Asbestos Corporation Limited Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Asbestos Corporation Limited announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29, 2024 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Richard Poulin was elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Richard Poulin holds a Bachelor's degree in engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and a Ph.D. in mineral economics from McGill University (1991). He began his career as head of the geology and mining department of the consulting engineering firm Géomines ltée (1975-1987), for which he carried out projects in Canada, South America and Africa. Subsequently, he became a professor of mining engineering at The University of British Columbia (1990-1995) and then at Université Laval (1995-2021) where he was appointed Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering (1998-2002). Elected President of the Conférence internationale des formations d'ingénieurs et de techniciens d'expression française de l'Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (2012-2016), appointed to the Board of Directors of the Cégep de Thetford from 2000 to 2004, he is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and an emeritus member of the Canadian Bureau for International Education.

Asbestos Corporation Limited is a natural resource company that focuses on the development of industrial minerals in order to provide value-added products that meet the criteria of customers worldwide with regard to performance and economic and ecological concerns. Asbestos Corporation Limited's shares trade on the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol AB.H.

For further information: Information: Guy Bérard, President, Tel. (office): (418) 338-5195, Email: [email protected]