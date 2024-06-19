Ascend Wellness Expands Presence with Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania

~ Opens Dispensary in Cranberry, Pennsylvania ~

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated marijuana operator, announces the opening of its fourth medical dispensary in Pennsylvania, located in Cranberry. This expansion marks Ascend's 37th location across its seven-state footprint and underscores the Company's dedication to serving the growing medical market in Pennsylvania.

The Cranberry dispensary is conveniently located near I-76 and I-79 and offers patients in the greater Pittsburgh area a wide-ranging selection of medical marijuana products, including popular whole flower products, vaporizers, concentrates, ingestibles, topicals, and accessories.

"The Cranberry location extends Ascend's reach to a new medical community, offering access to our renowned product lineup. Patients in the greater Pittsburgh area now have additional access to Ascend's innovative outlet dispensary model, known for premium products at everyday low prices," said Rick Wilkins, Chief of Stores at Ascend. "We're fueled by Ascend's rapid growth and commitment to serving Pennsylvania's medical market, enhancing accessibility, convenience, and choice for patients statewide."

To celebrate the opening of the Cranberry dispensary, Ascend invites patients to join in the grand opening festivities on June 21, 2024. Patients will have the opportunity to explore the dispensary, and all attendees will be able to meet the Ascend team and learn more about the Company's commitment to supporting the health and wellness of patients through medical marijuana.

Spanning approximately 2,000 square feet within a 6,500 square foot building, the Cranberry location features 11 terminals to ensure efficient service and minimal wait times for patients. The presence of four kiosks and on-site ATMs further enhances the convenience of the shopping experience, offering multiple options for transactions.

Ascend patients can also join the free Ascenders Club, where purchases become even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Patients can sign up in-store or online at www.letsascend.com.

Ascend Cranberry is located at 20013 US-19 Cranberry Township, PA and will be open from:

Monday - Wednesday: 10 am - 7 pm

Thursday: 10 am - 8 pm

Friday: 10 am - 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm

For more information about Ascend and its dispensaries, visit www.awholdings.com.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements concerning the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends [and] the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals. We caution investors that any such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience of the Company and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators on its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the SEC on its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Contact, EVP, Investor Relations & Strategy, Rebecca Koar, [email protected], (617) 453-4042 ext. 90102