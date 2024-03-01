ASC issues Interim Order against Impact Analytics Inc.

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued an Interim Order, dated February 29, 2024, against Impact Analytics Inc. (Impact), formerly known as Axiom Capital Advisors Inc.

The Interim Order requires that, for a period of 15 days from the date of the order, all trading in and purchasing of securities of Impact cease. The Interim Order expires at 4 p.m. (MST) on March 15, 2024, unless extended by the ASC.

A copy of the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

