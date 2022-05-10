MALARTIC, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ASDR Canada Inc. (ASDR), a leading firm providing diversified engineering, water treatment services and turnkey solutions to the mining sector, is happy to announce the acquisition of ECO Technologies, an innovative dredging and environmental services company.

''We are very pleased to announce this strategic acquisition that strengthens ASDR as a whole by expanding our geographical presence, while solidifying our inroads with leading clients across Canada. It also consolidates our end-to-end water treatment offering, from dredging through to sludge dewatering and water management'', said Stephen Authier, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASDR.

"ECO Technologies has a strong dredging team of more than 30 members, a fleet of specialized equipment and decades of experience in delivering a wide variety of water-based interventions. We are excited to join the ASDR team to take on the most challenging environmental remediation and water treatment projects. This association will also allow us to offer a wider range of services to our clients through a one-stop shop", concluded Marc Maurice, President of ECO Technologies.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

Growth Strategy and Expanded Expertise: The acquisition is part of ASDR's strategy to accelerate growth and strengthen its water treatment division's value proposition. ECO Technologies is well known in the industry for their expertise in dredging and preventive icebreaking, which complements ASDR's offerings to better serve its business partners. This vertical integration will increase ASDR's competitiveness and allow it to participate in larger and more complex projects in the mining, industrial and government sectors.

Sustainable Development: The acquisition provides ASDR with a new client base and markets in which to expand its activities, especially in the Maritimes and across Western Canada. It will also reinforce ASDR's long-term goal of providing sustainable environmental solutions to overcome today's challenges and surpass clients' objectives.

About ASDR Canada Inc.

ASDR is a diversified and vertically integrated engineering company founded in 2006. It has built a solid reputation in the mining sector both nationally and internationally, particularly in its ability to deliver turnkey solutions. ASDR offers a unique combination of engineering and project management, water treatment solutions, industrial services, and manufacturing capabilities. This is complemented by innovative technologies for water treatment and sludge dewatering, as well as dredging equipment. ASDR has more than 300 employees working in five offices in Canada and overseas, including its headquarters in Malartic, Quebec.

About ECO Technologies

Founded in 1992 in New-Brunswick, ECO Technologies has built itself an international reputation for providing dependable and versatile solutions that protect aquatic ecosystems. Its service offering includes dredging, sludge dewatering, environmental restoration, operational support for infrastructure projects, and preventive icebreaking for flood mitigation.

