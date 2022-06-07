ASTRA EXPLORATION ANNOUNCES $2.4 M PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH EXPECTED PARTICIPATION FROM MICHAEL GENTILE

New Strategic Investor: Michael Gentile , CFA

The Company expects that Michael Gentile will participate in the Offering.

Mr. Gentile, CFA is considered to be a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector, and holds significant positions in a select group of high-potential junior companies. He recently founded Bastion Asset Management in Montreal, Quebec and was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager at Formula Growth Limited.

Brian Miller, CEO of Astra Exploration, commented:

"To attract the interest of Mr. Gentile is a great endorsement for Astra. His participation would be a testament to the company's potential as an attractive investment opportunity. This financing will fully fund the Phase II drill program in Q3 2022 at Pampa Paciencia where initial drill results have produced some very high quality follow-up targets."

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration activities and for general working capital purposes.

The common shares and purchase warrants issued in this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. Some securities issued in this Offering may be subject to additional restrictions. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the proceeds in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company expects certain of its directors and officers to participate in the Offering. Participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Pampa Paciencia

Pampa Paciencia is a 3,840 hectare road-access low-sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold-silver project located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometers from two major mines (Sierra Gorda and Spence) and five kilometers from the Faride LSE mine (Figure 1).

Astra has completed property wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching and in doing so, has defined a vein boulder field over approximately 75% of the project area. The veins do not outcrop as the majority of the project area is covered by a thin layer of gravels and caliche but the vein float can be used to identify areas of high prospectivity.

Initial drill results defined gold mineralization in the Paciencia Vein System, which is a thick LSE vein structure averaging 10-20 metres thickness over a strike length of approximately 1.4 kilometres. Exploration results continue to indicate a large LSE system under thin cover, with two known zones of gold mineralization near surface which are open along strike and at depth (see May 2nd and May 25th, 2022 press releases).

PDAC 2022 Participation:

Astra will be attending The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) In-Person Convention hosted in Toronto, Canada from June 13th-15th. Visit us in the Investors Exchange at Booth 3316.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is an exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is building a portfolio of high-quality projects. Astra's current focus is the development of the Pampa Paciencia Project.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Company's business activities; exploration on the Company's properties; obtaining required approvals for the Offering; participation in the Offering; closing of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering and such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: development of the industry in which the Company operates; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's business activities; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; laws and regulations governing the industry in which the Company operates; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Astra Exploration Limited

For further information: Brian Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Tel. 604.428.0939, Email: [email protected] OR Nikki McEachnie, Manager of Investor Relations, Marketing & Business Development, Tel: 416.209.4940, Email: [email protected]