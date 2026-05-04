Asian Heritage Foundation (AHF) and National Council of Asian Canadians (NCAC) Celebrate Asian Heritage Month

AHF Launches as National Hub for all Pan-Asian Communities

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Asian Heritage Foundation (AHF) and their partner organization the National Council of Asian Canadians (NCAC) celebrates pan-Asian communities across the country, with a series of vibrant celebrations for families to enjoy as part of national Asian Heritage Month. The Foundation was formed in 2002 by the Honorable Teresa Woo-Paw which inspired Senator Vivienne Poy to designate May as a national Asian Heritage Month in 2002. Across Canada, the month of May honours the rich history and ongoing contributions of Pan-Asian communities. A variety of events across the country will be showcased on the website, www.asianheritageyyc.ca. The media are invited to interview Founder, Teresa Woo-Paw and Anne-Marie Pham (French interviews available) to learn more about the significance of Asian Heritage Foundation, the National Council of Asian Canadians and Asian Heritage Month. Please email Kristina Wheeler at [email protected] to set up interviews.

"I am honoured and grateful to see Canadians come together to celebrate Asian Heritage Month. Our goal as an organization is to bring all cultures and communities together, Pan-Asian and otherwise, to learn, enjoy and grow as one nation, " says Teresa Woo-Paw, Founder and Chair of AHF. "By stepping into this national role, we are creating an opportunity for all pan-Asian organizations and communities to access resources, build community and grow stronger together," says Anne-Marie Pham, Co-Chair of NCAC.

With the start of Asian Heritage Month, the Asian Heritage Foundation invites all Canadians to take part in celebrations by attending events throughout the month of May. To learn about local events, visit www.asianheritageyyc.ca

About the Asian Heritage Foundation:

The Asian Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that promotes the appreciation of Asian-Canadian participation in and contribution to Canadian society. AHF is the largest Pan-Asian Organization in Alberta and includes active involvement from over 25 Asian-Canadian community groups and over 200 volunteers in the development and delivery of its programs. AHF has an extensive network of Asian Canadian organizations, agencies, vendors, performers, many partners and volunteers who will actively participate in the planning and execution of events.

About the National Council of Asian Canadians:

The National Council of Asian Canadians (NCAC) is an evolution of the Act2EndRacism network, which has brought together East and Southeast Asian communities from coast to coast to coast. The Council promotes recognition and celebrates the contributions and successes of Asian Canadians, while actively addressing anti-Asian racism and hate. Its objective is to foster a just and inclusive society where all Canadians can fully and equitably participate in cultural, economic, social and public life.

SOURCE Asian Heritage Foundation

MEDIA CONTACT: Ellen Parker, 403-919-9452, [email protected]; Kristina Wheeler,403-819-0732,[email protected]