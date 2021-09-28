Ascend Wellness Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that management will participate in 4 upcoming events:

BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 . Abner Kurtin , CEO & Founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:05 p.m. ET and to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. You can register for the event here .

on . , CEO & Founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at and to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. You can register for the event . Viridian Capital Cannabis Expert Series on Friday, October 1, 2021 . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET . Contact your Viridian representative to attend.

on . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at . Contact your Viridian representative to attend. Alliance Global Partners' (A.G.P.) Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please reach out to your registered A.G.P. representative or [email protected] .

is being held on . Mr. Kurtin is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please reach out to your registered A.G.P. representative or . Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held virtually and in-person on Thursday, October 14, 2021 . Daniel Neville , CFO, is scheduled to give a Company presentation at 9:30 a.m. ET . Chris Melillo , Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET . You can register for the event here .

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AWH's management during these events, please contact AWH's Investor Relations at [email protected] .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

