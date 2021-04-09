Ash Converstions International Creating Remote Workspaces that Keep Businesses Operating at their Best

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - 2020 was a year of temporary fixes and short-term solutions for employees working from home. As companies move into year-2 of the pandemic many are making permanent decisions to keep employees working from home. Ash Conversions International has leveraged their existing software to provide work-from-home solutions that keep businesses running as usual.

The percentage of employees working from home is expected to double in 2021 (Forbes, 2020) and with over 40 years of experience in business process automation and digital document management solutions, Ash Conversions International (ACI) is the risk-free choice to keep employees connected. ACI does this in two ways: providing customizable and innovative cloud-based technologies that allow employees to stay connected no matter where they decide to work, and by providing ongoing services and support.