Ashley Madison Sheds "Affair" Label to Lead New Era of Ethical Discretion(TM)

With 57% of new members identifying as single1, the world's former leading married dating site pivots to meet a global demand for privacy in the post-social media age.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - After two decades of being synonymous with "married-dating," Ashley Madison is officially turning the page. Today, the company announces a fundamental shift in its business model and brand identity, moving the platform away from married dating to embrace its new position as the premier destination for discreet dating. To mark this evolution, Ashley Madison also has revealed its new tagline – Where Desire Meets DiscretionTM.

The new direction reflects the company's changing membership, along with a cultural shift prioritizing discretion. Internal signup data reveals that, in 2025, more than half (57%) of all new members identified as single, signaling that the community already has transformed the platform into a place for those who value privacy, regardless of their dating status.

"In an age where our lives have been constantly put on public display, privacy has become the new luxury," says Paul Keable, chief strategy officer, Ashley Madison. "We are offering ethical discretion to our millions of members. Whether they are single, separated, divorced or non-monogamous, our community is united by a desire to keep their private lives exactly that - private."

A Pivot Toward Privacy

This internal shift mirrors a broader cultural exhaustion with the social media era. According to new North American (US and Canada) data from a YouGov study2 commissioned by Ashley Madison, there is a rising trend of valuing discretion after twenty years of curated, public living posted across the internet. As the oversharing age hits a wall, Ashley Madison is positioning itself as the antidote to the digital fishbowl for discreet daters.

Constant swiping and messaging (37%), feeling pressure to curate a public-facing profile (27%), and too much personal disclosure too early (23%) are contributing to a growing sense of dating app fatigue among North American dating app users. New data shows that:

23% of dating app users report that worrying about screenshots or information being shared has contributed to this dating app fatigue

32% say the same about receiving unwanted attention or messages on dating platforms

This shift is reflected in how North Americans now manage their online presence overall, with a significant move away from public-first behaviour:

48% of North American adults say they actively try to keep most aspects of their life private online

Only 9% feel comfortable sharing most aspects of their life publicly

32% say they are becoming more selective about what they share online

As people become more selective about what they share online, discretion is emerging as a gateway to more intentional connection, giving people the confidence and control to explore relationships on their own terms.

"Blessed are the Discreet"TM

To mark this new chapter, Ashley Madison is launching a provocative new marketing campaign titled "Blessed are the Discreet." The campaign serves as a tribute to those who choose to navigate their romantic and social lives outside the glare of public scrutiny, celebrating the freedom that comes with a life lived behind closed doors.

Campaign Details:

Low Key Desire : Opening on the classic painting 'Madame X' "Low Key Desire" reframes female desire as enduring and self-possessed – neither something to be hidden nor broadcast.

: Opening on the classic painting 'Madame X' "Low Key Desire" reframes female desire as enduring and self-possessed – neither something to be hidden nor broadcast. Vows of Discretion : As the playful beats of the Danse Macabre builds, we move through intimate scenes of couples across eras – glances, smiles, winks, and connections. Some things are better enjoyed when mutual understanding is open and honest.

: As the playful beats of the Danse Macabre builds, we move through intimate scenes of couples across eras – glances, smiles, winks, and connections. Some things are better enjoyed when mutual understanding is open and honest. Thy Kingdom : Opening on Botticelli's 'Primavera' as the sound of Verdi's Requiem builds. The story moves through iconic works of art across time, cultures, and relationship types - depicting desire and intimacy and the shame that followed. Ashley Madison is positioned as a judgement-free community - where discretion is a choice.

The campaign will launch across CTV/OTT, premium audio and podcast placements, mobile game apps, content creators, and high-profile out-of-home in markets including Miami and Boston.

Ashley Madison is leaning into its heritage of discretion to become the gold standard for anyone who believes that what happens in their dating life is nobody's business but their own.

