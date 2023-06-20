Asep Inc. Founder, Chair and CEO, Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, Ranked 4th Best Microbiologist in the World

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) (FSE: JJ8) is delighted to announce that the Company's Founder, Chair and CEO has recently been ranked as the 4th Best Microbiologist in the World (1st in Canada) according to www.research.com, a leading scientific research portal based in Southampton, England. The rankings are based on the D-index for each of the scientists, which considers publications and their citation values, as well as the number of publications in scientific journals. The rankings were published on the research.com website in early May 2023.

Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock Founder, Chair and CEO of Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.)

In addition to the research.com honour, Dr. Hancock was also installed as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) based in Tampa, Florida. The NAI Fellows Program was established to highlight academic inventors who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society. Dr. Hancock will be travelling to Washington, DC, on June 25, 2023, to accept his Fellowship at the NAI's annual meeting.

The Company's COO, Tim Murphy, commented, "The Asep board and team would like to congratulate Dr. Hancock for these prestigious honours. We are fortunate to have his leadership at Asep as Founder, Chair and CEO and be able to advance the research and innovations of the Hancock Lab to address global health issues, like Sepsis, and other unmet medical needs."

ASEP INC. ADDS LOUISE ROSE PACINI TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Asep Inc. is very pleased to announce the addition of Louise Rose Pacini to the Company's advisory board, effective June 6, 2023. Ms. Pacini is a healthcare and technology-focused professional with extensive operations expertise. She offers extensive knowledge in diagnostic and therapeutic clinical trial research, with a focus on data modelling and data set creation to predict patient outcomes following diagnosis and treatment. She has an established track record of partnering with C-suite leaders to identify, execute and accelerate business priorities. Her experience leading operations, project management, human resources, professional services and support has given her unique insights into streamlining business processes for both life science and enterprise technology corporations. She also has experience in designing and leveraging product telemetry to gain customer and marketplace insights. Louise has spent years building global relationships with venture capital and C-suite in both the tech and pharma industries. Founder, Chair and CEO of Asep Inc., Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, commented, "We are very fortunate to have Ms. Pacini on our advisory board as she has direct and highly relevant experience that will be invaluable as we move closer to commercialization. The whole Asep team welcomes Ms. Pacini, and we look forward to working with her."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted 93,034 stock options (the "Options") and 13,034 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") to receive or purchase, as applicable, up to 106,068 common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company which will vest in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan (together, the "Plans"), as applicable, of the Company. The RSUs are subject to a deferral right whereby the recipient can defer any vesting date at their option, on five days prior written notice to the Company and in accordance with the terms of the RSU grant notice, to the earlier of the date of a change of control of the Company and the date the holder ceases to provide services to the Company and to be an eligible participant. A copy of the Plan is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. All of the Options and RSUs (and the Shares underlying such Options) are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Asep Medical Holdings Inc., none of the securities acquired in the grant will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT RESEARCH.COM

Research.com is the number one research portal for scientists. The organization's mission is to make it easier for professors, research fellows, and those studying for a Ph.D. or a master's degree to progress with their research and to ensure they are always up-to-date with the latest conferences around the world and publications related to their work.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF INVENTORS

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) (academyofinventors.org) is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, governmental agencies, and non-profit research institutes. Currently, there are over 4,600 individual members, including Fellows, Senior Members, and Chapter Members, affiliated with more than 300 institutions worldwide. The NAI was founded to recognize and encourage inventors with U.S. patents, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and create a wider public understanding of how its members' inventions benefit society.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing the global issue of antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs in human medicine. The Company is a consolidation of three existing private companies, all with technology in advanced development — Sepset Biosciences Inc. (proprietary diagnostic tools to enable the early and timely identification of sepsis), ABT Innovations Inc. (broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multi-drug resistant biofilm infections), and SafeCoat Medical Inc. (an antibacterial peptide medical device coating technology).

Sepset Biosciences Inc. (sepset.ca) is in the final stages of preparation for clinical studies and commercialization of an in vitro diagnostic test that involves a patient gene expression signature that helps assess the development of severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary initial treatment for sepsis. Sepsis was responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet in 2017 and essentially all deaths due to COVID-19 and other pandemics. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour after taking a blood sample in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling the risk assessment for progression to severe sepsis within ~60 minutes of initiating the test. Bacterial culture, the gold standard, provides results after ~15 hours but can be as long as three days. Asep Inc. believes its test will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and thus reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (dental, wound, sinusitis, skin, medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, ear-nose and throat, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. The company is in the pre-clinical development phase for the first three indications with promising data.

SafeCoat Medical Inc.'s (safecoatmedical.com) technology encompasses self-assembling polymers combined with conjugated antimicrobial peptides, which can be applied to various surfaces as antimicrobial and anti-fouling coatings. In particular, the invention relates to coatings that may be applied to multiple medical devices and implants, and feasibility has been demonstrated in animal models. The company's expertise also encompasses the methods for manufacturing and applying these anti-bacterial coatings.

