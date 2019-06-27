ASC consults on Energizing Alberta's Capital Market

CALGARY, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today published ASC Consultation Paper 11-701 Energizing Alberta's Capital Market. This consultation is seeking input on steps the ASC can take to foster a vibrant public and private capital market in Alberta while protecting investors.

"There are many parties engaged in strengthening and diversifying the Alberta economy and ensuring that Alberta is open for business," said Denise Weeres, Director, New Economy. "We hope to use this consultation to spur conversation about innovative approaches to securities regulation that will improve access to capital for Alberta businesses and create new opportunities for investors while still providing appropriate investor protection."

The Consultation Paper summarizes research and input from preliminary consultations held to date, which were undertaken to help the ASC better understand the changes occurring in the Alberta capital market and the challenges being faced. It also includes a number of preliminary ideas designed to elicit feedback from market participants on enhancements that can be made and red tape that can be reduced.

A copy of the ASC Consultation Paper 11-701 Energizing Alberta's Capital Market can be found on the ASC website at albertasecurities.com. Comments and feedback should be submitted by September 20, 2019.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

