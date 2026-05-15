Ashling Opens Montréal Office to Help Québec Enterprises Accelerate AI Adoption and Productivity

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ashling, a leading global provider of AI and automation consulting services, today announced the opening of its Montréal office, the firm's first dedicated physical presence in Québec and a significant expansion of its footprint in the Canadian market. Having served Québec-based clients remotely for years, the move signals a long-term commitment to helping the province move beyond AI experimentation and into measurable, sustained productivity gains.

Team Ashling Montreal in their new office

The Montréal office will serve as Ashling's hub for AI and automation transformation across the province, enabling closer collaboration with enterprises seeking to operationalize AI, accelerate adoption, and build the internal capabilities required to sustain long-term success. The decision to establish a permanent presence follows years of growing demand from local clients and a conviction that the market is ready for a dedicated, locally embedded partner. "By opening our Montréal office, we are positioning ourselves to tap into a unique talent pool and strengthen our long-term ability to help Québec enterprises turn AI ambition into meaningful business impact." said Don Sweeney, Co-CEO of Ashling.

While Québec's productivity gap is well-informed, it is also worth acknowledging the difficulties companies face in turning AI activity into measurable ROI. Bain & Co's latest generative AI research found that while most US companies are using AI, 75% are struggling to find the in-house expertise they need as they scale. Closing this AI skills gap requires rethinking how organizations prioritize automation, how architecture supports scale, and how to build human capability that moves at pace. Ashling's approach to digital transformation is exactly that.

"Our partnerships with leading technology and strategy innovators, including UiPath, Microsoft, Google, AWS, and Bain & Co., give our clients privileged access to the most cutting-edge tools, frameworks, and methodologies available. We help Québec enterprises plan not just for where AI and automation are today, but where they're going," said Marshall Sied, Co-CEO of Ashling.

The Montréal office is led by Nicolas Payeur, Client Principal, supported by a bilingual team of Applied AI Experts, Solution Architects, Developers, Business Analysts and Operating Model Architects, purpose-built to advise on and deliver end-to-end automation programs for Québec enterprises. "After years of supporting Québec clients remotely, it's incredibly exciting to finally plant our flag here. Montréal has incredible talent, a unique culture, and an energy that's hard to find anywhere else. I'm excited to build something here that supports local companies and helps us grow our presence across Canada." said Nicolas Payeur.

Join Our Team

Ashling is actively hiring. We're looking for Intelligent Automation Developers and AI Business Analysts who thrive at the intersection of AI, automation and enterprise transformation. If that's you, explore Ashling's open positions at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ashlingpartners/jobs/

Media Contact: Morgan Conque -- [email protected]

About Ashling

Ashling is a global AI and automation consulting firm specializing in digital process transformation. With a team of 250+ specialists and award-winning expertise across agentic AI, robotic process automation, intelligent document processing, and beyond, Ashling helps businesses across banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail, and more unlock value and scale impact. Learn more at ashling.ai.

SOURCE Ashling Partners