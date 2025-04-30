ASX Announcement - March 2025 Quarterly Exploration Results

83km of drilling and $11M invested in resource development and exploration in Q3, FY25
PERTH, Western Australia, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) ( TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Westgold's exploration and resource development activities during Q3 FY25.
At Bluebird-South Junction, the key production growth driver in the Murchison, new drilling results include:
8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au from 166.00m in 24BLDD203A, 6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au from 163.00m in 24BLDD205 and6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au from 170.00m in 24BLDD208
The high-grade Nightfall orebody within the Starlight UG continues to deliver consistently strong results, with many showing grades and widths exceeding those modelled in the current mine plan, including:
25.00m at 17.66g/t Au from 169.00m in NF1090GC14, 15.47m at 23.53g/t Au from 82.00m in NF1120GC100 and9.47m at 25.56g/t Au from 68.00m in NF1120GC89
Drilling at the Fender UG mine shows the potential of this system with the most promising this quarter being:
3m at 9.42g/t from 90m in 24FNDD0060 and 15.92m at 2.07g/t from 93m in 24FNDD0067
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
At Beta Hunt, the Western Flanks zone (the current major ore source at Beta Hunt) continues to demonstrate its class with:
22.00m at 4.69g/t Au from 134.00m in AWSP310-04AG
Stage 1 drilling of the Fletcher Zone (exploration target of between 0.8 and 1.2Moz) continues to deliver encouraging drilling results, including:
63.00m at 3.62g/t Au from 324.00m in WF490DD-51AE and 45.50m at 2.23g/t Au from 746.00m in WF440DD-37AE
20 priority Greenfields Exploration targets identified - in major review completed across the combined ~3,200km2 tenure package. Drill testing commenced in Q3 and will accelerate into Q4 FY25 and Q1 FY26.
$11M spent on exploration and resource development in Q3 FY25 - with $34M invested FY to date
17 drill rigs operating at end of the quarter
* True width has not been calculated
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"Westgold's exploration strategy across our portfolio has two prime objectives – to expand our existing larger mines (by resource development and conversion) and to define the next suite of organic assets (exploration) that will become mines.
Drilling across the Murchison and the Southern Goldfields has already delivered significant resource growth at Starlight and Bluebird-South Junction over the last 12 months. Drilling this quarter focussed on definition of the high-grade Nightfall zone, outside of the current mine plan at Fortnum; increasing data density ahead of the mining front at Bluebird-South Junction at Meekatharra; defining mineralised extensions such as Sovereign at Great Fingall in Cue; and completing the resource definition drill program for Stage 1 of the Fletcher exploration target at Beta Hunt.
The organic potential of this portfolio is immense. Westgold is well funded, systematic and focussed on expanding the assets that can deliver higher quality mine outputs, reduce our cost base and enhance our production profile."
Overview
In Q3 FY25, Westgold invested $11M in exploration and resource definition across its portfolio. The Company drilled a total of 82,898m, as summarised by the table below.
Table 1:
Group Drilling Statistics - Q3 FY25
Region
Diamond (m)
RC Drilling (m)
AC Drilling (m)
Total (m)
Murchison
44,766
4,060
1,899
50,725
Southern Goldfields
28,134
4,039
0
32,173
Exceptional intercepts returned this quarter from drilling activities are listed below:
Table 2:
Exceptional drilling intercepts returned in Q3 FY25 (+100 gram metre intervals)
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
Gram metres
Nightfall
Nightfall
NF1090GC14
7,198,857
636,492
86
25.00m at 17.66g/t Au
169.00
-37
5
218
442
NF1120GC100
7,199,083
636,529
119
15.47m at 23.53g/t Au
82.00
-45
60
116.4
364
NF1120GC89
7,199,082
636,528
119
9.47m at 25.56g/t Au
68.00
-47
109
103.8
242
NF1120GC107
7,199,023
636,515
118
2.56m at 73.39g/t Au
9.00
-20
54
15
188
NF1120GC86
7,199,082
636,528
119
9.25m at 14.57g/t Au
65.00
-58
77
141
135
NF1095RD09
7,198,923
636,596
91
13.80m at 9.73g/t Au
250.00
-50
334
332.9
134
NF1120GC106
7,199,084
636,530
120
3.00m at 41.49g/t Au
0.00
-15
106
71.7
124
NF1120GC97
7,199,057
636,517
118
20.36m at 6.03g/t Au
64.00
-61
94
101.9
123
NF1120GC96
7,199,056
636,517
118
5.68m at 20.09g/t Au
57.00
-45
109
79.5
114
NF1120GC78
7,199,110
636,569
119
9.60m at 11.64g/t Au
47.00
-60
65
140.7
112
NF1120GC92
7,199,057
636,518
118
14.00m at 7.62g/t Au
66.00
-58
73
100
107
NF1090GC15
7,198,857
636,493
86
11.00m at 9.39g/t Au
147.00
-39
11
179.4
103
NF1090GC11
7,198,857
636,493
87
6.50m at 15.48g/t Au
125.00
-17
29
133.7
101
Beta Hunt
Fletcher
WF490DD-51AE
6,543,672
374,950
-484
63.00m at 3.62g/t Au
324.00
-56
228
744.83
228
WF440DD-37AE
6,543,647
375,059
-433
45.50m at 2.23g/t Au
746.00
-47
191
852
101
Western Flanks
AWSP310-04AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
22.00m at 4.69g/t Au
134.00
-9
205
166.8
103
Bluebird
Bluebird
24BLDD203A
7,043,920
641,572
47
8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au
166.00
-59
107
204.51
103
Westgold had 16 underground drill rigs and 1 surface drill rig operating at the end of the quarter. The surface drill was operating at Peak Hill and the underground rigs were operating at Starlight (3), Bluebird (2), Great Fingall (3), Beta Hunt (7) and Two Boys (1).
Murchison
Westgold drilled 50,725m in the Murchison in Q3 FY25.
Resource Development Activities
Starlight (Fortnum)
At Fortnum, the focus on defining the high-grade Nightfall Zone ahead of mining activities continued. A large volume of high-grade results in areas set to be mined in CY25 have been assessed, with many showing grades and widths exceeding those modelled in the current mine plan.
Some of the more exceptional result returned this quarter include:
9.47m at 25.56g/t Au from 68.00m in NF1120GC89;
15.47m at 23.53g/t Au from 82.00m in NF1120GC100; and
25.00m at 17.66g/t Au from 169.00m in NF1090GC14.
The Starlight underground mine continues to outperform expectations, and the latest quarter of drilling results suggest this trend will continue.
In December 2024, Westgold announced the results of a Scoping Study on the Fortnum Expansion Project (FXP) which detailed the viability of an expanded Fortnum Gold Operation at an increased milling rate of 1.5 Mtpa over a ten year life1. The subsequent Pre-Feasibility study has progressed through the detailed pit design and scheduling stage which now contemplates open pit mining progressing as part of a larger, Murchison-wide open pit mining campaign.
Drilling programs to bring this phase of the work to a decision point are currently being designed, and the necessary permitting and infrastructure works are being progressed.
A drill platform in the upper levels of the Starlight underground mine is also in the planning stage. This platform is being designed to enable increased production out of the existing Starlight underground mine and de-risking the deeper portion of the Starlight open pit contemplated by the FXP.
It is anticipated that development of this platform will commerce in Q4 FY25.
_______________________
1 Refer ASX 17 December 2024 - Fortnum Expansion Study
Bluebird-South Junction (Meekatharra)
Following on from the large increases in Mineral Resources2 and subsequent increase in Ore Reserves3 for Bluebird - South Junction during Q2 FY25, Westgold has focussed ongoing drilling works to support the execution of the greater Bluebird - South Junction mine plan.
Drilling in Q3 FY25 was directed towards providing increased definition ahead of the mining front. Better results from this program include:
8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au from 166.00m in 24BLDD203A;
6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au from 163.00m in 24BLDD205; and
6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au from 170.00m in 24BLDD208.
_______________________
2 65% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources against the June 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate - Refer ASX 18 November 2024 - Bluebird - South Junction Mineral Resource Grows to 1.4Moz
3 Refer ASX 4 December 2024 - Westgold Doubles Bluebird - South Junction Ore Reserve
Fender (Cue)
At Cue, increasing outputs from the upper levels of the Big Bell cave has allowed Westgold to focus drilling resources on the satellite Fender mine and on building geological understanding at the high-grade Great Fingall mine.
At Fender, drilling outcomes have been consistent with expectations, with results such as the following being amongst the standouts:
3m at 9.42g/t from 90.00m in 24FNDD0060; and
15.92m at 2.07g/t from 93.00m in 24FNDD0067.
Great Fingall (Cue)
The application of additional drilling resources at Great Fingall has allowed the testing of areas such as Sovereign Extensions, which currently lie outside of the existing mine plan. This initiative also supports the ongoing definition of the Great Fingall Reef itself.
Results such as those listed below from Sovereign and in what was a previously unrecognised lode are indicative of the upside potential at this historical +1Moz producer: § 19.45m at 2.16g/t Au from 155.00m; and
5.7m at 8.25g/t Au from 270.00m in 24SVDD036 at Sovereign; and
0.71m at 55.50g/t Au from the collar in 24SHDD031A.
In the Great Fingall Reef, results like3.60m at 8.13g/t Au from 176.00m in 24GFDD116 allude to the impact that Great Fingall production is likely to have on overall head grade through the Tuckabianna mill.
Cuddingwarra (Cue)
The evaluation of large-scale open pit opportunities continue at Cuddingwarra.
As part of the portfolio optimisation, initial evaluations of the district-scale resource model amalgamation were undertaken during the quarter. This first pass evaluation was compelling and encouraged Westgold to move to the next phase which will include endowment modelling of the district. This will in-turn drive another suite of pit evaluations to help Westgold determine the upper limits of potential for the project. With the completion of this work, the Company will have a clear pathway to bring the project to an Investment Decision.
Greenfields Exploration Activities
Greenfields activities in the Murchison included the completion of a major target review and prioritisation program across the ~ 1,200km2 portfolio, completion of the Five Ways South Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at Peak Hill (Fortnum), which had commenced in late Q2 FY25, and commencement of the Murphy Creek Aircore (AC) drilling program at Peak Hill (Fortnum).
Exploration Target Review and CY25 Prioritisation
Post completion of the merger with Karora Resources on 1 August 2024, which resulted in the exploration tenure portfolio increasing from ~1,200km2 to ~3200km2 (combined Murchison and Southern Goldfields), the expanded exploration team completed a full review of the target pipeline and agreed the top 10 targets in each of the Murchison and Southern Goldfields regions.
While this work delayed some planned drill programs, it has built confidence in the target pipeline for CY25. The resultant priority targets for the Murchison are shown in Figure 6.
Peak Hill – Five Ways South RC Program
During the quarter, the Five Ways South RC program at Peak Hill was completed with an additional 15 holes for 4,047m drilled. This program targeted potential analogous lithostructural positions south of the historic Five Ways open pit mine which produced 6.57Mt @ 3.07g/t Au for 649Koz.
Assay results for the program provided valuable insights, with two holes returning ore grade intersections including (see Appendix A for details):
5.00m @ 5.79g/t Au from 144.00m in hole 25PKRC013; and
3.00m @ 11.04g/t Au from 146.00m in hole 25PKRC015.
These results indicate potential, and a full analysis of the results is underway with a decision pending potential follow-up drill programs.
Peak Hill - Murphy Creek AC Program
The Murphy Creek drill program commenced late in the month with 28 holes for 1,899m drilled by 31 March. The program is testing identified targets along strike to the northwest of the Company's Durack deposit which currently hosts an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 2.9Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 111Koz4. This potential strike extension has not previously been effectively tested due to the presence of very shallow Bryah Basin volcanic "cover".
The program is yet to be completed, and all assay results were pending at the end of the quarter.
______________________________
4 Refer to ASX announcement titled "2024 Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves – Updated" – 23 September 2024
Southern Goldfields
Westgold drilled 32,173m in the Southern Goldfields in Q3 FY25.
Resource Development activity
Beta Hunt (Kambalda)
Seven drill rigs have remained active this quarter at Beta Hunt, extending and refining the Mineral Resource base to support future production growth at the mine.
The Fletcher Stage 1 Exploration Target5 resource definition program is nearing completion, with the drilling of the final holes having commenced at the end of the quarter. Results have steadily returned, and the Company expects to compile an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Fletcher Stage 1 by the end of FY25.
_________________________
5 Refer to ASX announcement titled "Fletcher Exploration Target Defined at 1.6 - 2.1Moz Au" – 16 September 2024
Notable results this quarter include:
45.50m at 2.23g/t Au from 746.00m in WF440DD-37AE; an
63.00m at 3.62g/t Au from 324.00m in WF490DD-51AE.
Significant results continue to emerge from Western Flanks, the primary source of production at Beta Hunt, illustrating the scale of the orebody and suggesting its potential for future production, including:
21.00m at 2.82g/t Au from 130.00m in AWSP310-02AG; and
22.00m at 4.69g/t Au from 134.00m in AWSP310-04AG.
Higginsville
At Higginsville, Westgold has quickly moved its first Southern Goldfields open pit project to the execution phase. The project reached this stage after completing resource definition, grade control works, design and evaluations, and establishing a commercial agreement with an open pit contract miner.
The open pit contractor has mobilised and first ore production from the Atreides, Harkonnen and Bridgette open pits was achieved in April 2025.
This quarter saw continued progress on developing the Higginsville Line of Lode underground targets. Planning and evaluation efforts have progressed, allowing for the determination of the mine execution sequence. Current efforts are concentrated on defining the technical work program necessary to mitigate risks associated with any investment decision.
Greenfields Exploration Activities
Greenfields exploration activities in the Southern Goldfields included the completion of a major target review and prioritisation program across the ~ 2,000km2 portfolio along with receipt and review of the assay results for the Erin and Bandido RC drill programs completed in Q2 FY25, ongoing geophysical and geochemical exploration programs, and the commencement of Aboriginal Heritage surveys over priority drill targets.
Exploration Target Review and CY25 Prioritisation
As described in the Murchison section above, the same target review and prioritisation exercise was completed in the Southern Goldfields during the quarter with the resultant priority targets shown on Figure 11.
Higginsville - Erin RC Drill Program Results
The final assay results for the Erin RC Drill Program completed at Higginsville in Q2 FY25 were received during the quarter with analysis and interpretation completed. A total of 15 holes returned assays of interest, with the best intersections being (see Appendix A for details):
9.00m @ 5.21g/t Au from 93.00m in hole KXRC0467;
2.00m @ 18.70g/t Au from 87.00m in hole KXRC0467;
10.00m @ 1.67g/t Au from 102m in hole KXRC0461; and
1.00m @ 14.90g/t Au from 62.00m in hole KXRC0467.
The best results were related to mineralised structures and veining proximal to lithological contacts between gabbro/dolerite/basalt/porphyry units. These units were observed to be the most brittle of the units encountered and most susceptible to dilation and thus are more favourable for mineralised fluids. Gold mineralisation is very nuggety making interpretation difficult, but further work is underway, particularly around the potential of an identified porphyry unit that has potential to the north.
Higginsville - Bandido RC Drill Program Results
The final assay results for the Bandido RC program completed at Higginsville in Q2 FY25 were received during the quarter, with analysis and interpretation completed. Assay results for the program did not warrant further investigation, and so no further work is currently planned for this target.
Beta Hunt – Mason Target
Since acquiring Beta Hunt, the Company has been compiling and reinterpreting the available extensive historical drilling information with the aim of building a new comprehensive 3D geological model of the entire Beta Hunt sub-lease area6. While this work is well advanced, a significant number of historical Western Mining Corporation (WMC) nickel drill holes that have never been assayed for gold were identified. These drill holes represent an outstanding exploration data source that Westgold has commenced re-logging and assaying for gold in key areas within the sub-lease boundary to allow completion of the new 3D model.
During the 3D model building process, the significance of the Mason Target was highlighted and is now interpreted to be the southern extension of the Fletcher Zone, south of the Alpha Island Fault (AIF)(Figure 12). This is consistent with the known movement on this important fault where the Larkin Zone is interpreted to be the southern continuation of Western Flanks.
The Mason Target, which is interpreted to be ~1.8km long, has been intersected by a modest number of historical drill holes with most of these in a fan at the northern end of the zone, proximal to the AIF. The identified historical drill holes at Mason have returned some outstanding gold intersections which are shown on Figure 12 and detailed in the ASX Release of 18 February.
First pass drill testing of the Mason target is scheduled for Q1 FY26 and will comprise 9 diamond drill holes for ~6,000m.
_______________________________
6 ASX Release 18 February 2025 - Beta Hunt Drilling Update – Fletcher Drill Results Continue to Impress and Mason Intrigues
Appendix A - Q3 FY25 Drill Intersections Not Previously Reported
SOUTHERN GOLDFIELDS
All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 51 Significant = >5g/m for resources.
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total Length (m)
Beta Hunt
A Zone
AA310SP-18AR
6,544,417
374,580
-306
9.00m at 1.87g/t Au
200
-23
108
249.53
9.00m at 1.24g/t Au
212
AA310SP-19AR
6,544,417
374,580
-306
7.00m at 2.11g/t Au
165
-30
107
250
19.00m at 2.40g/t Au
206
AAP13DD-05AR
6,545,063
374,101
23
NSI
-56
170
240
AASP22-91AG
6,544,543
374,503
265
5.00m at 2.29g/t Au
130
-50
18
181.1
8.00m at 2.71g/t Au
140
AWSP310-03AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
NSI
-1
203
24.31
Cowcill
LCLKNINC-03AR
6,543,075
375,384
-373
16.00m at 2.01g/t Au
214
-18
8
273
11.00m at 1.55g/t Au
255
Fletcher
EFDDSP1-50AE-W1
6,543,700
375,633
-502
2.00m at 5.70g/t Au
728
-33
230
845.5
FF475SP-64AE
6,543,693
375,042
-474
4.00m at 1.37g/t Au
420
-37
206
891
2.00m at 2.37g/t Au
493
8.00m at 3.78g/t Au
535
2.00m at 10.51g/t Au
568
WF440DD-36AE
6,543,647
375,059
-433
2.00m at 4.75g/t Au
189
-40
200
671.39
2.00m at 3.14g/t Au
235
WF440DD-37AE
6,543,647
375,059
-433
3.00m at 1.43g/t Au
160
-47
191
852
32.40m at 1.79g/t Au
292
2.05m at 34.41g/t Au
335
6.00m at 2.05g/t Au
341
31.00m at 1.69g/t Au
709
45.50m at 2.23g/t Au
746
WF440VD-58AE
6,543,697
374,990
-437
20.00m at 1.12g/t Au
354
-40
266
848.5
4.00m at 9.42g/t Au
570
25.00m at 2.12g/t Au
600
5.00m at 2.46g/t Au
698
8.80m at 5.42g/t Au
815
WF490DD-47AE
6,543,672
374,950
-484
16.00m at 5.56g/t Au
245
-66
36
952
7.00m at 1.59g/t Au
316
22.00m at 2.64g/t Au
368
WF490DD-51AE
6,543,672
374,950
-484
10.00m at 1.18g/t Au
196
-56
228
744.83
63.00m at 3.62g/t Au
324
16.00m at 1.40g/t Au
544
17.00m at 3.55g/t Au
565
33.00m at 1.18g/t Au
585
7.00m at 2.63g/t Au
693
Gamma
BGB16-003AE
6,541,866
376,006
-475
4.70m at 1.10g/t Au
346
525
Larkin
BLB16-06AE
6,542,350
375,841
-401
5.00m at 1.93g/t Au
317
-27
255
507.73
Western Flanks
AWSP310-02AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
5.00m at 1.74g/t Au
20
-13
210
177.6
17.00m at 2.31g/t Au
95
8.00m at 1.52g/t Au
118
21.00m at 2.82g/t Au
130
AWSP310-03AGA
6,544,479
374,596
-306
7.75m at 1.75g/t Au
110
0
203
159.4
18.35m at 2.66g/t Au
137
AWSP310-04AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
9.00m at 1.96g/t Au
105
-9
205
166.8
22.00m at 4.69g/t Au
134
AWSP310-06AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
13.00m at 1.34g/t Au
121
-3
197
177.4
7.00m at 2.25g/t Au
145
6.60m at 3.42g/t Au
160
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total Length (m)
AWSP310-07AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
2.00m at 4.17g/t Au
128
-12
193
198.3
10.00m at 1.11g/t Au
137
3.10m at 2.11g/t Au
175
AWSP310-08AG
6,544,479
374,596
-306
16.16m at 1.08g/t Au
154
-6
187
203.9
10.16m at 1.03g/t Au
173
Lake Cowan
Josephine
25JOSRC_001
6,496,291
394,720
285
NSI
17
-60
56
30
25JOSRC_002
6,496,273
394,748
284
NSI
41
-60
56
58
25JOSRC_003
6,496,074
394,839
279
NSI
15
-65
43
73
25JOSRC_004
6,496,061
394,842
278
5m at 1.92g/t Au
60
-61
62
79
25JOSRC_005
6,496,046
394,821
278
5m at 1.58g/t Au
13
-66
54
95
7m at 1.53g/t Au
45
8m at 2.11g/t Au
54
25JOSRC_006
6,496,037
394,853
278
6m at 1.25g/t Au
50
-61
53
88
25JOSRC_007
6,496,030
394,834
278
3m at 2.37g/t Au
59
-64
64
100
5m at 1.37g/t Au
65
7m at 0.9g/t Au
74
25JOSRC_008
6,496,006
394,836
277
2m at 2.51g/t Au
58
-60
57
110
2m at 2.32g/t Au
89
25JOSRC_009
6,496,007
394,872
277
5m at 1.55g/t Au
10
-61
55
90
25JOSRC_010
6,495,990
394,849
277
NSI
51
-60
55
104
Erin
KXRC0450
6,487,305
378,498
318
1.00m at 8.87g/t Au
91
-55
270
198
1.00m at 5.64g/t Au
49
1.00m at 1.73g/t Au
165
KXRC0451
6,487,249
378,459
318
2.00m at 1.68g/t Au
24
-55
268
120
KXRC0452
6,487,191
378,478
317
1.00m at 8.41g/t Au
69
-54
268
138
2.00m at 0.73g/t Au
46
1.00m at 1.03g/t Au
92
1.00m at 0.83g/t Au
35
1.00m at 0.68g/t Au
31
1.00m at 0.51g/t Au
83
KXRC0453
6,487,188
378,544
314
3.00m at 3.46g/t Au
178
-56
270
222
1.00m at 0.81g/t Au
117
KXRC0454
6,487,109
378,486
316
2.00m at 0.56g/t Au
28
-55
268
120
KXRC0455
6,487,087
378,562
315
1.00m at 5.83g/t Au
136
-55
270
240
1.00m at 3.81g/t Au
155
1.00m at 1.39g/t Au
102
KXRC0456
6,487,059
378,527
314
1.00m at 0.65g/t Au
97
-54
269
168
1.00m at 0.51g/t Au
87
KXRC0457
6,487,024
378,554
313
2.00m at 1.68g/t Au
27
-64
267
240
1.00m at 0.62g/t Au
22
KXRC0458
6,486,949
378,598
312
2.00m at 3.68g/t Au
129
-59
268
246
1.00m at 0.74g/t Au
34
KXRC0459
6,486,820
378,687
310
1.00m at 2.09g/t Au
82
-60
267
198
1.00m at 0.80g/t Au
134
1.00m at 0.60g/t Au
154
KXRC0460
6,486,737
378,699
310
2.00m at 1.28g/t Au
154
-65
268
180
1.00m at 2.24g/t Au
169
1.00m at 0.97g/t Au
139
1.00m at 0.69g/t Au
174
1.00m at 0.52g/t Au
152
KXRC0461
6,486,655
378,710
309
10.00m at 1.67g/t Au
102
-60
269
144
1.00m at 7.9g/t Au
135
1.00m at 4.3g/t Au
92
1.00m at 2.29g/t Au
113
KXRC0462
6,486,638
378,463
315
1.00m at 14.2g/t Au
68
-60
318
144
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total Length (m)
1.00m at 3.14g/t Au
35
1.00m at 0.72g/t Au
5
1.00m at 0.63g/t Au
78
KXRC0463
6,486,621
378,439
317
1.00m at 2.84g/t Au
94
-60
60
114
KXRC0464
6,486,540
378,473
310
NSI
-61
90
102
KXRC0465
6,486,360
378,403
309
NSI
-58
88
180
KXRC0466
6,486,359
378,560
306
1.00m at 0.60g/t Au
88
-60
269
180
KXRC0467
6,486,987
378,440
317
9.00m at 5.21g/t Au
93
-55
60
117
2.00m at 18.7g/t Au
87
1.00m at 14.9g/t Au
62
3.00m at 3.63g/t Au
106
3.00m at 0.86g/t Au
112
1.00m at 2.05g/t Au
37
1.00m at 0.87g/t Au
23
1.00m at 0.73g/t Au
18
1.00m at 0.64g/t Au
28
1.00m at 0.57g/t Au
75
1.00m at 0.53g/t Au
84
KXRC0468
6,487,388
378,490
318
1.00m at 2.98g/t Au
33
-60
270
156
1.00m at 1.45g/t Au
56
KXRC0469
6,487,391
378,354
318
1.00m at 1.21g/t Au
107
-60
87
120
MURCHISON
All widths are downhole. Coordinates are collar. Grid is MGA 1994 Zone 50 for the Murchison. Significant = >5g/m for resources.
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
Fender
Fender
24FNDD0045
6,975,305
562,762
248
NSI
-
-55
116
224.67
24FNDD0046A
6,975,305
562,761
248
NSI
-
-39
135
134.7
24FNDD0047
6,975,305
562,761
248
2.35m at 1.96g/t
94
-28
139
122.5
24FNDD0049A
6,975,305
562,761
248
NSI
-
-35
158
137.61
24FNDD0055
6,975,379
562,860
209
NSI
-
-6
88
169.1
24FNDD0056
6,975,380
562,861
209
2m at 3.34g/t
141
9
89
205.7
1.3m at 6.38g/t
146
24FNDD0057
6,975,379
562,860
209
5.65m at 2.64g/t
110
-6
95
143.33
1.72m at 2.69g/t
118
24FNDD0058
6,975,379
562,861
209
NSI
-
13
100
125
24FNDD0059A
6,975,379
562,860
209
NSI
-
-3
158
125.56
24FNDD0060
6,975,377
562,859
209
3m at 9.42g/t
90
-3
109
116.2
24FNDD0061
6,975,377
562,858
209
NSI
-
14
126
92.41
24FNDD0062
6,975,377
562,858
209
NSI
-
-6
141
92.54
24FNDD0063
6,975,377
562,858
209
2m at 2.75g/t
58
14
144
95.4
24FNDD0064
6,975,377
562,858
209
4m at 1.34g/t
76
-6
158
95.7
24FNDD0065
6,975,376
562,857
209
5.7m at 1.26g/t
78
13
169
107.44
3m at 1.71g/t
98
24FNDD0067
6,975,307
562,763
248
15.92m at 2.07g/t
93
-25
103
125.76
25FNDD0001
6,975,379
562,861
208
NSI
-
-18
89
170.74
25FNDD0002
6,975,379
562,861
208
5.29m at 1.45g/t
130
-16
95
152.72
25FNDD0003
6,975,378
562,860
209
2.28m at 8.02g/t
112
-19
102
134.44
25FNDD0004
6,975,378
562,860
208
NSI
-
-22
112
116.4
25FNDD0005
6,975,378
562,860
208
NSI
-
-22
127
104.63
25FNDD0006
6,975,378
562,859
209
NSI
-
-27
158
113.54
25FNDD0010
6,975,377
562,858
208
3.4m at 3.34g/t
103
-37
153
119.6
25FNDD0011
6,975,377
562,857
208
12m at 1.16g/t
99
-33
166
125.59
25FNDD0012
6,975,305
562,844
186
2.78m at 1.99g/t
37
-32
123
52.95
Great Fingall
Great Fingall
24GFDD073
6,961,909
584,508
97
NSI
-35
60
32.72
24GFDD073A
6,961,910
584,508
97
NSI
-36
59
209.84
24GFDD074
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-41
60
32.58
24GFDD074A
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-38
60
101.64
24GFDD074B
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-39
60
192.02
24GFDD075
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-22
55
191.65
24GFDD076
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-56
48
20.53
24GFDD076A
6,961,919
584,476
55
NSI
-54
48
197.56
24GFDD077
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-39
40
185.61
24GFDD081
6,961,843
584,402
165
NSI
-52
30
201.09
24GFDD086
6,961,832
584,399
39
NSI
-46
28
44.43
24GFDD105
6,961,843
584,402
166
NSI
-37
32
129.25
24GFDD109
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-23
47
183.43
24GFDD110
6,961,919
584,476
56
2.21m at 2.06g/t Au
167
-30
52
189
24GFDD111
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-47
44
194.66
24GFDD112
6,961,919
584,476
56
1.93m at 4.40g/t Au
166
-39
50
182.69
24GFDD113
6,961,918
584,476
56
0.76m at 12.09g/t Au
174
-45
54
188.6
24GFDD114
6,961,911
584,507
97
NSI
-43
55
200.79
24GFDD115
6,961,911
584,507
97
NSI
-36
51
205.76
24GFDD116
6,961,919
584,475
56
3.6m at 8.13g/t Au
176
-44
9
194.49
24GFDD117
6,961,919
584,475
56
NSI
-52
12
191.59
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
24GFDD119
6,961,919
584,475
56
NSI
-46
18
191.4
24GFDD120
6,961,919
584,475
56
NSI
-47
27
185.63
24GFDD121
6,961,919
584,476
56
NSI
-55
33
26.4
24GFDD121A
6,961,919
584,476
55
NSI
-55
33
188.63
24GFDD123
6,961,919
584,475
56
NSI
-48
37
179.42
24GFDD124
6,962,173
584,715
269
6.83m at 0.74g/t Au
33
-45
268
62.92
9.35m at 2.37g/t Au
54
24GFDD124A
6,962,173
584,715
269
8.19m at 0.92g/t Au
2
-54
270
704.9
7m at 1.59g/t Au
43
5.57m at 2.17g/t Au
373
1m at 27.90g/t Au
498
24GFDD125
6,962,147
584,753
267
8.15m at 1.84g/t Au
15
-52
266
43.63
24GFDD126
6,961,844
584,401
166
NSI
-37
28
329.67
24SHDD030A
6,961,912
584,498
98
1.2m at 6.10g/t Au
41
-48
268
473.6
24SHDD031
6,961,912
584,498
98
5.91m at 1.80g/t Au
202
2
19
439.82
1.5m at 3.61g/t Au
211
24SHDD031A
6,961,917
584,500
99
0.71m at 55.50g/t Au
-
-1
18
20.49
24SHDD032
6,961,916
584,502
99
0.9m at 5.86g/t Au
-
-2
49
209
24SHDD033
6,961,916
584,502
98
1.45m at 5.00g/t Au
24
-16
52
204
24SHDD034
6,962,023
584,528
73
NSI
-2
18
89.02
24SHDD035
6,962,023
584,528
73
NSI
-5
6
79.6
24SHDD039
6,961,919
584,475
57
NSI
-85
262
197.5
24SHDD040
6,961,919
584,475
57
NSI
-72
19
210.76
24SHDD047
6,961,909
584,618
84
NSI
-72
19
125.88
24SHDD058
6,961,786
584,393
33
NSI
-62
313
44.76
24SHDD059
6,961,786
584,393
33
NSI
-32
319
44.36
Sovereign
24SVDD033
6,961,716
584,228
141
2.29m at 3.14g/t Au
111
-37
300
167.64
8.87m at 1.34g/t Au
117
24SVDD034
6,961,715
584,228
141
6.4m at 2.67g/t Au
9
-37
287
230.85
24SVDD035
6,961,715
584,228
141
5.36m at 1.65g/t Au
15
-60
273
273.11
1.65m at 7.61g/t Au
118
1.65m at 3.30g/t Au
223
24SVDD036
6,961,715
584,228
141
3.35m at 1.70g/t Au
4
-59
273
341.46
5m at 2.77g/t Au
18
19.45m at 2.16g/t Au
155
5.7m at 8.25g/t Au
270
Bluebird
Bluebird
24BLDD154
7,043,864
641,361
168
2.00m at 4.23 g/t Au
386
-49
91
573.5
24BLDD155
7,043,845
641,355
168
NSI
- 48
115
75.05
24BLDD155A
7,043,845
641,355
168
NSI
- 49
115
-
154.61
24BLDD157
7,043,864
641,361
169
NSI
- 45
106
73.07
24BLDD158A
7,043,845
641,355
168
6.20m at 2.86 g/t Au
422
-50
102
669.28
24BLDD160
7,043,864
641,361
169
NSI
- 51
90
92.8
24BLDD161
7,043,845
641,355
168
2.92m at 2.59 g/t Au
425
-50
110
642
5.56m at 3.75 g/t Au
439
24BLDD191
7,043,943
641,579
47
2.00m at 5.25 g/t Au
75
-26
68
151.5
2.00m at 3.14 g/t Au
90
4.42m at 2.46 g/t Au
102
2.00m at 3.37 g/t Au
109
24BLDD192
7,043,943
641,579
47
2.00m at 4.66 g/t Au
92
-37
67
160.52
3.50m at 1.81 g/t Au
120
24BLDD193
7,043,943
641,579
47
NSI
- 57
77
203.34
24BLDD194
7,043,943
641,579
47
7.90m at 1.34 g/t Au
123
-47
76
194.44
24BLDD195
7,043,943
641,579
47
4.84m at 6.02 g/t Au
96
-31
81
134.36
24BLDD197
7,043,943
641,579
47
7.48m at 4.02 g/t Au
83
-23
86
125.36
24BLDD201
7,043,919
641,572
47
5.75m at 1.45 g/t Au
205
-59
97
230.35
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
24BLDD203
7,043,920
641,573
47
NSI
- 58
107
57.4
24BLDD203A
7,043,920
641,572
47
8.11m at 12.66 g/t Au
166
-59
107
204.51
24BLDD204
7,043,920
641,572
47
2.00m at 3.23 g/t Au
120
-53
116
185.78
24BLDD205
7,043,919
641,572
47
6.72m at 8.30 g/t Au
163
-57
120
200.35
24BLDD206
7,043,918
641,572
47
4.40m at 8.12 g/t Au
89
-32
127
155.6
24BLDD207
7,043,919
641,572
47
2.00m at 3.86 g/t Au
128
-52
127
191.4
24BLDD208
7,043,918
641,572
47
6.57m at 9.41 g/t Au
170
-55
133
221.68
24BLDD209
7,043,918
641,572
47
2.00m at 3.14 g/t Au
123
-49
138
242.68
2.00m at 3.28 g/t Au
140
-49
138
24BLDD210
7,043,918
641,572
47
9.02m at 4.91 g/t Au
178
-51
143
212.6
24BLDD211
7,043,918
641,572
47
2.00m at 2.83 g/t Au
134
-45
146
206.48
24BLDD212
7,043,918
641,572
47
NSI
38
147
77.45
24BLDD212W1
7,043,918
641,572
47
5.01m at 5.01 g/t Au
140
-38
147
191.28
24BLDD213
7,043,771
641,515
67
11.25m at 4.76 g/t Au
124
-29
123
167.3
24BLDD214
7,043,771
641,515
67
4.00m at 1.45 g/t Au
115
-28
129
182.3
3.36m at 3.94 g/t Au
129
12.12
24BLDD215
7,043,771
641,515
69
3.88m at 11.66 g/t Au
107
-9
138
155.84
24BLDD216
7,043,771
641,515
69
2.44m at 17.36 g/t Au
99
-7
123
167.48
25BLDD025
7,043,699
641,597
40
NSI
15
111
12.12
25BLDD026
7,043,701
641,593
40
NSI
2
294
14.93
25BLDD027
7,043,715
641,598
40
4.01m at 1.77 g/t Au
1
11
265
11.95
25BLDD028
7,043,715
641,605
40
NSI
15
85
15.02
25BLDD029
7,043,735
641,602
39
NSI
12
277
18.03
25BLDD030
7,043,735
641,606
39
NSI
12
97
14.93
25BLDD031
7,043,755
641,608
39
NSI
11
308
14.26
25BLDD032
7,043,756
641,614
39
NSI
12
102
17.3
25BLDD033
7,043,776
641,611
39
NSI
15
284
17.58
25BLDD034
7,043,800
41,613
39
2.04m at 13.88 g/t Au
4
23
279
12
25BLDD035
7,043,818
641,623
38
NSI
11
268
21.02
25BLDD036
7,043,858
641,634
38
NSI
12
299
17.66
25BLDD037
7,043,856
641,638
38
NSI
15
118
29.75
25BLDD038
7,043,876
641,648
39
NSI
12
119
17.57
25BLDD039
7,043,919
641,644
40
NSI
14
108
35.88
25BLDD040
7,043,939
641,650
40
3.30m at 3.28 g/t Au
18
19
289
26.4
25BLDD041
7,043,937
641,655
40
NSI
17
111
32.76
25BLDD042
7,043,954
641,662
40
NSI
-
110
32.3
25BLDD043
7,043,957
641,658
40
NSI
15
291
27.1
25BLDD044
7,043,974
641,666
40
NSI
- 21
110
35.23
25BLDD045
7,043,974
641,666
40
2.00m at 5.83 g/t Au
31
-15
73
43.4
25BLDD046
7,043,968
641,660
40
NSI
15
291
8.81
25BLDD047
7,043,830
641,622
38
2.57m at 2.74 g/t Au
-
25
259
17.7
25BLDD048
7,043,810
641,620
38
NSI
17
263
23.8
Nightfall
Nightfall
NF1120GC100
7,199,083
636,529
119
6.25m at 2.01g/t Au
30
-45
60
116.4
5.1m at 2.62g/t Au
73
15.47m at 23.53g/t Au
82
NF1120GC101
7,199,083
636,528
119
5m at 2.58g/t Au
29
-35
54
112.8
2.06m at 13.31g/t Au
83
10.34m at 5.33g/t Au
88
NF1120GC102
7,199,056
636,517
119
5.51m at 3g/t Au
59
-45
147
105
6.63m at 3.96g/t Au
67
7.37m at 2.27g/t Au
76
NF1120GC103
7,199,056
636,517
119
10.88m at 3.51g/t Au
61
-36
138
92
NF1120GC105
7,199,084
636,530
120
3m at 6.61g/t Au
-
-11
100
68.8
4.16m at 3g/t Au
23
NF1120GC106
7,199,084
636,530
120
3m at 41.49g/t Au
-
-15
106
71.7
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
NF1120GC107
7,199,023
636,515
118
2.56m at 73.39g/t Au
9
-20
54
15
NF1120GC108
7,199,022
636,515
118
NSI
-
-20
103
15
NF1120GC109
7,199,006
636,520
118
NSI
-
-35
47
20.4
NF1140GC141
7,198,924
636,547
144
3m at 31.2g/t Au
24
21
106
47
4m at 9.13g/t Au
30
NF1140GC142
7,198,924
636,547
144
4m at 9.18g/t Au
31
26
88
50.4
NF1140GC143
7,198,946
636,544
144
2.74m at 8.23g/t Au
12
16
102
68.4
2.62m at 3.05g/t Au
19
NF1140GC144
7,198,947
636,543
144
2m at 10.91g/t Au
32
14
42
59.1
NF1140GC145
7,198,947
636,543
144
3m at 2.27g/t Au
32
15
59
51
NF1140GC146
7,198,925
636,547
144
7m at 10.1g/t Au
-
16
59
33
3.68m at 12.22g/t Au
21
NF1090GC01
7,198,857
636,493
87
NSI
-
-16
51
103.8
NF1090GC02
7,198,856
636,493
86
NSI
-
-32
48
133
NF1090GC03
7,198,856
636,494
86
5.35m at 1.65g/t Au
51
-41
53
132
NF1090GC04
7,198,856
636,494
86
4.5m at 2.11g/t Au
51
-52
56
137.7
3.2m at 1.69g/t Au
121
NF1090GC05
7,198,856
636,494
86
NSI
-
-51
42
143.7
NF1090GC06
7,198,856
636,493
86
NSI
-
-45
29
134.6
NF1090GC07
7,198,856
636,493
86
NSI
-
-50
24
116.68
NF1090GC08
7,198,856
636,493
86
NSI
-
-59
67
143.76
NF1090GC09
7,198,856
636,493
86
2m at 4.25g/t Au
70
-64
25
143.5
NF1090GC10
7,198,856
636,493
86
3m at 4.74g/t Au
95
-73
12
125.65
NF1090GC11
7,198,857
636,493
87
7m at 3.96g/t Au
81
-17
29
133.7
6.5m at 15.48g/t Au
125
NF1090GC12
7,198,857
636,492
86
NSI
-
-30
14
134.4
NF1090GC13
7,198,857
636,492
86
2.24m at 13.83g/t Au
126
-33
8
146.5
NF1090GC14
7,198,857
636,492
86
3.03m at 2.66g/t Au
129
-37
5
218
25m at 17.66g/t Au
169
NF1090GC15
7,198,857
636,493
86
4.98m at 2g/t Au
95
-39
11
179.4
7m at 2.69g/t Au
108
11m at 9.39g/t Au
147
2.09m at 4.05g/t Au
164
NF1090GC16
7,198,857
636,492
86
3m at 1.88g/t Au
103
-45
16
163
10.54m at 6.61g/t Au
136
NF1090GC17
7,198,857
636,492
86
2m at 2.84g/t Au
119
-58
16
161.4
5.78m at 11.25g/t Au
126
3.18m at 4.21g/t Au
152
NF1090GC18
7,198,857
636,491
86
3.45m at 2.58g/t Au
90
-64
3
113.9
NF1095GC01
7,198,954
636,526
91
3m at 4.77g/t Au
22
-12
38
65.3
7.44m at 2.84g/t Au
50
NF1095GC02
7,198,954
636,525
91
7m at 4.97g/t Au
27
-16
17
83
11.05m at 5.04g/t Au
64
NF1095GC03
7,198,953
636,528
93
2.52m at 17.29g/t Au
32
25
57
46.7
4m at 7.05g/t Au
42
NF1095GC04
7,198,918
636,534
91
NSI
-
-15
42
86.6
NF1095GC05
7,198,953
636,528
91
NSI
-
-31
54
65.6
NF1095GC06
7,198,953
636,528
91
NSI
-
-10
84
89.6
NF1095GC07
7,198,918
636,534
91
2.94m at 2.8g/t Au
17
-10
52
80
NF1095GC08
7,198,918
636,534
92
NSI
-
25
61
73
NF1095GC09A
7,198,918
636,534
90
11.55m at 3.49g/t Au
25
-21
59
50.6
NF1095GC10
7,199,002
636,534
94
NSI
-
23
264
30
NF1095GC20
7,198,882
636,550
92
6m at 4.37g/t Au
71
15
83
89.5
NF1095GC21
7,198,881
636,549
92
NSI
-
9
99
46.6
NF1095GC21A
7,198,881
636,550
92
4.87m at 1.82g/t Au
60
13
99
90.7
NF1095GC22
7,198,882
636,550
92
6.28m at 2.77g/t Au
44
10
85
70
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
2.65m at 2.79g/t Au
64
NF1095GC23
7,198,882
636,549
91
2.25m at 12.91g/t Au
36
-10
67
87.4
2.3m at 5.34g/t Au
61
NF1095GC24
7,199,002
636,534
96
3.52m at 13.06g/t Au
16
54
265
22
NF1095GC25
7,199,012
636,534
94
2m at 4.48g/t Au
21
21
304
40
3m at 3.46g/t Au
34
NF1095GC26
7,199,012
636,534
94
3.29m at 5.33g/t Au
36
18
321
55
NF1120GC32
7,198,953
636,561
119
5.55m at 3.15g/t Au
4
21
68
56.4
2.85m at 4.34g/t Au
45
NF1120GC52
7,199,084
636,589
121
4.92m at 1.27g/t Au
1
12
344
78.7
NF1120GC53
7,199,084
636,589
122
3.3m at 20.96g/t Au
71
29
332
74.3
NF1120GC54
7,199,084
636,589
121
3.52m at 4.85g/t Au
1
12
326
69.5
3m at 2.53g/t Au
52
NF1120GC55
7,199,084
636,589
121
3m at 4.58g/t Au
22
22
313
83.4
2m at 3.29g/t Au
49
2m at 9.03g/t Au
56
NF1120GC56
7,199,084
636,589
121
NSI
-
13
305
68.4
NF1120GC57
7,199,084
636,589
121
3.59m at 3.3g/t Au
22
12
271
79.7
NF1120GC58
7,199,084
636,589
121
NSI
-
11
254
82.4
NF1120GC59
7,199,084
636,589
121
3.17m at 2.07g/t Au
63
17
256
86.6
NF1120GC60
7,199,083
636,589
121
4.77m at 2.92g/t Au
74
10
243
92.5
NF1120GC61
7,199,085
636,589
120
NSI
-
-20
326
140
NF1120GC62
7,199,085
636,589
119
3.85m at 6.05g/t Au
6
-42
326
152.6
2.12m at 2.41g/t Au
34
7m at 4.58g/t Au
100
NF1120GC63
7,199,084
636,589
119
4.92m at 2.98g/t Au
11
-55
326
32.6
NF1120GC63A
7,199,085
636,589
119
5m at 3.72g/t Au
10
-55
326
140.7
2.09m at 2.98g/t Au
20
2m at 3.3g/t Au
125
NF1120GC64
7,199,084
636,589
120
2.21m at 3.64g/t Au
-
-18
270
140
NF1120GC65
7,199,084
636,589
119
3.2m at 8.5g/t Au
71
-37
270
149.5
NF1120GC66
7,199,085
636,589
119
2.25m at 19.16g/t Au
96
-50
270
146
NF1120GC73
7,199,107
636,569
120
4.1m at 9.63g/t Au
29
-14
65
62.5
NF1120GC76
7,199,107
636,569
119
3.22m at 6.04g/t Au
36
-42
73
136
NF1120GC77
7,199,111
636,569
121
7.27m at 2.41g/t Au
15
9
51
76
NF1120GC78
7,199,110
636,569
119
2.24m at 6.7g/t Au
10
-60
65
140.7
5.06m at 7.74g/t Au
40
9.6m at 11.64g/t Au
47
NF1120GC79
7,199,111
636,569
120
4.62m at 7.12g/t Au
14
-28
47
83
3.71m at 5.09g/t Au
50
NF1120GC80
7,199,111
636,569
119
3.02m at 2.1g/t Au
14
-47
44
89.6
18m at 5.18g/t Au
40
NF1120GC81
7,199,082
636,528
119
2.78m at 1.95g/t Au
1
-33
75
120.6
3.25m at 3.51g/t Au
38
3.9m at 3.17g/t Au
50
10.15m at 6.51g/t Au
69
NF1120GC82
7,199,082
636,529
119
6.92m at 1.94g/t Au
74
-39
67
122.3
13.46m at 6.64g/t Au
84
NF1120GC83
7,199,082
636,528
119
2.33m at 5.3g/t Au
77
-52
61
138.2
10.19m at 8.85g/t Au
89
NF1120GC84
7,199,082
636,528
119
4.22m at 1.81g/t Au
-
-41
94
110.8
4m at 5.47g/t Au
49
6.92m at 12.59g/t Au
66
NF1120GC85
7,199,082
636,528
119
3.11m at 9.06g/t Au
42
-45
82
111.8
5.61m at 4.49g/t Au
48
9.53m at 7.35g/t Au
69
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
NF1120GC86
7,199,082
636,528
119
3.3m at 1.9g/t Au
1
-58
77
141
9.25m at 14.57g/t Au
65
2.25m at 16.02g/t Au
82
3m at 4.32g/t Au
87
NF1120GC87
7,199,082
636,528
119
3m at 3.62g/t Au
2
-53
106
140
2m at 29g/t Au
55
6m at 2.44g/t Au
68
NF1120GC88
7,199,082
636,528
119
2.85m at 4.49g/t Au
51
-64
93
116.9
6.28m at 5.51g/t Au
57
2.54m at 2.81g/t Au
71
3m at 2.04g/t Au
76
NF1120GC89
7,199,082
636,528
119
4.1m at 2.26g/t Au
52
-47
109
103.8
9.47m at 25.56g/t Au
68
NF1120GC90
7,199,056
636,517
120
8m at 1.62g/t Au
-
16
89
77.3
NF1120GC91
7,199,057
636,518
118
2m at 7.08g/t Au
1
-35
80
94.8
4.04m at 1.77g/t Au
8
3m at 2.53g/t Au
59
14.87m at 5.8g/t Au
68
NF1120GC92
7,199,057
636,518
118
2.35m at 5.08g/t Au
-
-58
73
100
2.03m at 3.17g/t Au
6
14m at 7.62g/t Au
66
NF1120GC93
7,199,056
636,517
118
6.2m at 3.15g/t Au
2
-33
93
167.6
3.2m at 5.31g/t Au
26
6.1m at 3.64g/t Au
67
NF1120GC94
7,199,057
636,517
118
16.1m at 3.92g/t Au
68
-44
89
104.1
NF1120GC95
7,199,056
636,517
119
7.85m at 1.48g/t Au
42
-32
107
80.6
4m at 2.99g/t Au
66
NF1120GC96
7,199,056
636,517
118
5.68m at 20.09g/t Au
57
-45
109
79.5
5m at 4.65g/t Au
66
NF1120GC97
7,199,057
636,517
118
6.28m at 2.72g/t Au
6
-61
94
101.9
4.86m at 2.91g/t Au
47
20.36m at 6.03g/t Au
64
NF1120GC98
7,199,056
636,517
118
9.36m at 2.37g/t Au
1
-40
127
77.7
4.55m at 5.61g/t Au
50
NF1120GC99
7,199,056
636,517
118
7.4m at 3.07g/t Au
7
-62
124
106.9
3.15m at 3.35g/t Au
53
4m at 3.53g/t Au
65
6m at 4.14g/t Au
79
NF1160GC52
7,198,782
636,590
164
3.55m at 3.23g/t Au
41
11
91
53.5
NF1160GC53
7,198,782
636,590
165
2m at 7.2g/t Au
48
32
75
58
NF1160GC54
7,198,782
636,590
164
NSI
-
15
50
46.7
NF1160GC55
7,198,813
636,587
166
3.1m at 1.72g/t Au
1
33
91
43.9
2.2m at 3.09g/t Au
26
NF1160GC56
7,198,813
636,586
165
2.5m at 2.82g/t Au
2
21
75
31.4
NF1160GC57
7,198,813
636,587
166
4.1m at 3.43g/t Au
1
38
66
49.1
12.5m at 7.84g/t Au
35
NF1160GC58
7,198,815
636,586
165
NSI
-
24
24
41.5
NF1160GC59
7,198,799
636,587
163
2.3m at 4.16g/t Au
27
-25
219
29.5
NF1095RD04
7,199,012
636,534
94
6.23m at 2.43g/t Au
270
-43
342
308.8
NF1095RD09
7,198,923
636,596
91
13.8m at 9.73g/t Au
250
-50
334
332.9
4.9m at 6.6g/t Au
293
NF1095RD10
7,198,923
636,595
91
3.75m at 1.66g/t Au
58
-52
323
320
4.52m at 2.56g/t Au
69
3m at 3.28g/t Au
212
7.15m at 2.52g/t Au
220
Lode
Hole
Collar N
Collar E
Collar RL
Intercept (Downhole)
From (m)
Dip
Azi
Total
Length
(m)
3.59m at 17.89g/t Au
230
14.63m at 2.02g/t Au
238
2m at 18.49g/t Au
257
NF1095RD12A
7,198,923
636,594
90
2.77m at 4.55g/t Au
199
-58
305
317.8
6.65m at 4.98g/t Au
204
11.2m at 2.48g/t Au
216
3.22m at 29.64g/t Au
243
NF1095RD13
7,198,923
636,595
90
5.96m at 13.17g/t Au
267
-52
330
338.7
4.8m at 3.29g/t Au
288
2m at 2.98g/t Au
301
NF1095RD14
7,198,923
636,594
90
2.77m at 4.36g/t Au
29
-55
322
346.4
3m at 2.24g/t Au
34
3.87m at 2.16g/t Au
48
8.83m at 3.46g/t Au
241
NF1095RD15
7,198,923
636,594
90
5m at 5.65g/t Au
55
-63
309
349.7
3.57m at 5.52g/t Au
329
NF1095RD16
7,198,923
636,595
90
8.88m at 4.99g/t Au
176
-51
311
312
5.18m at 5.47g/t Au
188
NF1095RD17
7,198,922
636,594
90
4.4m at 1.66g/t Au
41
-65
299
335.5
5.1m at 4.27g/t Au
68
2m at 22.26g/t Au
305
Starlight
ST840RD35A
7,199,082
636,528
119
NSI
-
-9
53
131.5
ST870RD01
7,198,539
636,480
-135
NSI
-
-31
17
251.42
ST870RD02
7,198,539
636,480
-135
NSI
-
-39
20
146.6
ST870RD05
7,198,538
636,480
-135
NSI
-
-50
17
161.7
ST870RD06
7,198,536
636,481
-136
NSI
-
-64
39
161
Five Ways
25PKRC001
7,161,799
674,473
606
NSI
-
-60
49
246
25PKRC002
7,161,675
674,317
603
NSI
-
-60
50
314
25PKRC003
7,161,905
673,728
599
NSI
-
-59
53
218
25PKRC004
7,161,834
673,631
604
NSI
-
-59
54
252
25PKRC005
7,162,375
674,181
602
NSI
-
-60
83
294
25PKRC006
7,162,366
674,086
597
NSI
-
-59
88
288
25PKRC007
7,162,352
674,000
593
NSI
-
-58
95
278
25PKRC008
7,162,423
673,325
588
NSI
-
-59
57
272
25PKRC009
7,162,319
673,220
591
NSI
-
-58
55
278
25PKRC010
7,162,237
672,918
600
NSI
-
-60
59
281
25PKRC011
7,162,237
672,807
601
NSI
-
-59
95
259
25PKRC012
7,163,960
672,590
583
NSI
-
-59
122
254
25PKRC013
7,164,044
672,476
581
5.00m at 5.79 g/t Au
144.00
-59
125
247
25PKRC014
7,163,851
672,464
583
NSI
-
-59
94
254
25PKRC015
7,163,848
672,308
584
3.00m at 11.04 g/t Au
146.00
-59
93
312
Appendix B – JORC 2012 Table 1– Gold Division
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Diamond Drilling A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.
Face Sampling At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled.
Sludge Drilling Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models.
RC Drilling Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal.
RAB / Aircore Drilling Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate.
Blast Hole Drilling Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate. All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted.
March 2025 Quarterly Exploration Report
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged
Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drillholes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.
Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.
Development faces are mapped geologically.
RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.
Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.
Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature.
All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.
RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.
RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.
Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.
Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.
Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.
Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.
QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.
The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.
The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Recent sampling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below; o A 40g – 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry.
The laboratory includes a minimum of 1 project standard with every 22 samples analysed.
Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates.
No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.
Photon Assay was introduced in 2023 for Beta Hunt grade control samples. PhotonAssay™ technology (Chrysos Corporation Limited) is a rapid, non-destructive analysis of gold and other elements in mineral samples. It is based on the principle of gamma activation, which uses high energy x-rays to excite changes to the nuclear structure of selected elements. The decay is then measured to give a gold analysis. Each sample is run through two cycles with a radiation time of 15s. This methodology is insensitive to material type and thus does not require fluxing chemicals as in the fire assay methodology. Highlights of the PhotonAssay™ process are as follows:
The process is non-destructive; the same sample accuracy can be determined by repeat measurements of the same sample. In addition, the instrument runs a precision analysis for each sample relating to the instrument precision o The process allows for an increased sample size, about 500 g of crushed product.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
The crushed material is not pulverised, as in the fire assay process; this ensures that gold is not smeared or lost during pulverisation (especially important if there is an expectation of visible gold that is being analysed)
Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.
These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No independent or alternative verifications are available.
Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.
Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.
All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.
No adjustments have been made to any assay data.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.
All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.
Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question.
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.
Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.
Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.
Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.
It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.
For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data
Site generated resources and reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.
SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Native title interests are recorded against several WGX tenements.
The CMGP tenements are held by the Big Bell Gold Operations (BBGO) of which Westgold has 100% ownership.
Several third-party royalties exist across various tenements at CMGP, over and above the state government royalty.
The Fortnum Gold Project tenure is 100% owned by Westgold through subsidiary company Aragon Resources Pty. Ltd. Various Royalties apply to the package. The most pertinent being; o State Government – 2.5% NSR
Beta Hunt is owned by Westgold through a sub-lease agreement with St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd (SIGMC), which gives Westgold the right to explore and mine gold and nickel.
Royalties on gold production from Beta Hunt are as follows:
A royalty to the state government equal to 2.5% of the royalty value of gold metal produced; and
Royalties to third parties equal to 4.75% of recovered gold less allowable deductions.
The Higginsville-Lakewood Operations include the Higginsville and Lakewood Mills and associated infrastructure, mining operations and exploration prospects which are located on 242 tenements owned by Westgold and covers approximately 1,800km2 total area.
Royalties on the HGO gold production are as follows:
Production payments of up to 1% of gross gold revenue over various tenements to traditional land owners.
Royalty equal to 2.5% of recovered gold to the Government of Western Australia; and
Various third parties hold rights to receive royalties in respect of gold (and in some cases other minerals or metals) recovered from the tenements.
The tenure is currently in good standing.
There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.
There are no known impediments to continued operation.
WGX operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the leases.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties
The CMGP tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years.
The FGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 30 years.
BHO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 60 years.
HGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 40 years.
Westgold work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
BHO
Beta Hunt is situated within the central portion of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in a sequence of mafic/ultramafic and felsic rocks on the southwest flank of the Kambalda Dome.
Gold mineralisation occurs mainly in subvertical shear zones in the Lunnon Basalt and is characterised by shear and extensional quartz veining within a halo of biotite/pyrite alteration. Within these shear zones, coarse gold sometimes occurs where the shear zones intersect ironrich sulphidic metasediments in the Lunnon Basalt or nickel sulphides at the base of the Kambalda Komatiite (ultramafics). The mineralised shears are represented by A-Zone, Western Flanks, Larkin and Mason zones.
CGO
CGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.
Mineralisation at Big Bell is hosted in the shear zone (Mine Sequence) and is associated with the post-peak metamorphic retrograde assemblages. Stibnite, native antimony and trace arsenopyrite are disseminated through the K-feldspar-rich lode schist. These are intergrown with pyrite and pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Mineralisation outside the typical Big Bell host rocks (KPSH), for example 1,600N and Shocker, also display a very strong W-As-Sb geochemical halo.
Numerous gold deposits occur within the Cuddingwarra Project area, the majority of which are hosted within the central mafic-ultramafic ± felsic porphyry sequence. Within this broad framework, mineralisation is shown to be spatially controlled by competency contrasts across, and flexures along, layer-parallel D2 shear zones, and is maximised when transected by corridors of northeast striking D3 faults and fractures.
The Great Fingall Dolerite hosts the majority gold mineralisation within the portion of the greenstone belt proximal to Cue (The Day Dawn Project Area). Unit AGF3 is the most brittle of all the five units and this characteristic is responsible for its role as the most favourable lithological host to gold mineralisation in the Greenstone Belt.
FGO
The Fortnum deposits are Paleoproterozoic shear-hosted gold deposits within the Fortnum Wedge, a localised thrust duplex of Narracoota Formation within the overlying Ravelstone Formation. Both stratigraphic formations comprise part of the Bryah Basin in the Capricorn Orogen, Western Australia.
The Horseshoe Cassidy deposits are hosted within the Ravelstone Formation (siltstone and argillite) and Narracoota Formation (highly altered, moderate to strongly deformed mafic to ultramafic rocks). The main zone of mineralisation is developed within a horizon of highly altered magnesian basalt. Gold mineralisation is associated with strong vein stock works that are confined to the altered mafic. Alteration consists of two types: stockwork proximal silica-carbonate-fuchsite-haematite-pyrite and distal silica-haematite-carbonate+/- chlorite. The Peak Hill district represents remnants of a Proterozoic fold belt comprising highly deformed trough and shelf sediments and mafic / ultramafic volcanics, which are generally moderately metamorphosed (except for the Peak Hill Metamorphic Suite).
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
HGO
The Higginsville Gold Operation is located in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The bulk of the Higginsville tenement package is located almost entirely within the well-mineralised Kalgoorlie Terrane, between the gold mining centres of Norseman and St Ives. HGO can be sub-divided into seven major geological domains: Trident Line of Lode, Chalice, Lake Cowan, Southern Paleo-channels, Mt Henry, Polar Bear Group and Spargos Project area.
Majority of mineralisation along the Trident Line of Lode are hosted within the Poseidon gabbro and high-MgO dyke complexes in the south. The Poseidon Gabbro is a thick, weaklydifferentiated gabbroic sill, which strikes north-south and dips 60° to the east, is over 500 m thick and 2.5 km long. The mineralisation is hosted within or marginal to quartz veining and is structurally and lithologically controlled.
The Chalice Deposit is located within a north-south trending, 2 km to 3 km wide greenstone terrane, flanked on the west calc-alkaline granitic rocks of the Boorabin Batholith and to the east by the Pioneer Dome Batholith. The dominant unit that hosts gold mineralisation is a fine grained, weak to strongly foliated amphibole-plagioclase amphibolite, with a typically lepidoblastic (mineralogically aligned and banded) texture. It is west-dipping and generally steep, approximately 60° to 75°.
The Lake Cowan project area is situated near the centre of a regional anticline between the Zuleika and Lefroy faults, with the local geology of the area made more complex by the intrusion of the massive Proterozoic Binneringie dyke. The majority of mineralisation at the Lake Cowan Mining Centre is hosted within an enclave of Archaean material surrounded by the Binneringie dyke.
Mineralised zones within the Southern Paleo Channels network comprise both placer gold, normally near the base of the channel-fill sequences, and chemically-precipitated secondary gold within the channel-fill materials and underlying saprolite. These gold concentrations commonly overlie, or are adjacent to, primary mineralised zones within Archaean bedrock.
The Mount Henry Project covers 347km2 of the prolific South Norseman–Wiluna Greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. Although the greenstone rocks from the Norseman area can be broadly correlated with those of the Kalgoorlie – Kambalda region they form a distinct terrain which is bounded on all sides by major regional shears. The Norseman Terrane has prominent banded iron formations which distinguish it from the Kalgoorlie– Kambalda Terrane. The Mount Henry gold deposit is hosted by a silicate facies BIF unit within the Noganyer Formation. Gold mineralisation is predominantly hosted by the silicate facies BIF unit but is also associated with minor meta–basalt and dolerite units that were mostly emplaced in the BIF prior to mineralisation. The footwall to the BIF is characterised by a sedimentary schistose unit and the hanging wall by the overlying dolerites of the Woolyeener Formation. The Mount Henry gold deposit is classified as an Archean, orogenic shear hosted deposit. The main lode is an elongated, shear–hosted body, 1.9km long by 6 – 10 metres wide and dips 65–75 degrees towards the west.
The Polar Bear project is situated within the Archaean Norseman-Wiluna Belt which locally includes basalts, komatiites, metasediments, and felsic volcaniclastics. The primary gold mineralisation is related to hydrothermal activity during multiple deformation events. Indications are that gold mineralisation is focused on or near to the stratigraphic boundary between the Killaloe and Buldania Formation.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
The Spargos Project occurs within Coolgardie Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area is bounded by the Zuleika Shear to the east and the Kunanalling Shear to the west. The geological setting comprises tightly-folded north-south striking ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks at the northern closure Widgiemooltha Dome. The project lies on the general trend of the Kunanalling / Karramindie Shear corridor, a regional shear zone that hosts significant mineralisation to the north at Ghost Crab (Mount Marion), Wattle Dam to the south, the Penfolds group and Kunanalling. The regional prospective Zuleika Shear lies to the east of the project. The tenements are prospective for vein and shear hosted gold deposits as demonstrated by Spargos Reward and numerous other gold workings and occurrences. Gold mineralisation at Spargos Reward is hosted by a coarse-grained pyrite-arsenopyrite lode in quartz-sericite schists, between strongly biotitic altered greywacke to the east and quartz-sericite-fuchsite-pyrite altered felsic tuff to the west. Gold mineralisation is associated with very little quartz veining which is atypical for many deposits in region. The Spargos Reward setting has been described variously as a low-quartz sulphidic mesothermal gold system or as a Hemlo style syn-sedimentary occurrence.
MGO
MGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.
The Paddy's Flat area is located on the western limb of a regional fold, the Polelle Syn- cline, within a sequence of mafic to ultramafic volcanics with minor interflow sediments and banded iron-formation. The sequence has also been intruded by felsic porphyry dykes prior to mineralisation. Mineralisation is located along four sub-parallel trends at Paddy's Flat which can be summarized as containing three dominant mineralisation styles:
Quartz-carbonate-sulphide stockwork vein and alteration related gold.
The Yaloginda area which host Bluebird – South Junction, is a gold-bearing Archaean greenstone belt situated ~15km south of Meekatharra. The deposits in the area are hosted in a strained and metamorphosed volcanic sequence that consists primarily of ultramafic and high-magnesium basalt with minor komatiite, peridotite, gabbro, tholeiitic basalt and interflow sediments. The sequence was intruded by a variety of felsic porphyry and intermediate sills and dykes.
The Reedy's mining district is located approximately 15 km to the south-east to Meekatharra and to the south of Lake Annean. The Reedy gold deposits occur with- in a north-south trending greenstone belt, two to five kilometres wide, composed of volcano-sedimentary sequences and separated multiphase syn- and post-tectonic granitoid complexes. Structurally controlled the gold occur.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth o hole length.
Tables containing drillhole collar, downhole survey and intersection data are included in the body of the announcement.
No explorations results are being reported for Beta Hunt and Higginsville Operations.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
All results presented are length weighted.
No high-grade cuts are used.
Reported results contain no more than two contiguous metres of internal dilution below 0.5g/t. For Beta Hunt, a cut off of 1 g/t Au with maximum internal waste of 2m is used to define significant intercepts.
Results are reported above a variety of gram / metre cut-offs dependent upon the nature of the hole. These are cut-offs are clearly stated in the relevant tables.
Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.
Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').
Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.
Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Appropriate diagrams are provided in the body of the release if required.
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Appropriate balance in exploration results reporting is provided.
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
There is no other substantive exploration data associated with this release.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Ongoing surface and underground exploration activities will be undertaken to support continuing mining activities at Westgold Gold Operations.
SECTION 3: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Database integrity
Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.
Data validation procedures used.
The database used for the estimation was extracted from the Westgold's DataShed database management system stored on a secure SQL server.
As new data is acquired it passes through a validation approval system designed to pick up any significant errors before the information is loaded into the master database.
Site visits
Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.
If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.
Mr. Russell visits Westgold Gold Operations regularly.
Geological interpretation
Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.
Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.
The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.
The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.
The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.
Mining in the Murchison and Goldfields districts has occurred since 1800's providing significant confidence in the currently geological interpretation across all projects.
Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. The current geological interpretation has been a precursor to successful mining over the years and forms the basis for the long-term life of mine plan (LOM). The data and assumptions used do suggest that any significant alternative geological interpretation is unlikely.
Geology (lithological units, alterations, structure, veining) have been used to guide and control Mineral Resource estimation .
No alternative interpretations are currently considered viable.
Geological interpretation of the deposit was carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant estimated Mineral Resource figure was both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of resource estimation the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.
Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.
The structural regime is the dominant control on geological and grade continuity in the Murchison and Goldfields. Lithological factors such as rheology contrast are secondary controls on grade distribution.
Low-grade stockpiles are derived from previous mining of the mineralisation styles outlined above.
Dimensions
The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource.
BHO
A-Zone extends over 2.2km strike length and is modelled to a vertical depth of 960m. It has variable thickness from 2m to 20m thick.
Western Flanks has a strike extent of 1.8km and is modelled to a vertical extent of 450m, with average thickness of the shear around 10m.
Larkin extends over 1.1km in strike length and is modelled to 400m vertical extent, with variable thickness ranging from 2m to 15m thick.
Mason has a strike extent of 1.1km and is modelled to 455m vertical extent with variable thickness between 7 to 15m.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
CGO
The Big Bell Trend is mineralised a strike length of >3,900m, a lateral extent of up +50m and a depth of over 1,500m.
Great Fingall is mineralised a strike length of >500m, a lateral extent of >600m and a depth of over 800m.
Black Swan South is mineralised a strike length of >1,700m, a lateral extent of up +75m and a depth of over 300m.
FGO
The Yarlarweelor mineral resource extends over 1,400m in strike length, 570m in lateral extent and 190m in depth.
The Tom's and Sam's mineral resource extends over 650m in strike length,
