Artwork Flow Helps Pharma Companies Comply with 21 CFR Part 11

"This is one of our most important feature releases that enables all our Pharma & Life Sciences clients meet their most complex labeling requirements seamlessly while offering great levels of visibility and control," says Rakesh Edavalath, Head of Product at Artwork Flow.

To ensure compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 , Artwork Flow allows customers to:

Automate the production workflow to receive e-signatures from internal and external stakeholders securely.

Secure sensitive information during the review and artwork approval process.

Manage all assets in one library and track changes with version control.

Access audit trails with automated versioning and history tracking.

These features are available to all current users of Artwork Flow. To learn more about how Artwork Flow can help adhere to various regulatory compliances, manage label designs and artwork proofing, and go to market faster. Click here for a demo.

About Artwork Flow

Artwork Flow is a SaaS platform by Bizongo for label proofing and artwork management. It's a cloud-based collaboration platform to review and approve creative packaging projects to accelerate product launches. Artwork Flow helps brands across industries such as Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Chemicals, Consumer goods, and more.

About Bizongo

Bizongo is India's largest technology-driven platform for made-to-order B2B products. The company's distinctive business model is a unified platform that solves vendor financing and supply chain for B2B categories like packaging, textiles, raw materials, and more. Bizongo serves 600+ enterprise customers across a wide range of industries and provides digital solutions to leading brands like Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Tata Cliq, and Mondelez.

Contact:

Gourav K

Growth Lead

+1-415-964-3675

[email protected]

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPrNoNwXwyE

SOURCE Artwork Flow