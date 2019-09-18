Aspect Imaging Announces Exclusive Agreement with Scintica Instrumentation for Distribution of its Pre-Clinical Imaging Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Aspect Imaging, Ltd., a global leader in the design and development of state-of-the-art, high resolution MR imaging solutions for pre-clinical and medical applications, has signed an exclusive agreement with Scintica Instrumentation Inc. for the distribution of its M-Series™ MRI systems. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect Imaging's compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen-free and require no water connections, making them easy to install and maintain for laboratories, animal facilities and core facilities.

1T MRI systems deliver high-quality images making them a cost-effective alternative to 3T, and even 9T systems. They offer even higher sensitivity to both Gadolinium and Iron Oxide based contrast agents. When directly comparing images with those of larger systems, M-series system images consistently provide superior details. Additionally, faster image capture times for the system enhance high throughput imaging.

Wendy Slatery, Chief Commercial Officer for Aspect Imaging, stated: "We are pleased to engage Scintica Instrumentation and its expert scientific staff as our exclusive partner in the sales, marketing and support of our M-Series line of world class compact MRI systems."

"The M-Series is precision engineered to offer researchers the ability to harness the power and insights of MRI as quickly and easily as 3D echo and other mobile imaging modalities that are used today."

Blair Poetschke, President of Scintica Instrumentation, commented: "Our in-house team of scientists and experts are excited to be able to introduce this compact MRI system to our customers and provide them an opportunity to better integrate MRI and PET/MRI into a wide variety of biological research applications including cancer, neurology, cardiology and more.

The cost effective and self-contained nature of the Aspect Imaging M Series systems can make MR Imaging accessible to a larger number of researchers both inside and outside of core imaging facilities."

About Aspect Imaging

Aspect Imaging is the world's leader in the design and development of compact MR imaging systems for preclinical and medical applications. With breakthrough technology in compact, high-performance, permanent magnets, it offers self-shielded MRI and PET/MRI systems with minimal maintenance and installation requirements, well suited for a wide variety of in vivo applications and research models.

For more information about Aspect Imaging, contact Wendy Slatery at wslatery@aspectimaging.com or call 615-522-5375. Or, visit our website at www.aspectimaging.com.

About Scintica Instrumentation:

Scintica Instrumentation is a distributor of advanced preclinical research instrumentation with locations in Canada, USA and Europe. Its scientific staff brings experience to deliver real world applications of Aspect Imaging equipment and provide the training and support to help customers get results. Product lines include a full line of imaging technologies, physiology/cardiology measurement tools, laboratory monitoring and anesthesia systems, and confocal endomicroscopy.

For more information regarding Scintica Instrumentation, please contact Sam Sandoval at ssandoval@scintica.com, or call 519 914-5495. You can also visit the Scintica website at www.scintica.com.

SOURCE Aspect Imaging

For further information: Wendy Slatery, Chief Commercial Officer, 615-522-5375, wslatery@aspectimaging.com, http://www.aspectimaging.com

Related Links

http://www.aspectimaging.com

