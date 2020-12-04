ASC reciprocates order against Frederick Alexander DaSilva

CALGARY, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has reciprocated a judgment from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and ordered that Frederick Alexander DaSilva resign all positions he holds, and permanently prohibited him from becoming or acting as a director or officer (or both) of any reporting issuer.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission had alleged that DaSilva, an Alberta resident, made materially false and misleading statements in 2013 and early 2014 while a director and officer of Centor Energy Inc., an Alberta reporting issuer. DaSilva consented to the judgment being entered against him without admitting or denying the allegations. In coming to its decision, the ASC panel considered that the reciprocal order would be in the public interest.

A copy of the decision is available on the ASC website at albertasecurities.com.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

