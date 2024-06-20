Ascend Wellness Announces Opening of a New Dispensary in Wharton, New Jersey

~ Grand Opening Slated for June 28, 2024 ~

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, announces the relocation of its cannabis dispensary in Montclair, New Jersey to Wharton, New Jersey. This move underscores the company's dedication to serving the thriving adult-use and medical cannabis market in New Jersey and providing its customers with convenience through strategic location and diverse offerings.

Ascend Wellness drive-thru dispensary in Wharton, New Jersey (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)

The Ascend Wharton dispensary offers both medical and adult-use customers in the Morris County area a wide-ranging selection of cannabis products, including popular whole flower products, vaporizers, concentrates, ingestibles, topicals, and accessories. This location will also include a drive-thru, Ascend's second drive-thru location in its 37 store footprint, enabling customers to have a convenient experience.

"The opening of Ascend's Wharton location will allow us to serve an underserved market in New Jersey," said Rick Wilkins, Chief of Stores at Ascend. "We are dedicated to serving both our medical patients and adult-use customers, ensuring we meet their needs responsibly. This move reflects our commitment not only to business growth but also to adapting to the evolving demands of our customers."

To celebrate the opening of the Wharton dispensary, Ascend invites customers, patients, and community members to join in the grand opening festivities on June 28, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the facility, meet the Ascend team, and learn more about the company's commitment to meeting consumer's evolving needs.

Spanning approximately 3,000 square feet, the Wharton location features 13 sales terminals to ensure efficient service and minimal wait times for patients. The presence of six kiosks, two on-site ATMs, and spacious parking further enhances the convenience of the shopping experience, offering multiple options for transactions.

Ascend customers can also join the free Ascenders Club, where shopping becomes even more rewarding. Highlights include earning 1 point for every $1 spent at Ascend with bonus points for referring friends. Customers can sign up in-store or online at www.letsascend.com.

Ascend Wharton is located at 325 NJ-15 in Wharton, NJ and will be open Monday to Sunday from 8 am – 10 pm.

For more information about Ascend and its dispensaries, visit www.awholdings.com.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Tunnel Vision, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

