ASC issues Interim Cease Trade Order against crypto asset trading platform CatalX CTS Ltd.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued an Interim Cease Trade Order against CatalX CTS Ltd. and Jae Ho Lee (collectively, the Respondents). CatalX CTS Ltd., operating as Catalyx, is a crypto asset trading platform that trades crypto contracts.

The Order requires the Respondents to cease trading in or purchasing any securities and derivatives.

The Order is in effect for 15 days, unless further extended.

A copy of the Order will be made available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

