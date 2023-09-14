Ascenty Awarded the 2023 Brazilian Company of the Year Award for Leading the Data Center Infrastructure across Latin America with Its Best-in-class Infrastructure

Ascenty is a trusted partner in customers' digital transformation journey based on its extensive industry expertise, next-generation infrastructure, and outstanding services.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Ascenty with the 2023 Brazilian Company of the Year Award. Ascenty is a major provider of data center services, featuring world-class services through its highly sophisticated technology and 34 data centers across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

Ascenty Award Logo

Ascenty sustains its competitive advantage by offering out-of-the-box services and high-quality infrastructure in strategic locations to reach customers through its fiber optic network, which spans over 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles). Moreover, Ascenty stands out among data center providers for its cost-effective, cross-connect connectivity and cloud connection services, with multiple low-latency speed options that meet customers' evolving needs and improve operational efficiency.

"Ascenty maintains its competitive edge by providing reliable services to its customers. Its extensive industry experience gives the company a deep understanding of the market, enabling it to offer clients valuable benefits (e.g., operation expansion to key locations, reduced costs, and improved connectivity). With this focus, Frost & Sullivan expects Ascenty to sustain its leadership in the Brazil data center services market," said Kriti Yadav, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The company has an outstanding portfolio of over 200 certifications, including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001 and ISO 14001. Additionally, Ascenty is a 100% carbon-neutral company, reflecting its social and environmental responsibility to its investors and customers. Ascenty, therefore, continues to expand its customer base through its impressive reputation.

Ascenty prioritizes customer satisfaction and provides customizable and scalable solutions to build loyalty and keep customers' businesses on the right track. Ascenty's executive team, therefore, frequently engages with customers to assess their unique needs, develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution, and monitor emerging market trends to enhance the company's products. As a result, with its strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and superior service performance, the company is set apart from its competitors and continues to exhibit strong growth in Latin America.

"The company established itself as a trusted partner in clients' digital transformation journey, owing to its industry expertise, next-generation infrastructure, and outstanding services. Frost & Sullivan believes Ascenty is poised to solidify its position as a top provider in the market," noted Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest connectivity and data center service provider in Latin America, currently managing 34 data centers in operation and/or construction in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, interconnected by 5,000 km of proprietary fiber-optic network. The company was established in 2010 and builds and operates world-class data centers serving the world's largest cloud and technology providers, as well as other customers in the finance, retail, industrial, healthcare and service industries. To support its expansion, Ascenty relies on its shareholders – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management company, and Digital Realty, the world's largest data center company, with more than 310 sites located in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, go to the website.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan