Asep Inc. Signs Agreement with Bohai Biomedical Technology Development Co., Ltd., to Establish the Feasibility of Peptide-based Oral Rinse for the Chinese Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) is very pleased to announce that it has signed a Feasibility Study Agreement with the Chinese firm Bohai Biomedical Technology Development Co. Ltd., (Bohai Biomedical).

The agreement permits Bohai Biomedical to conduct a feasibility study using Asep Inc.'s proprietary anti-bacterial peptide as an active ingredient. The peptide will be studied as an agent to mitigate and prevent erosive dental biofilm infections in an oral rinse product. The peptide technology has been in-licenced from the University of British Columbia (UBC) to Asep Inc.'s subsidiary, ABT Innovations. The agreement with Bohai Biomedical was signed on October 3, 2022, and the study is set to commence in the coming weeks with several thousand participants.

The peptide mouthwash has already undergone testing at the UBC Department of Dentistry under the supervision of Dr. Ya Shen and Dr. Markus Haapasalo in close collaboration with the Asep Inc. team. The preliminary results look promising in fighting difficult-to-treat oral biofilms, which are at the heart of a USD$36.2 billion global dental market.1

"We are firmly aiming at the high-end dental market to both prevent and reverse the growth of oral biofilms that cause havoc with oral health. Bohai Biomedical is an excellent and important partner to enable us to confirm the safety and efficacy of our product," said Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, Chair and CEO of Asep Inc. and co-discoverer of the peptide technology.

"This provides us with exciting opportunities in the Chinese dental market that is proposed to be worth USD$17 billion by 2026,2" said Fadia Saad, Chief Business Officer of Asep Inc. "Oral rinses provide a fast-track path to profitability in this arena since they enable a non-FDA route to commercialization."

ABOUT BOHAI BIOMEDICAL

Bohai Biomedical bohaibiomedical.com/en/ is a Chinese medical technology testing company in Hebei Province. Established in 2010, the company uses its patented proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) technology platform to conduct vital clinical research for both the Chinese and global markets. The company offers a highly-skilled team and advanced testing in their modern facilities, including drug design, molecular biology, cell screening, chemical analysis and instrument analysis services.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. The company is in the pre-clinical development phase with promising data.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. (sepset.ca) is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements include but are not limited to the completion of successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; and the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast-track clinical trials. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Medical Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOOTNOTES



1. Fortune Business Insights

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/04/13/2421822/0/en/With-7-4-CAGR-Dental-Market-Size-worth-USD-63-93-Billion-in-2029.html

2. ResearchandMarkets.com

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/growth-opportunities-chinese-dental-market-143900258.html

SOURCE ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

For further information: Chris Dallin, Marketing Director, Asep Medical Holdings Inc., E. [email protected], T. +1 (604) 362.3654