ASC issues Interim Order against Black Box Management Corp., Invader Management Ltd., and Craig Michael Thompson

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) issued an Interim Order dated October 27, 2023 against Black Box Management Corp., Invader Management Ltd., and Craig Michael Thompson (collectively, the Respondents).

The Interim Order indicates that ASC staff are investigating whether the Respondents contravened Alberta securities laws, and that the length of time required to conduct a hearing and render a decision could be prejudicial to the public interest.

The Interim Order requires that, for a period of 12 months from the date of the order, the Respondents:

Must cease trading in or purchasing any securities or derivatives;

Are prohibited from using any exemption contained in Alberta securities laws;

securities laws; Are prohibited from engaging in investor relations activities;

Are prohibited from advising in securities or derivatives; and

Are prohibited from becoming or acting as an investment fund manager.

A copy of the Interim Order can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

