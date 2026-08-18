As the New School Year Approaches, Children of Alberta Are Missing More Than Breakfast

With one in three children in Alberta living in food-insecure households, Breakfast Club of Canada launches its annual fundraising campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- With the new school year just days away, Breakfast Club of Canada is launching its annual fundraising and awareness campaign at a time when one in three children in Alberta lives in a household affected by food insecurity. Across Canada, nearly 2.4 million children face this reality.

For children, back-to-school means new learning opportunities, new friendships and new possibilities. But for far too many of them, much more than breakfast is missing: they lack the essential energy they need to learn, the focus to participate fully and the feeling of being ready to succeed throughout the day.

Faced with growing demand for breakfast programs, Breakfast Club of Canada aims to implement sustainable solutions to fight hunger at school. At a time when the cost of living is rising across the country, particularly as a result of inflation, it is essential to act where something is missing. That is why the Club is launching a fundraising and awareness campaign ahead of the new school year and inviting people to show solidarity so that children can eat breakfast every morning and reach their full potential.

Food insecurity, inflation and the rising cost of living: Children and their families are missing essential resources

At the start of the school year, as household expenses increase, access to adequate and nutritious food remains a challenge for many families. The Club currently supports 300 breakfast programs across Alberta, reaching more than 45,500 children. In 2025–2026, 93% of schools reported seeing a positive impact from breakfast programs in supporting families with their morning routines or access to food.

"Once again this year, Breakfast Club of Canada continues to pursue its vital mission: supporting children in reaching their full potential. No child should have to worry about whether they will have the opportunity to thrive, much less whether they will have access to breakfast. More than ever, our organization and our precious partners believe that an environment conducive to learning and success starts with a nutritious breakfast every morning," said Julie Desharnais, President and Chief Executive Officer of Breakfast Club of Canada.

Nourishing Alberta's children through expertise rooted in responsibility and sustainability

Breakfast Club of Canada is proud to support Canadian businesses through collaboration rooted in sustainability and diversity, with the help of partners located across the country. Breakfast menus are also planned and developed by the Club's own expert committee.

According to a 2026 economic study conducted by AppEco, in Canada, every dollar invested in breakfast programs supported by the Club generates nearly $2 in benefits for Canadians.

"It is important for us to develop our own menus so that we can offer children the very best. Local sourcing also allows us to support Canadian businesses and our local economy, while meeting quality standards for variety and access to nutritious foods," explained François Jolicoeur, Director, Programs and Operations at Breakfast Club of Canada.

This year, help provide what is missing

For this important fundraising campaign, Breakfast Club of Canada is also grateful for the generosity of the MTY Foundation, which will match donations until October 31. To raise public awareness, content will be shared on Breakfast Club of Canada's website and social media channels throughout the campaign.

This back-to-school season, you can help provide what is missing by making a donation to Breakfast Club of Canada. Starting today, anyone can donate by texting "CLUB" to 20222 or by visiting breakfastclubcanada.org/donate.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

Media contact : Meagan Conn, [email protected], +1 604-691-7398