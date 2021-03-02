Artmarket.com: the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow... +405% since 2000

thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and of its Artprice Department: " The resilience of the Art Market in times of crisis is perfectly illustrated by the evolution of our Top-100 benchmark index. The positive performance of the Artprice100 © in 2020, although modest, is extremely reassuring. True... it doesn't compare well with the US stock markets (the S&P 500 posted a sensational growth of +16% last year, rising from 3,234 pts to 3,756 pts in twelve months. "

While the construction of the Artprice100© is inspired by that of the S&P 500, the two indices nevertheless remain profoundly different and should be compared with caution.

Artprice100© versus S&P 500: warning!

The Artprice100© is designed as a portfolio of artworks representing the one hundred most important artists on the art market (see the composition below). It's a purely theoretical exercise. It is clearly not possible to acquire a share in all the works by an artist that will be auctioned in the coming year. In fact, no-one can even predict which works will hit the secondary market over the next twelve months. But the results as a whole provide an excellent appreciation of the general price evolution for each of these artists.

The composition of the Artprice100© index is based on purely objective criteria. It is established on 1 January of each year on the basis of two criteria, both resolutely independent of any personal preference: a performance criterion and a liquidity criterion. The initial investment is thus made in proportion to the auction performances of the artists over the last five calendar years (2015-2019), on condition, however, that their works are exchanged regularly: at least seven auction appearances per year over a ten-year period (excluding prints).

Analysis of the composition

There are two good reasons for calculating a specific price index for a set of top-selling artists: firstly it allows the analysis of the performance of a well-diversified portfolio, constructed objectively on the basis of the auction results for well-established artists. Secondly, it allows observation of the evolution of the 100 artists who constitute the veritable hardcore of the global Art Market.

Pablo Picasso remains the portfolio's dominant artist with a weight of 8.8% in the initial investment. On the basis of all original works by Picasso sold at auction in 2020, Artprice calculates that his price index increased overall by +2.2% in the twelve months of 2020. This result is perfectly consistent with the overall evolution of the Artprice100©.

Picasso is one of 45 Modern artists included in the composition of the 2020 index. This period of creation is by far the most solid segment of the art market and it represents approximately half of the initial investment.

As in 2019, only four female artists have qualified for inclusion in the composition of the Artprice100© in 2020: Yayoi Kusama, Joan Mitchell, Louise Bourgeois and Barbara Hepworth. They account for just 3.3% of the portfolio's total value. On the other hand, the number of living artists has increased significantly, thanks to the 'entry' of seven active painters, with only three 'departures' from the composition.

Entries (living artists) ; Lee Ufan, Zhou Chunya, Rudolf Stingel, Zhang Xiaogong, Yoshitomo Nara, Takashi Murakami, Zeng Fanzhi

Departures (living artists) ; Günther Uecker, Frank Auerbach, Michelangelo Pistoletto

Composition of Artprice100© on 1 January 2020 (Rank, Initial weight, Period)

Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) ; 8.8% - Modern Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) ; 5.0% - Post-War Claude MONET (1840-1926) ; 4.7 % - 19th Century Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) ; 3.6% - Contemporary QI Baishi (1864-1957) ; 3.5% - Modern ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) ; 3.3% - Post -War Gerhard RICHTER (1932-) ; 2.8% - Post-War WU Guanzhong (1919-2010) ; 2.4% - Modern FU Baoshi (1904-1965) ; 2.4% - Modern Amedeo MODIGLIANI ( 1884-1920) ; 2.2% - Modern Roy LICHTENSTEIN (1923-1997) ; 2.0% - Post-War Cy TWOMBLY (1928-2011) ; 1.9% - Post-War Alberto GIACOMETTI (1901-1966) ; 1.9% - Modern Lucio FONTANA (1899-1968) ; 1.8% - Modern Marc CHAGALL (1887-1985) ; 1. 7% - Modern Alexander CALDER (1898-1976) ; 1.7% - Modern Joan MIRO (1893-1983) ; 1.6% - Modern Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) ; 1.6% - Modern David HOCKNEY (1937-) ; 1.5% - Post-War Yayoi KUSAMA (1929-) ; 1.5% - Post-War Jean DUBUFFET (1901-1985) ; 1.4% - Modern René MAGRITTE (1898-1967) ; 1.4% - Modern Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) ; 1.4% - Modern Fernand LÉGER (1881-1955) ; 1.2% - Modern Christopher WOOL (1955-) ; 1.2% - Contemporary Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) ; 1.1% - Modern SAN Yu (1901-1966) ; 1.1% - Modern Jeff KOONS (1955-) ; 1.0% - Contemporary Henry MOORE (1898-1986) ; 1.0% - Modern Peter DOIG (1959-) ; 0.9% - Contemporary Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) ; 0.9% - 19th Century Joan MITCHELL (1926-1992) ; 0.9% - Post-War LIN Fengmian ( 1900-1991) ; 0.8% - Modern Ed RUSCHA (1937-) ; 0.8% - Post-War Yoshitomo NARA (1959-) ; 0.8% - Contemporary Pierre-Auguste RENOIR (1841-1919) ; 0.8 % - 19th Century CHU Teh-Chun (1920-2014) ; 0.8% - Post-War Edgar DEGAS (1834-1917) ; 0.7% - 19th Century Auguste RODIN (1840-1917) ; 0.7% - 19th Century PU Ru (1896-1963) ; 0.7% - Modern Robert RAUSCHENBERG (1925-2008) ; 0.7% - Post-War Richard PRINCE (1949-) ; 0.6% - Contemporary Rudolf STINGEL (1956- ) ; 0.6% - Contemporary Frank STELLA (1936-) ; 0.6% - Post-War Sigmar POLKE (1941-2010) ; 0.6% - Post-War Camille PISSARRO (1830-1903) ; 0.6% - 19th Century Louise BOURGEOIS (1911-2010) ; 0.6% - Modern Whan-Ki KIM (1913-1974) ; 0.6% - Modern Paul SIGNAC (1863-1935) ; 0.6% - Modern Yves KLEIN (1928-1962) ; 0.6% - Post-War Keith HARING (1958-1990) ; 0.5% - Contemporary Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) ; 0.5% - Post-War Pierre SOULAGES (1919-) ; 0.5% - Modern George CONDO (1957-) ; 0.5% - Contemporary Norman Perceval ROCKWELL (1894-1978) ; 0.5% - Modern WU Hufan (1894-1968) ; 0.5% - Modern Alberto BURRI (1915-1995) ; 0.4% - Modern Gustav KLIMT (1862-1918) ; 0.4% - Modern ZENG Fanzhi (1964-) ; 0.4% - Contemporary Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) ; 0.4 % - Modern Damien HIRST (1965-) ; 0.4% - Contemporary Ernst Ludwig KIRCHNER (1880-1938) ; 0.4% - Modern Chaïm SOUTINE (1894-1943) ; 0.4% - Modern Fernando BOTERO ( 1932-) ; 0.4% - Post-War Edvard MUNCH (1863-1944) ; 0.4% - Modern Pierre BONNARD (1867-1947) ; 0.4% - Modern Kazuo SHIRAGA (1924-2008) ; 0.4% - Post-War WEN Zhengming (1470-1559) ; 0.4% - Old Master ZHOU Chunya (1955-) ; 0.4% - Contemporary Morton Wayne THIEBAUD (1920-) ; 0.4% - Post-War Georg BASELITZ (1938-) ; 0.4% - Post-War Salvador DALI (1904-1989) ; 0.4% - Modern Tsuguharu FOUJITA (1886-1968) ; 0.4% - Modern François-Xavier LALANNE (1927- 2008) ; 0.4% - Post-War SHI Tao (1642-c.1707) ; 0.4% - Old Master DONG Qichang (1555-1636) ; 0.4% - Old Master Max ERNST (1891-1976) ; 0.4 % - Modern Sam FRANCIS (1923-1994) ; 0.4% - Post-War Georges BRAQUE (1882-1963) ; 0.4% - Modern Maurice DE VLAMINCK (1876-1958) ; 0.4% - Modern Bernard BUFFET (1928-1999) ; 0.4% - Post-War Peter Paul RUBENS (1577-1640) ; 0.4% - Old Master Ufan LEE (1936-) ; 0.4% - Post-War Francis PICABIA ( 1879-1953) ; 0.3% - Modern Barbara HEPWORTH (1903-1975) ; 0.3% - Modern Albert OEHLEN (1954-) ; 0.3% - Contemporary Anselm KIEFER (1945-) ; 0.3% - Contemporary Giorgio MORANDI (1890-1964) ; 0.3% - Modern Alighiero BOETTI (1940-1994) ; 0.3% - Post-War Robert MOTHERWELL (1915-1991) ; 0.3% - Modern TANG Yin (1470- 1523) ; 0.3% - Old Master GUAN Liang (1900-1986) ; 0.3% - Modern Martin KIPPENBERGER (1953-1997) ; 0.3% - Contemporary Takashi MURAKAMI (1962-) ; 0.3% - Contemporary Donald JUDD (1928-1994) ; 0.3% - Post-War CHEN Yifei (1946-2005) ; 0.3% - Contemporary ZHANG Xiaogang (1958-) ; 0.3% - Contemporary Tom WESSELMANN (1931-2004) ; 0.3% - Post-War David SMITH (1906-1965) ; 0.3% - Modern Josef ALBERS (1888-1976) ; 0.3% - Modern

Images:

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/03/Artprice100-vs-SP500-1.png]

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/03/Artprice100-periods-2.png]

