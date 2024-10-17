Artprice by Artmarket congratulates Gaëlle Choisne, winner of the 2024 Marcel Duchamp Prize, awarded by the ADIAF at the Centre Pompidou

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Marcel Duchamp Prize is a distinction initiated 24 years ago by a group of French collectors and the ADIAF (Association for the International Diffusion of French Art). The prize received notable momentum from French art collector Gilles Fuchs after he observed a decline in international prominance of French artists in the 1990s. His motivation was to contribute to better representation and promotion of French art in a delicate context for the French Contemporary art market.

Gaëlle Choisne, winner of the 2024 Marcel Duchamp Prize awarded by ADIAF at the Centre Pompidou, October 14, 2024 © Luc Castel. Artprice’s Annual Contemporary Art Market Report, illustrated by the digital work “Auntieverse Spa Menu 201” by Niceaunties © fellowship.xyz

Thierry Ehrmann, Founder of Artprice and President of Artmarket.com, congratulates visual artist Gaëlle Choisne, as well as four other finalists for the 2024 Marcel Duchamp Prize: "Our company is very proud to support the Association for the International Diffusion of French Art (ADIAF) and the Marcel Duchamp Prize. France remains a mecca for artistic creation thanks to the quality of its exhibitions - from Surrealism at the Centre Pompidou to Tarsila do Amaral at the Luxembourg Museum, as well as Arte Povera at the Bourse de Commerce, and Tom Wesselmann at the Fondation Louis Vuitton - and the vitality of its Contemporary artists. France has huge potential that has still not fully materialized on the Contemporary art market.".

The Marcel Duchamp Prize was awarded by the President of ADIAF Claude Bonnin to one of the most promising young French artists between the Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art and the opening of the Art Basel Paris fair. Gaëlle Choisne's work was recently exhibited at the MAC VAL in Vitry-sur-Seine, by the Reiffers Art Initiatives in Paris and at the KfW Stiftung in Frankfurt. After receiving the Aware 2021 prize 3 years ago, she has now received France's most prestigious artistic prize.

The Air de Paris Gallery, which has represented Gaëlle Choisne since 2021 with a first solo show in Romainville titled "Mondes subtiles", describes her work in these terms: Gaëlle Choisne combines a documentary approach (photography and video) with the use of raw materials, addressing socio-political questions linked to the over-exploitation of natural resources and colonial history. Born to a Haitian mother and a Breton father, the artist combines oral traditions, Creole mythology, and popular culture in works that refer both to the history of Haiti and to her own narrative.

Gaëlle Choisne is the only artist among the finalists for the 2024 Marcel Duchamp Prize not to have had any sales at public auction, proof that the ADIAF and its international jury have not been influenced by auction room performances. Last year's winner, Tarik Kiswanson (1986), was also invisible on the auction market. Like the Marcel Duchamp Prize, France sometimes gives the impression of viewing the market as a secondary concern.

The four finalists for the 2024 Marcel Duchamp Prize

Abdelkader Benchamma

Templon Gallery (Paris) and ADN Galeria (Barcelona)

4 results in public sales

https://www.artprice.com/artist/347225/abdelkader-benchamma?cl=en

Gaëlle Choisne

Air de Paris Gallery (Paris)

0 results in public sales

https://www.artprice.com/artist/1199619/gaelle-choisne?cl=en

Noémie Goudal

Edel Assanti Gallery (London)

8 results in public sales

https://www.artprice.com/artist/699342/noemie-goudal?cl=en

Duo Detanico & Lain

Martine Aboucaya Gallery (Paris), and LMNO (Brussels)

4 results in public sales

https://www.artprice.com/artist/442235/angela-&-rafael-detanico-&-lain?cl=en

The Marcel Duchamp Prize, awarded on October 14, 2024, marks the start of a particularly important month for France. In addition to the third edition of Art Basel Paris (for the first time organized at the Grand-Palais since the FIAC) and the first edition of the fair The Salon by NADA, there will also be crucial sales at Christie's and Sotheby's (which is inaugurating its brand new space at the intersection of Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and Avenue Matignon), as well as numerous gallery exhibitions.

France sees a return to growth in art auction turnover, consolidating its 4th place globally and its 1st in the European Union, with $62.8 million, that is, 3.3% of global turnover from Contemporary Art auctions, according to Artprice's latest Annual Report. France has an ideal gallery and market structure, with an extremely dense network of artists, museums, galleries, auction houses, fairs, etc. and there is no reason why it should not regain a key place on the global contemporary art market, capable of attracting the world's biggest art collectors.

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2024

Artprice by Artmarket.com is a patron of the ADIAF

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2024 Contemporary Art Market Report:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2024

See our 2023 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2024 by Artprice by Artmarket: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2023

