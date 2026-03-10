Ascend Wellness Holdings Unveils a Full Relaunch of Its Ozone Brand

The flagship line debuts a refreshed identity, elevated product quality and new SKUs including gummies, strains, and vape innovations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the relaunch of Ozone, a comprehensive evolution of its flagship lifestyle brand. Rolling out across all seven of Ascend's operating markets, the full-scale brand and quality transformation spans visual identity, product standards, packaging innovation, and consumer engagement. A key component of Ascend's enhanced product portfolio strategy, Ozone invites customers to 'Elevate Everyday', emerging from this transformation with a sharpened focus on delivering a premium experience.

At the core of Ozone is a team of cultivators and product experts whose passion for the plant drives continuous improvement and innovation. From cultivating exceptional flower and breeding proprietary genetics to developing next generation flower, vapes, concentrates, gummies, and infused products, their expertise has raised quality and consistency standards across markets. Ozone's new brand standards feature tightened potency and terpene benchmarks, dedicated premium canopy space to Ozone flower, improved cure protocols, and reduced post-harvest handling to better preserve trichomes, resulting in stronger aroma and structure, smoother smoke, and more consistent effects.

"The new Ozone is a celebration of our people, the cultivators and product experts whose passion for the plant drives everything we do," said Sam Brill, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ascend. "Their dedication has elevated the quality and consistency of our products across markets, and this relaunch reflects that progress. It is about delivering an elevated and dependable experience for our customers in every category we serve."

The relaunch also introduces a bold, modern visual identity designed to reflect the brand's evolution. The former grey palette has been replaced with a vibrant blue, supported by updated in-store merchandising and coordinated branded drops. New packaging formats are engineered to better preserve freshness, potency, and terpene integrity from harvest to consumption, while a revamped digital ecosystem, including a new website and online apparel store, will further extend the brand experience.

To celebrate Ozone's evolution, the brand is launching its first full-spectrum gummies, new macro-dose gummy offerings, additional flower strains, and new liquid diamonds and live resin vape formulations. The refreshed brand will roll out initially across Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey, with remaining markets to follow shortly thereafter.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Ascend is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Ascend owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. Ascend produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Simply Herb, High Wired, Honor Roll, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com .

