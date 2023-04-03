ASTOUND Group Appoints Joshua Friesel as Chief Growth Officer to Oversee Business Development

Former MSG Entertainment and OakView Group Exec to propel firm's growth in core industries, including sports, fashion and retail

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- ASTOUND Group, the experience design studio known for world-class production and fabrication, today announced the appointment of Joshua Friesel as Chief Growth Officer. Friesel has been added to the team to lead the overall management and strategy of the company's business development and expand its work in sectors such as sports, fashion, retail, arts, tech, and entertainment.

"Josh brings a wealth of experience in business development and strategy from a broad range of sectors, from entertainment to web3," said ASTOUND Group CEO Joe DiMuro. "His work at MSG Entertainment and OakView Group will position ASTOUND to grow in the sports world and build upon what we've already achieved with prior large-scale projects in this space. We welcome Josh to our leadership team to help ASTOUND into a new era and serve brands and partners in new and emerging industries."

A marketing innovator, Friesel brings over 20 years of experience in sports entertainment and media as well as business development. He spent the past year as Executive Vice President at Orange Comet, the Web3 studio behind NFT collections for the Walking Dead and Anthony Hopkins, where he oversaw sales and partnerships. Prior to that, he was the Director of Global Partnerships at Oak View Group, Vice President of Business Development at OpenFortune and got his start in the role as the Director of New Business Development at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation.

"Assuming a leadership role at ASTOUND during its next stage of development is a tremendous opportunity," expressed Josh Friesel, Chief Growth Officer. "ASTOUND has consistently demonstrated its ability to bring brands to life through cutting-edge and visionary approaches, and I am eager to contribute to the firm's growth across diverse industries."

About ASTOUND Group

ASTOUND is an experience design studio, partnering with best in class brands, agencies, design firms, and world class architects to create unforgettable physical and digital experiences that drive business results. With state-of-the-art production facilities operating from coast to coast, ASTOUND and its partners take a holistic approach integrating creative, design, production, fabrication, and architectural services for permanent and temporary experiences.

