









5.18m at 5.47g/t Au 188







NF1095RD17 7,198,922 636,594 90 4.4m at 1.66g/t Au 41 -65 299 335.5









5.1m at 4.27g/t Au 68















2m at 22.26g/t Au 305





Starlight ST840RD35A 7,199,082 636,528 119 NSI - -9 53 131.5

ST870RD01 7,198,539 636,480 -135 NSI - -31 17 251.42

ST870RD02 7,198,539 636,480 -135 NSI - -39 20 146.6

ST870RD05 7,198,538 636,480 -135 NSI - -50 17 161.7

ST870RD06 7,198,536 636,481 -136 NSI - -64 39 161 Five Ways



















25PKRC001 7,161,799 674,473 606 NSI - -60 49 246

25PKRC002 7,161,675 674,317 603 NSI - -60 50 314

25PKRC003 7,161,905 673,728 599 NSI - -59 53 218

25PKRC004 7,161,834 673,631 604 NSI - -59 54 252

25PKRC005 7,162,375 674,181 602 NSI - -60 83 294

25PKRC006 7,162,366 674,086 597 NSI - -59 88 288

25PKRC007 7,162,352 674,000 593 NSI - -58 95 278

25PKRC008 7,162,423 673,325 588 NSI - -59 57 272

25PKRC009 7,162,319 673,220 591 NSI - -58 55 278

25PKRC010 7,162,237 672,918 600 NSI - -60 59 281

25PKRC011 7,162,237 672,807 601 NSI - -59 95 259

25PKRC012 7,163,960 672,590 583 NSI - -59 122 254

25PKRC013 7,164,044 672,476 581 5.00m at 5.79 g/t Au 144.00 -59 125 247

25PKRC014 7,163,851 672,464 583 NSI - -59 94 254

25PKRC015 7,163,848 672,308 584 3.00m at 11.04 g/t Au 146.00 -59 93 312

Appendix B – JORC 2012 Table 1– Gold Division

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Drilling techniques Drill sample recovery Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond Drilling

A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.

Face Sampling

At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled.

Sludge Drilling

Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models.

RC Drilling

Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal.

RAB / Aircore Drilling

Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate.

Blast Hole Drilling

Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate.

All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted.

March 2025 Quarterly Exploration Report

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drillholes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.

Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.

Development faces are mapped geologically.

RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.

Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature.

All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.

RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.

RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.

Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.

Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.

Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.

Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.

QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.

The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Recent sampling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below; o A 40g – 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry. The laboratory includes a minimum of 1 project standard with every 22 samples analysed. Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates.

No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.

Photon Assay was introduced in 2023 for Beta Hunt grade control samples. PhotonAssay™ technology (Chrysos Corporation Limited) is a rapid, non-destructive analysis of gold and other elements in mineral samples. It is based on the principle of gamma activation, which uses high energy x-rays to excite changes to the nuclear structure of selected elements. The decay is then measured to give a gold analysis. Each sample is run through two cycles with a radiation time of 15s. This methodology is insensitive to material type and thus does not require fluxing chemicals as in the fire assay methodology. Highlights of the PhotonAssay™ process are as follows:

The process is non-destructive; the same sample accuracy can be determined by repeat measurements of the same sample. In addition, the instrument runs a precision analysis for each sample relating to the instrument precision o The process allows for an increased sample size, about 500 g of crushed product. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary



The crushed material is not pulverised, as in the fire assay process; this ensures that gold is not smeared or lost during pulverisation (especially important if there is an expectation of visible gold that is being analysed)

Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.

These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No independent or alternative verifications are available.

Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.

Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.

All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.

No adjustments have been made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.

All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.

Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.

Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.

Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.

Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.

It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.

For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data Site generated resources and reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.

SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Native title interests are recorded against several WGX tenements.

The CMGP tenements are held by the Big Bell Gold Operations (BBGO) of which Westgold has 100% ownership.

Several third-party royalties exist across various tenements at CMGP, over and above the state government royalty.

The Fortnum Gold Project tenure is 100% owned by Westgold through subsidiary company Aragon Resources Pty. Ltd. Various Royalties apply to the package. The most pertinent being; o State Government – 2.5% NSR

Beta Hunt is owned by Westgold through a sub-lease agreement with St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd (SIGMC), which gives Westgold the right to explore and mine gold and nickel.

Royalties on gold production from Beta Hunt are as follows: A royalty to the state government equal to 2.5% of the royalty value of gold metal produced; and Royalties to third parties equal to 4.75% of recovered gold less allowable deductions.

The Higginsville-Lakewood Operations include the Higginsville and Lakewood Mills and associated infrastructure, mining operations and exploration prospects which are located on 242 tenements owned by Westgold and covers approximately 1,800km2 total area.

Royalties on the HGO gold production are as follows: Production payments of up to 1% of gross gold revenue over various tenements to traditional land owners. Royalty equal to 2.5% of recovered gold to the Government of Western Australia; and Various third parties hold rights to receive royalties in respect of gold (and in some cases other minerals or metals) recovered from the tenements.

The tenure is currently in good standing.

There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.

There are no known impediments to continued operation.

WGX operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the leases. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties The CMGP tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years.

The FGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 30 years.

BHO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 60 years.

HGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 40 years.

Westgold work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. BHO Beta Hunt is situated within the central portion of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in a sequence of mafic/ultramafic and felsic rocks on the southwest flank of the Kambalda Dome.

Gold mineralisation occurs mainly in subvertical shear zones in the Lunnon Basalt and is characterised by shear and extensional quartz veining within a halo of biotite/pyrite alteration. Within these shear zones, coarse gold sometimes occurs where the shear zones intersect ironrich sulphidic metasediments in the Lunnon Basalt or nickel sulphides at the base of the Kambalda Komatiite (ultramafics). The mineralised shears are represented by A-Zone, Western Flanks, Larkin and Mason zones. CGO CGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.

Mineralisation at Big Bell is hosted in the shear zone (Mine Sequence) and is associated with the post-peak metamorphic retrograde assemblages. Stibnite, native antimony and trace arsenopyrite are disseminated through the K-feldspar-rich lode schist. These are intergrown with pyrite and pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Mineralisation outside the typical Big Bell host rocks (KPSH), for example 1,600N and Shocker, also display a very strong W-As-Sb geochemical halo.

Numerous gold deposits occur within the Cuddingwarra Project area, the majority of which are hosted within the central mafic-ultramafic ± felsic porphyry sequence. Within this broad framework, mineralisation is shown to be spatially controlled by competency contrasts across, and flexures along, layer-parallel D2 shear zones, and is maximised when transected by corridors of northeast striking D3 faults and fractures.

The Great Fingall Dolerite hosts the majority gold mineralisation within the portion of the greenstone belt proximal to Cue (The Day Dawn Project Area). Unit AGF3 is the most brittle of all the five units and this characteristic is responsible for its role as the most favourable lithological host to gold mineralisation in the Greenstone Belt. FGO The Fortnum deposits are Paleoproterozoic shear-hosted gold deposits within the Fortnum Wedge, a localised thrust duplex of Narracoota Formation within the overlying Ravelstone Formation. Both stratigraphic formations comprise part of the Bryah Basin in the Capricorn Orogen, Western Australia.

The Horseshoe Cassidy deposits are hosted within the Ravelstone Formation (siltstone and argillite) and Narracoota Formation (highly altered, moderate to strongly deformed mafic to ultramafic rocks). The main zone of mineralisation is developed within a horizon of highly altered magnesian basalt. Gold mineralisation is associated with strong vein stock works that are confined to the altered mafic. Alteration consists of two types: stockwork proximal silica-carbonate-fuchsite-haematite-pyrite and distal silica-haematite-carbonate+/- chlorite. The Peak Hill district represents remnants of a Proterozoic fold belt comprising highly deformed trough and shelf sediments and mafic / ultramafic volcanics, which are generally moderately metamorphosed (except for the Peak Hill Metamorphic Suite).

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary



HGO The Higginsville Gold Operation is located in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The bulk of the Higginsville tenement package is located almost entirely within the well-mineralised Kalgoorlie Terrane, between the gold mining centres of Norseman and St Ives. HGO can be sub-divided into seven major geological domains: Trident Line of Lode, Chalice, Lake Cowan, Southern Paleo-channels, Mt Henry, Polar Bear Group and Spargos Project area.

Majority of mineralisation along the Trident Line of Lode are hosted within the Poseidon gabbro and high-MgO dyke complexes in the south. The Poseidon Gabbro is a thick, weaklydifferentiated gabbroic sill, which strikes north-south and dips 60° to the east, is over 500 m thick and 2.5 km long. The mineralisation is hosted within or marginal to quartz veining and is structurally and lithologically controlled.

The Chalice Deposit is located within a north-south trending, 2 km to 3 km wide greenstone terrane, flanked on the west calc-alkaline granitic rocks of the Boorabin Batholith and to the east by the Pioneer Dome Batholith. The dominant unit that hosts gold mineralisation is a fine grained, weak to strongly foliated amphibole-plagioclase amphibolite, with a typically lepidoblastic (mineralogically aligned and banded) texture. It is west-dipping and generally steep, approximately 60° to 75°.

The Lake Cowan project area is situated near the centre of a regional anticline between the Zuleika and Lefroy faults, with the local geology of the area made more complex by the intrusion of the massive Proterozoic Binneringie dyke. The majority of mineralisation at the Lake Cowan Mining Centre is hosted within an enclave of Archaean material surrounded by the Binneringie dyke.

Mineralised zones within the Southern Paleo Channels network comprise both placer gold, normally near the base of the channel-fill sequences, and chemically-precipitated secondary gold within the channel-fill materials and underlying saprolite. These gold concentrations commonly overlie, or are adjacent to, primary mineralised zones within Archaean bedrock.

The Mount Henry Project covers 347km2 of the prolific South Norseman–Wiluna Greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. Although the greenstone rocks from the Norseman area can be broadly correlated with those of the Kalgoorlie – Kambalda region they form a distinct terrain which is bounded on all sides by major regional shears. The Norseman Terrane has prominent banded iron formations which distinguish it from the Kalgoorlie– Kambalda Terrane. The Mount Henry gold deposit is hosted by a silicate facies BIF unit within the Noganyer Formation. Gold mineralisation is predominantly hosted by the silicate facies BIF unit but is also associated with minor meta–basalt and dolerite units that were mostly emplaced in the BIF prior to mineralisation. The footwall to the BIF is characterised by a sedimentary schistose unit and the hanging wall by the overlying dolerites of the Woolyeener Formation. The Mount Henry gold deposit is classified as an Archean, orogenic shear hosted deposit. The main lode is an elongated, shear–hosted body, 1.9km long by 6 – 10 metres wide and dips 65–75 degrees towards the west.

The Polar Bear project is situated within the Archaean Norseman-Wiluna Belt which locally includes basalts, komatiites, metasediments, and felsic volcaniclastics. The primary gold mineralisation is related to hydrothermal activity during multiple deformation events. Indications are that gold mineralisation is focused on or near to the stratigraphic boundary between the Killaloe and Buldania Formation.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary



The Spargos Project occurs within Coolgardie Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area is bounded by the Zuleika Shear to the east and the Kunanalling Shear to the west. The geological setting comprises tightly-folded north-south striking ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks at the northern closure Widgiemooltha Dome. The project lies on the general trend of the Kunanalling / Karramindie Shear corridor, a regional shear zone that hosts significant mineralisation to the north at Ghost Crab (Mount Marion), Wattle Dam to the south, the Penfolds group and Kunanalling. The regional prospective Zuleika Shear lies to the east of the project. The tenements are prospective for vein and shear hosted gold deposits as demonstrated by Spargos Reward and numerous other gold workings and occurrences. Gold mineralisation at Spargos Reward is hosted by a coarse-grained pyrite-arsenopyrite lode in quartz-sericite schists, between strongly biotitic altered greywacke to the east and quartz-sericite-fuchsite-pyrite altered felsic tuff to the west. Gold mineralisation is associated with very little quartz veining which is atypical for many deposits in region. The Spargos Reward setting has been described variously as a low-quartz sulphidic mesothermal gold system or as a Hemlo style syn-sedimentary occurrence. MGO MGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.

The Paddy's Flat area is located on the western limb of a regional fold, the Polelle Syn- cline, within a sequence of mafic to ultramafic volcanics with minor interflow sediments and banded iron-formation. The sequence has also been intruded by felsic porphyry dykes prior to mineralisation. Mineralisation is located along four sub-parallel trends at Paddy's Flat which can be summarized as containing three dominant mineralisation styles: Sulphide replacement BIF hosted gold. Quartz vein hosted shear-related gold. Quartz-carbonate-sulphide stockwork vein and alteration related gold.

The Yaloginda area which host Bluebird – South Junction, is a gold-bearing Archaean greenstone belt situated ~15km south of Meekatharra. The deposits in the area are hosted in a strained and metamorphosed volcanic sequence that consists primarily of ultramafic and high-magnesium basalt with minor komatiite, peridotite, gabbro, tholeiitic basalt and interflow sediments. The sequence was intruded by a variety of felsic porphyry and intermediate sills and dykes.

The Reedy's mining district is located approximately 15 km to the south-east to Meekatharra and to the south of Lake Annean. The Reedy gold deposits occur with- in a north-south trending greenstone belt, two to five kilometres wide, composed of volcano-sedimentary sequences and separated multiphase syn- and post-tectonic granitoid complexes. Structurally controlled the gold occur. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length.

Tables containing drillhole collar, downhole survey and intersection data are included in the body of the announcement.

No explorations results are being reported for Beta Hunt and Higginsville Operations. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. All results presented are length weighted.

No high-grade cuts are used.

Reported results contain no more than two contiguous metres of internal dilution below 0.5g/t. For Beta Hunt, a cut off of 1 g/t Au with maximum internal waste of 2m is used to define significant intercepts.

Results are reported above a variety of gram / metre cut-offs dependent upon the nature of the hole. These are cut-offs are clearly stated in the relevant tables.

Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.

Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.

Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate diagrams are provided in the body of the release if required. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Appropriate balance in exploration results reporting is provided. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. There is no other substantive exploration data associated with this release. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Ongoing surface and underground exploration activities will be undertaken to support continuing mining activities at Westgold Gold Operations.

SECTION 3: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Database integrity Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used. The database used for the estimation was extracted from the Westgold's DataShed database management system stored on a secure SQL server.

As new data is acquired it passes through a validation approval system designed to pick up any significant errors before the information is loaded into the master database. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Mr. Russell visits Westgold Gold Operations regularly. Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Mining in the Murchison and Goldfields districts has occurred since 1800's providing significant confidence in the currently geological interpretation across all projects.

Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. The current geological interpretation has been a precursor to successful mining over the years and forms the basis for the long-term life of mine plan (LOM). The data and assumptions used do suggest that any significant alternative geological interpretation is unlikely.

Geology (lithological units, alterations, structure, veining) have been used to guide and control Mineral Resource estimation .

No alternative interpretations are currently considered viable.

Geological interpretation of the deposit was carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant estimated Mineral Resource figure was both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of resource estimation the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.

The structural regime is the dominant control on geological and grade continuity in the Murchison and Goldfields. Lithological factors such as rheology contrast are secondary controls on grade distribution.

Low-grade stockpiles are derived from previous mining of the mineralisation styles outlined above. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. BHO A-Zone extends over 2.2km strike length and is modelled to a vertical depth of 960m. It has variable thickness from 2m to 20m thick.

Western Flanks has a strike extent of 1.8km and is modelled to a vertical extent of 450m, with average thickness of the shear around 10m.

Larkin extends over 1.1km in strike length and is modelled to 400m vertical extent, with variable thickness ranging from 2m to 15m thick.

Mason has a strike extent of 1.1km and is modelled to 455m vertical extent with variable thickness between 7 to 15m.