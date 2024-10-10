ASTEC Digital launches Guardian Telematics update, announces new Signal Connectivity Suite

The forthcoming connectivity suite will give ASTEC Digital customers a comprehensive overview of and data-driven insights into their operations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - ASTEC Digital is proud to announce the release of its updated Guardian Telematics system. ASTEC Digital's industry-leading telematics and equipment diagnostics product has been redesigned to simplify managing mobile assets and getting support through the application. Guardian is the first application to go live on ASTEC Digital's Signal Connectivity Suite. It is a new universal platform for customers to gain a comprehensive overview and data-driven insights into their operations across the rock to road value chain.

Guardian Telematics , ASTEC Digital's flagship roadbuilding mobile telematics and remote diagnostics product, has given asphalt operators unparalleled remote fleet monitoring and secure diagnostics capabilities, real-time information on critical engine functions, and live schematic diagrams for over a decade. This new update adds a modern and intuitive interface, improved operating speed, and simplified controls for managing and editing assets.

"Guardian has been an industry-leading telematics and remote diagnostics platform since it was first rolled out and we have immense pride in it. This update will bring the powerful monitoring application customers love into the present day and make it more user-friendly and accessible for a wider range of users," said Eric Baker, vice president of ASTEC Digital.

ASTEC Digital conducted a pilot launch of Guardian Telematics with a group of long-term users over the summer, and the initial feedback has been very positive.

The updated Guardian application also heralds the phased launch of ASTEC Digital's Signal Connectivity Suite. This new connected platform brings the power of ASTEC Digital's full portfolio of industrial automation applications together in one place. The connectivity suite will enable applications' data to talk to each other, allowing asphalt plant operators and leadership to discover relevant performance, maintenance, and safety insights across their asphalt plant and road operations.

ASTEC Digital Signal Connectivity Suite will also be a place for customers to learn about ASTEC services, set fleet maintenance reminders for all of their ASTEC equipment, and more.

"Signal Connectivity Suite is the result of the work we've been doing to connect our product ecosystem and create a platform that will help our customers to harness their entire fleet data to run more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective operations," Baker said.

ASTEC Digital is transitioning all existing Guardian subscribers to the new platform. In stages, more applications and functionalities will be added to the Signal Connectivity Suite.

About ASTEC Digital

Formally launched in 2024 as a subsidiary of ASTEC Industries, ASTEC Digital is a leader in automation and control systems for the rock to road value chain. Driven by our purpose—Built to Connect—ASTEC Digital and our innovative solutions are helping our customers get the most out of their site data and run high-performing, efficient and safe operations. For more information, visit www.astecdigital.com and follow us on social media.

