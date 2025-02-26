Ascend Wellness Announces Grand Reopening of Detroit Dispensary, Its 38th Retail Location in the Nation, on February 28th

Ascend Detroit will begin welcoming recreational customers today and invites customers to celebrate the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting on February 28th.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has announced the grand reopening of its Detroit dispensary today, which will now serve recreational adult-use consumers. This marks Ascend's 38th dispensary within its seven-state footprint, and the Company's eighth dispensary in Michigan with additional locations in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, East Lansing, and Morenci.

To celebrate the reopening, Ascend invites customers to join in the grand opening festivities on Friday, February 28th. Customers will have the opportunity to explore the dispensary, meet with the local budtender team, and learn more about the Company's wide selection of product offerings. The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 8:45am, followed doors opening at 9:00am with vendor pop-ups, in-store promotions, and doorbuster deals. The revamped Detroit dispensary features a modernized showroom with seven points of sale to ensure seamless shopping. Customers can explore a curated selection of top-shelf flower through a deli-style experience, Ascend's first in Michigan. Orders can be placed in-store and online, with delivery options coming soon.

"Consumers are looking for the best-in-class Michigan brands, affordable products, and innovative retail experiences," said David Gacom, Chief Commercial Officer at Ascend. "As the state moves towards becoming the nation's largest regulated market, we are prepared to meet these evolving consumer needs. "Ascend is committed to supporting the local communities in which we serve and we look forward to welcoming recreational customers at our newly re-opened dispensary in Detroit."

Ascend customers can also join the free Ascenders Club, where purchases and in-store deals become even more rewarding. Customers can sign up in-store or online at www.letsascend.com.

Ascend Detroit is located at 24363 W. Grand River Ave. Detroit, MI 48219, and will be open from 9AM – 9PM Monday through Sunday. For more information about Ascend and its dispensaries, visit www.awholdings.com.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Effin', and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

