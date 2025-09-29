ASC sanctions 'finfluencer' James Domenic Floreani and Jayconomics Inc. for breaching Alberta securities laws

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has banned James Domenic Floreani and Jayconomics Inc. (the Respondents) from participating in the Alberta capital market in certain capacities for a period of two years for breaching the Securities Act (Alberta).

In April 2025, an ASC panel found that a number of the posts made by Floreani on YouTube, X, and Patreon failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose that they were made or disseminated on behalf of four Alberta issuers, as required by the Act. Floreani presented himself as knowledgeable and sophisticated in finance and investment, demonstrating familiarity and competence with the relevant terminology, but in reality, he did not have any formal education in finance or investing.

An ASC panel ordered the Respondents to pay an administrative penalty of $30,000, and costs of $10,185.10. The panel also ordered that, for a period of two years from the decision date or until the administrative penalty is paid (whichever is later), the Respondents are prohibited from:

engaging in investor relations activities;

advising in securities or derivatives; and

disseminating to the public any information, opinion, recommendation, document, record or other material promoting securities or derivatives.

In its decision, the panel noted that "anyone can be a finfluencer, which increases the risk of harm to the public if it is not done appropriately." The panel went on to say that failing to disclose information "exposes investors to an increased risk of financial harm and undermines confidence in the capital market."

A copy of the decision is available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

Check registration

Investing advice and information is easily accessible online, however not all information is provided by qualified individuals. The ASC encourage investors to verify that the investment professionals, firms and online trading platforms they plan to use are registered by visiting the Check Registration page on CheckFirst.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information please contact: For Media Inquiries: Gabrielle Chamiço, Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488