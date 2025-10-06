OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada prepares to enter the critical CUSMA review with the United States and Mexico, policy and law‑enforcement experts are urging the federal government to take concrete steps now to strengthen border integrity.

Gaps in Canada's systems have enabled transnational organized crime to exploit supply chains, bringing fentanyl, firearms, illegal tobacco and other illicit goods across our borders, endangering public safety and costing governments billions in lost revenue.

"The integrity of our border is the foundation of our economic relationship with the United States," said Dr. Laura Dawson, the Executive Director of the Future Borders Coalition. "Strengthening Bill C‑2 isn't just about security, it's about protecting trade, getting ahead of criminal networks and preserving the benefits of border access for legitimate trade and travel."

A recent report from El Colegio de México highlights the serious economic impact illicit trade is having on CUSMA trading partners. Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged cross-border organized crime during a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City on September 18th. With recent comments by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi about human smuggling across the Canadian border and continued pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, it's imperative that the Canadian government makes it clear Ottawa is acting.

"Border security starts at home," said Peter Copeland, Deputy Director, Domestic Policy, Macdonald‑Laurier Institute. "Canada plays a critical role in the fight against transnational organized crime that is freely operating within our own borders. Bill C‑2 is a start, but Canada must commit to serious action to disrupt criminal networks before they reach our communities."

Among the solutions is allocating more resources and tools to First Nations policing. Chronic underfunding has allowed organized crime to proliferate into First Nations communities.

"This is far more than a local issue," says Chief Dwayne Zacharie of the Kahnawake Peacekeepers. "This is a direct threat to national security and economic stability that demands a unified response."

The Future Borders Coalition (FBC) is convening an invitation-only roundtable in Ottawa, bringing together top national and border security experts, law enforcement leaders and policymakers from Canada and the United States to facilitate dialogue between industry leaders and experts. The goal is to develop actionable strategies aimed at combatting the illegal flow of drugs and contraband, supporting the Coalition's call to ratify Bill C-2, Canada's Strong Borders Act and shift Canada's border strategy from reactive seizures to preventive disruption.

About the Future Borders Coalition

The Future Borders Coalition (FBC) is a cross-border business forum dedicated to strengthening Canada–U.S. cooperation in trade, travel, and security. Since 2018, we've brought together industry and government leaders to create practical solutions that make supply chains more resilient, travel more seamless, and policies more aligned.

With a diverse membership spanning transportation, tourism, manufacturing, high tech, and business services, FBC provides trusted insight, advocacy, and high-impact convenings that help keep North America connected and competitive in a rapidly changing world.

