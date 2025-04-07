ASUS "Design You Can Feel" Exhibition Opens at Milan Design Week 2025

MILAN, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- ASUS today announced the opening of its all-new "Design You Can Feel" exhibition at Milan Design Week 2025. The show explores the themes of materiality, craftsmanship, and artificial intelligence (AI) to explain the design thinking behind ASUS. Hosted at Galleria Meravigli, the exhibition runs from April 8–13 and is open daily from 10:00AM to 6:00PM.

An interactive sensory experience: "Willful Wonder", a bespoke installation by Studio INI

Image credit: ASUS

A highlight of the exhibition is Studio INI's bespoke installation titled "Willful Wonder," designed by Nassia Inglessis. This interactive piece features wing-like panels composed of an aluminum honeycomb infused with ASUS's proprietary material, Ceraluminum™. The panels respond dynamically to visitor presence, mimicking nature's sensitivity and mirroring Zenbook's slim silhouette. Touching the wings feeds data into an AI model, creating visualizations of human interactions. "Willful Wonder" symbolizes the union of humans and technology, embodying ASUS's commitment to AI, innovative design, and nature-inspired materials in crafting high-performing, lightweight, and beautiful devices.

ASUS Design Thinking: The Inside Story

The exhibition will showcase the latest ASUS products and the design stories behind them through playful interactive exhibits. It will encourage users to feel the lightness, duality, slimness, and sleekness of the ASUS Zenbook, the fragrance of the Adol, the outdoor functionality of ProArt, and the unique style of ROG.

The exhibit delves into the heart of brand's design philosophy and allows visitors to experience the company's latest innovations firsthand. ASUS embraces a human-centered approach that prioritizes user needs and experiences. The designs are not only aesthetically pleasing but also intuitive, practical, and meaningful.

ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition

ASUS is set to unveil a remarkable limited-edition series celebrating the iconic Zenbook line and its groundbreaking Ceraluminum™ material. This patented technology, created by ceramizing aluminum, boasts a fracture toughness three times higher than anodized aluminum while remaining remarkably lightweight, forms the chassis of the Zenbook S14, S16, and A14, showcasing innovation and engineering excellence. Each signature edition device is more than just a color variation—it is a testament to the commitment ASUS has to sustainability and innovative design. The release date for the Signature Edition collection is to be announced.

Learn more about ASUS Ceraluminum™ by watching The making of Ceraluminum™ videos and visiting the ASUS Zenbook website.

Design You Can Feel



Galleria Meravigli

Via Gaetano Negri 6, 20123 Milano, Italy

April 8 to 13, 2025

10:00AM to 6:00PM daily

