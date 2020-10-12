Artmarket.com publishes the new Artprice's Report on the Contemporary Art Market, the primary growth driver with a +2,100% increase over 20 years

Growth

The Contemporary Art Market is not what it was 20 years ago. It has undergone profound structural changes, with evermore artists (from 5,400 artists to nearly 32,000 today) and evermore artworks (from 12,000 lots offered to 123,000) and it has grown and expanded geographically, from 39 to 64 countries active in auctions. It has accelerated with the fluidification of remote transactions and is now the most dynamic and profitable segment of the entire Art Market. In 20 years, the number of auction houses participating in the Contemporary Art Market has almost doubled, the number of specialized sessions has tripled, and the number of lots sold has multiplied by six.

- The Contemporary Art rush

- The market's pillars

- Painting… above all

Diversity

Contemporary Artists from China, Japan and Korea… from Africa and the African diasporas… from Latin America and the Middle East… are today all operating in a market that has not only opened internationally, it has opened to female artists and a whole range of alternative narratives with substantial cultural and symbolic significance. This challenge to Western hegemonic narratives of Art History has opened new horizons for thousands of artists around the world. Since the start of the 21st century, the question of diversity has been at the heart of debates, and at the root of major developments within the Art Market.

- A new landscape

- « No Man's Land »

- Black (also) matters (in art)

Valuation

The Contemporary Art Market is a market under the influence of a number of different factors including passion for art, soft-power ambitions, financial speculation, fashion and of course nowadays, the massive influence of the digital sphere in terms of marketing, coolhunting etc. Today social networks (the new influencers), pop stars, luxury and streetwear brands play an active role in the popularization of artists. They contribute to the orientation of tastes, just as art critics used to do. Online presences have played a vital role in countering the impacts of the Covid crisis, and have proved absolutely essential for a number of major market players. In reality, the Contemporary Art Market has just passed an important milestone in 2020, a milestone that represents the true beginning of its digital revolution.

- In search of novelty

- Multiple choice…

- Digital agility

This extraordinary progression is driven by the passions that Contemporary Art elicits, but it is also based on the confidence that it has won. Nowadays, collectors no longer necessarily prefer work by dead artists, and they allow themselves to be convinced by new techniques, new art forms and new influences by living artists. Today, at a time of unprecedented crisis, the Contemporary Art Market is still galloping forward. Indeed, it's the segment that adapts fastest to changes and the one that lends itself best to online sales.

