Ascenda appoints Josh Berwitz as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ascenda, the global premium rewards network, today announced the appointment of Josh Berwitz as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He joins Ascenda's executive team to drive the company's mission of powering outsized growth for financial institutions and merchants globally. As CCO, he will oversee all go-to-market, partnership, and client functions.

Berwitz brings a distinguished track record in payments and loyalty to Ascenda, having designed, built, and operated some of the world's most impactful rewards programs.

He spent 24 years at American Express delivering marquee growth results across consumer cards, business cards, and merchant loyalty. Among his many areas of ownership were the global relationships with large strategic partners such as Delta and Marriott, the Membership Rewards partnerships portfolio, as well as the Global Lounge Collection.

Prior to joining Ascenda, Berwitz served as US President and Chief Growth Officer for international e-gift card company Prezzee.

"I am passionate about building great loyalty propositions that truly create meaningful and impactful value, and I'm delighted to bring my experience to the highly technology-driven, fast-moving and innovative team at Ascenda. They are at the forefront of customer engagement with a global rewards ecosystem that delivers exceptional results and I am excited about our path ahead", said Berwitz.

CEO Kyle Armstrong added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Josh to the team. His inspirational and energetic leadership style is a fantastic fit for our growth mindset and the collaborative culture we have at Ascenda. With his deep domain expertise and consistently impressive results over decades, Josh is the ideal leader to bring our ambitious mission to life."

