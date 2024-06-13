ASC issues Interim Order against GIC Capital Corp., Maljaars Financial Inc., Jeff Barrie Wilkie, and Robert Jacob Maljaars

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) issued an Interim Order dated June 10, 2024, against GIC Capital Corp., Maljaars Financial Inc., Jeff Barrie Wilkie, and Robert Jacob Maljaars (collectively, the Respondents).

Staff are investigating whether the Respondents contravened Alberta securities laws, including misrepresentations and fraud, contrary to sections 92(4.1) and 93(1)(b) of the Act. The Interim Order indicates that the length of time required to conduct a hearing and render a decision could be prejudicial to the public interest.

The Interim Order requires that, for a period of 12 months from the date of the order, the Respondents:

Must cease trading in securities issued by GIC Capital Corp. and Maljaars Financial Inc.

Are prohibited from using any exemption contained in Alberta securities laws.

A copy of the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

