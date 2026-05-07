Ascent Global Logistics Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier" for the 11th Consecutive Year

BELLEVILLE, Mich., May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent") has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2025 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program, marking the 11th consecutive year the company has received this top supplier rating. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. The Belleville, MI-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on April 16, 2026 at the Deere & Company World Headquarters in Moline, IL.

Daryl Knight, Chief Commercial Officer, and Greg Netter, SVP of Strategic Accounts, accept the Partner-level Supplier award on behalf of Ascent Global Logistics during the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program ceremony at Deere & Company World Headquarters on April 16, 2026.

Ascent supports John Deere's North American production with time-critical inbound logistics, including ground expedite, airfreight, on-board courier and air charter. The company has earned multiple honors throughout its long-standing relationship with John Deere, including a Supplier Innovation Award (2015), Supplier of the Year (2016), Hall of Fame status in 2019 and 2024 and recognition in the John Deere Cost Reduction Opportunities Process (JD CROP) in 2022.

"It is an incredible honor to accept our 11th consecutive Partner-Level Supplier award from John Deere," said Daryl Knight, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascent Global Logistics. "We're grateful for the relationship, but even more for what this recognition truly represents--our people and their passion for delighting our customers every day. This award is something the Ascent team has earned together, one shipment at a time, and we're deeply committed to this critical part of our customers' supply chains."

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The Company connects customers to its extensive carrier network and its owned airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK™ freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

SOURCE Ascent Global Logistics

Media Contact: Kelli Finn, [email protected], 734.946.3681