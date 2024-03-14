ASC to Showcase Next-Generation AI and Compliance Recording Innovations at Enterprise Connect 2024

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- ASC Technologies, one of the worldwide leading experts in compliance recording and AI-driven analytics, is pleased to announce its participation in Enterprise Connect 2024, the industry's premier event for communication and collaboration technologies. From March 25-28, ASC invites attendees to visit them at booth 522 and learn how innovative solutions can revolutionize their organization's communication strategies.

Enterprise Connect 2024 serves as a key platform for industry leaders to showcase the latest advancements in communication technologies. ASC is proud to be part of it, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline communication workflows, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance overall productivity.

Recording Insights, ASC's recording and AI solution, simplifies navigation through global regulations and enables adherence to the highest compliance standards. Using AI, automated risk detection proactively identifies potential compliance issues to ensure unrivalled operational security. Its sophisticated capabilities, including transcription, translation, keyword spotting, and sentiment analysis, offer deep insights into customer interactions, enabling a comprehensive understanding and enhancing decision-making.

"In an era where communication and compliance are intricately linked, ASC Technologies is at the forefront, driving innovation," said Katrin Henkel, President at ASC Americas. "Enterprise Connect 2024 is the perfect stage to showcase our AI-powered solutions and unique compliance recording systems designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses."

During the event, visitors to booth 522 will have the opportunity to meet with ASC's team of experts and experience first-hand the power of our cutting-edge solutions.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communications, especially financial service providers, contact centers, and public safety organizations. We offer solutions for recording as well as AI-based analysis and evaluation of all communications – with full flexibility as a cloud service, on-premise or as a hybrid solution. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 13 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

www.asctechnologies.com

