COWANSVILLE, QC, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - On August 23, 2023, two inmates were the victims of an assault in Cowansville Institution, a federal medium security institution.

The injured inmates were evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Sûreté du Québec and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members were injured during this incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.

