As Canadians Search for Ways to Slow Down, Turtle Jack's Invites Them to Return to What Matters

Canadians are increasingly searching for ways to slow down and reconnect. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians reported the highest levels of feeling pressed for time in three decades in 2022, with more people expressing concern about not spending enough time with family and friends compared to previous years. The 2025 World Happiness Report reinforces the importance of those moments, finding that sharing meals with others is one of the strongest indicators of wellbeing worldwide. Together, these findings reflect a growing desire for more meaningful connection--an idea at the heart of Turtle Jack's new Return to What Matters campaign.

Through cinematic video, Return to What Matters contrasts iconic cottage experiences with everyday moments inside Turtle Jack's restaurants, revealing an unexpected truth: the feeling people chase all summer isn't created by geography. It's created by slowing down, sharing a meal, and being fully present with the people around them--moments that don't have to wait for a weekend away.

"The cottage has always represented something bigger than a destination," said Morgan Baronet, Marketing Director at Turtle Jack's. "It's where people slow down enough to be fully present with one another. They lose track of time because nobody's rushing to the next thing, and the moments themselves become what people remember. We wanted to share our belief that those feelings don't belong to a place--they're created by how we choose to show up."

Rather than encouraging Canadians to wait for their next getaway, Return to What Matters invites them to create more opportunities for connection in everyday life--whether that's lingering over dinner, putting the phone away, or turning an ordinary weeknight into something worth remembering.

"We live in a culture that encourages us to save the best parts of life for weekends, vacations, or special occasions," added Baronet. "We see it differently. Some of life's most meaningful moments happen on ordinary days, when we choose to slow down and be present. If this campaign inspires even a few more of those moments, then we've accomplished what we set out to do."

The campaign will roll out throughout the summer across multiple channels, including:

Connected TV / Amazon Prime

Out-of-home advertising

Digital media

Social media

Turtle Jack's restaurant locations

Return to What Matters reflects Turtle Jack's belief that meaningful connection doesn't have to wait for a vacation. Sometimes, all it takes is making time to gather around the table.

About Turtle Jack's

For over 30 years, Turtle Jack's has brought the ease and connection of cottage life to communities across Ontario and British Columbia, where cottage-inspired meals and genuine hospitality come together around every table. Learn more at Turtle Jack's.

SOURCE Turtle Jack’s Muskoka Grill

Media Contact: Morgan Baronet, Marketing Director, [email protected], 1 438-220-1134