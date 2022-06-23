Astra Exploration Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Brian Miller, President, CEO of Astra commented: "Listing on OTCQB is an important step in the Company's plan to increase its profile and visibility to investors. Astra is well-financed and backed by a stalwart group of investors who recognize the potential at Pampa Paciencia, where the Company has defined two zones of high-grade gold near surface and is planning to commence with the next round of drilling in the near future. Astra presents a compelling investment opportunity and its listing on OTCQB is very timely."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATEPF/overview

About Pampa Paciencia

Pampa Paciencia is a 3,840 hectare road-access low-sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold-silver project located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometres from two major mines (Sierra Gorda and Spence) and five kilometres from the Faride LSE mine (Figure 1).

Astra has completed property wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching and in doing so, has defined a vein boulder field over approximately 75% of the project area. The veins do not outcrop as the majority of the project area is covered by a thin layer of gravels and caliche but the vein float can be used to identify areas of high prospectivity.

Initial drill results defined gold mineralization in the Paciencia Vein System, which is a thick LSE vein structure averaging 10-20 metres thickness over a strike length of approximately 1.4 kilometres. Exploration results continue to indicate a large LSE system under thin cover, with two known zones of gold mineralization near surface which are open along strike and at depth (see May 2nd and May 25th, 2022 press releases).

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is an exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is building a portfolio of high-quality projects. Astra's current focus is the development of the Pampa Paciencia Project in northern Chile, an early-stage gold-silver epithermal discovery with high grades and large-scale potential.

