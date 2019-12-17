Assured Automotive Acquires New Repair Location in Kingston, Ontario

WINNIPEG, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced today the acquisition of a repair location in Kingston, Ontario. The location previously operated as Limestone Auto Body.

Kingston, nicknamed the "Limestone City" because of many heritage structures built using local limestone, is located about 260 kilometres east of Toronto and 200 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. Kingston has a metro population of more than 160,000 people.

"We are very excited to add this location, which has served the Kingston market well for many years. We look forward to becoming part of the community and the opportunity to provide the friendly service and quality repairs that Assured is known for," said Tony Canade, President of Assured Automotive. "This strengthened presence enables us to better serve our customers and insurance partners. We are pleased to broaden our reach in the province and we look forward to increasing our footprint in the surrounding markets."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the contact coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates Canadian locations under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the United States under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

