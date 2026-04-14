ASSAY RESULTS REPORT HIGH GRADE GOLD ENCOUNTERED IN COCA COLA ZONE TRENCHING PROGRAM AT WILDHORSE PROJECT; PHASE 1 DRILLING BEGINS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FRA: VO20) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has received assay results from the trenching work undertaken at the Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada in late February, and that the Phase 1 drill program has begun.

Coca Cola Trenching

Assay results from trench #1 at the Coca Cola Zone show that high grade gold, with one sample measuring 23.6 g/t, was discovered in deep red oxidized material contained within a structural zone trending east-west. This trend of red oxidation has been traced uphill in a linear belt that is at least 100 meters in strike length. The exact nature of the host rock of the oxide mineralization has not been confirmed as yet, however, this gold rich style and mapped trend of mineralization is a focus of the Phase 1 drilling plan at the Coca Cola Zone.

Also reported was an average of ~1% copper within the same deep red oxidized structure containing the gold results and is deemed to be of considerable interest. Assay results from samples taken from Trench #2, which is lower down the incline from Trench #1, proved to be unremarkable and suggests that the trend may end at its location or that it dips dramatically vertical. This information is beneficially relevant to the plan of drill placement, which will follow the trend to the east of the trenches.

Wildhorse Drill Program Commences

Midnight Sun Drilling Inc. ("MSD") mobilized to the property late last week and reverse circulation drilling began over the weekend. Six (6) drill sites were permitted for the Coca Cola Zone which will test the east-west trend discovered in the trenching program. Each drill site is anticipated to accommodate an initial hole that is planned to be drilled to a depth of up to ~500 feet. However, the number of holes drilled at each site could be increased in order to follow mineralization that may be encountered and observed at various depths downhole. Any additional holes at each site would be drilled at different angles from surface to help determine the possible extent and trend of mineralization that may be encountered.

Seven (7) drill sites are permitted for the Rattlesnake Zone, which lies approximately 1,600 feet to the northeast of the Coca Cola Zone, and each site is planned to be drilled to a depth of 300 to 500 feet. The initial holes at each site at Rattlesnake are planned to be vertical and will follow the north-south mineralization direction encountered during previous field work. As with the Coca Cola Zone however, additional holes could be drilled at each site at varying angles to follow and test any observable mineralization. The Rattlesnake Zone is centered on historic workings and dump samplings that have returned results of >100 g/t silver along with 1 g/t gold, 3% copper, 0.59% antimony, and 256 ppm tungsten. The Rattlesnake Zone strikes north-south and dips ~20 degrees to the east and the Company is targeting the down-dip continuation to the east of the historically worked exposures.

Initial drilling has begun at the Coca Cola Zone and once completed will then move to the Rattlesnake Zone. The entire drill program at the Wildhorse Project is expected to take approximately 21 days.

Project Geologist Bob Marvin stated that, "The data compiled thus far from the two zones at Wildhorse suggest that we have two different systems; Coca Cola trending east-west with gold and copper being prevalent, and Rattlesnake trending north-south which has presented very encouraging tungsten and antimony numbers from sampling along with high silver and copper. This could represent an ideal polymetallic target that is pretty robust and definitely meter scale".

Project Background

The Wildhorse Property is comprised of 89 mineral claims, representing 1,780 acres (720 hectares) in Mineral County, Nevada, and was initially targeted after compilation of all available data, including notes of a 1975 field examination contained in the Anaconda Company archives housed at the university of Wyoming. The claims show historical workings that appear to date from the late 1800's and early 1900's. Other claim stakes that the geological team discovered on the property indicate the last time the area was staked was 2011, however, these claims were never registered with the BLM. Preliminary geological assessment of the claims, and the area in general, indicate there are a series of east dipping mineralized zones. Initial field examination of the property identified and sampled a quartz veinlet zone containing in excess of 1 gram per ton gold, 1% copper, and 6,100 ppm of antimony. It was also reported that outcropping zones also contain bismuth and tungsten, which points to a focused intrusive source for the epidote skarn alteration and poly-metallic system (see news release dated February 11, 2025).

About Glenstar Minerals Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO20", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF".

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is the independent consulting geologist for Glenstar Minerals Inc. who has examined the Green Monster and Wildhorse properties on the ground numerous times since 2022 and 2024 respectively. All fieldwork relating to geologic observations and sampling as reported herein, has been directly overseen by Mr. Marvin who supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Ryan"

President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, by visiting the Company's website at www.glenstar.ca or by contacting the Company directly at 604-449-2810.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of any Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Mineral exploration is subject to risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that any potential results or findings that may be suggested in this press release will ultimately happen. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements. We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE Glenstar Minerals Inc