Ask Hank™ My Cloned Brain in an App Launches Today to Help Canadians and Americans Make Smarter Money and Life Decisions

Behavioral finance meets artificial intelligence in a calm, trustworthy digital guide.

BLENHEIM, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Serving Canada and the United States, November 20, 2025. Ask Hank™, a first-of-its-kind digital companion for money and life decisions, officially launches today across Canada and the United States.

Created by Dr. Hank J. Svec, a retired psychologist, investor, and naturalist, Ask Hank™ distills more than 40 years of behavioral, clinical, and financial experience into what Svec calls "my cloned brain in an app."

Ask Hank™ (www.AskHank.ai) brings a calm, trustworthy voice to personal finance -combining practical investing guidance with behavioral insights that help users make clearer, more confident decisions about their money and their lives.

In a world where most AI produces confident but shallow answers, Ask Hank™ delivers guidance grounded in real judgment and lived experience.

"After decades of listening to people struggle with money stress and emotional decisions, I wanted to build a tool that helps people think clearly before they act," said Dr. Hank J. Svec, founder of Ask Hank™. "Ask Hank™ is about disciplined thinking, not hype-helping users make decisions that last."

The app applies Svec's proprietary 10-Rule Hank Method-a framework developed from his career in psychology, investing, and natural systems-to evaluate everything from stocks and real estate to personal habits and relationships.

Using a calm, conversational style, Ask Hank™ guides users through topics such as investing discipline, cash-flow planning, and managing emotional bias. It also offers personal growth reflections and simple action plans grounded in Hank's well-known honeybee principles of order, focus, and balance.

"Whether it's managing wealth or managing conflict, the same truths apply," added Svec. "Start simple, protect your hive, and make steady progress."

Ask Hank™ is now live and available for both Canadian and U.S. users via desktop and mobile platforms.

About Ask Hank™

Ask Hank™-my cloned brain in an app-is a personal finance and life decision platform created by Dr. Hank J. Svec, retired psychologist, investor, and naturalist. It brings together behavioral science and practical investing to help people make calm, confident decisions that improve both their finances and their lives.

