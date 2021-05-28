ASC dismisses allegations against Roadman Investments Corp. and Luke Montaine

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - An Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) panel has dismissed allegations that Roadman Investments Corp. and its CEO, Luke Montaine, made misleading statements in news releases and acted contrary to the public interest.

The ASC panel will issue its decision, with reasons, in writing at a later date.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

