Artists for Peace and Justice Hosts 17th Annual Gala Presented in Partnership with Entertainment Weekly

APJ raises $750,000 to support education and community-led initiatives in Haiti

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Board Chair Natasha Koifman and powerhouse board members Kardinal Offishall, Suzanne Boyd, George Stroumboulopoulos, and more hosted the 17th annual Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) Gala on the evening of Saturday September 6th at the historic Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto. Recognized as one of the city's most anticipated philanthropic events, the gala raised $750,000 to support education and community-led initiatives in Haiti.

Since its founding, APJ has raised more than $36 million and supported over 32,000 students through access to quality education, healthcare, and dignity.

This year's gala, presented in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, honoured acclaimed actor and activist Amanda Brugel for her longstanding commitment to advocacy and equity.

Evening Highlights

The evening opened with a stirring performance by Haitian musician and long-time APJ supporter Paul Beaubrun , setting a heartfelt and celebratory tone for the night. Returning as emcees, George Stroumboulopoulos and Kardinal Offishall welcomed guests and expressed gratitude for the continued generosity that fuels APJ's mission.

, setting a heartfelt and celebratory tone for the night. Returning as emcees, and welcomed guests and expressed gratitude for the continued generosity that fuels APJ's mission. Natasha Koifman , Canadian and U.S. Board Chair and gala host, followed with opening remarks focused on activism and action, emphasizing the importance of moving from awareness to meaningful impact. She acknowledged the challenges facing Haiti today while underscoring the transformative change that has been made possible by APJ donors and supporters over the last 17 years. "When we started APJ in 2009, many people didn't even know where Haiti was — a country so close to where many vacation, yet where children faced hunger and education wasn't a priority. Seventeen years later, it's incredible to see Toronto still coming together with the same commitment. Our hope is that one day we will see lasting change in Haiti , and that commitment is why we are here tonight. I'm deeply grateful to our sponsors, donors, and longtime supporters who continue to stand with us."

and led by , brought both excitement and generosity. Highlights included former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star recreating his iconic bat-flip moment to rally the room and celebrated artist speaking personally about the inspiration behind his work. Russell generously agreed to create a second edition of his piece for another bidder, while José offered an additional trip to to a second guest eager to join the experience. Each winning bidder also went home with a thanks to APJ's generous partners at SMEG Canada. The night's honouree, Amanda Brugel , was presented with her award by Canadian actress Dani Kind , who spoke to Brugel's unwavering dedication to advocacy and representation. In her acceptance, Brugel reflected on her commitment to equity and the shared responsibility to create change, "I was born in the right country at the right time, with access to education, clean water, healthcare, and economic stability - not only did I have a village, but my village had a village. That privilege comes with a responsibility. To me, helping others is both a practical and moral responsibility. We cannot take what we have for granted; we must work hard to create a level playing field for the children of Haiti . That is what we are here to do."

portion of the evening proved especially moving. Longtime supporters took the stage to reaffirm their pledge and commitment to the students, while announced a gift toward the APJ Garden Project for Sustainable Nutrition and Education, inspiring the room with his call for sustained giving. Musical performances by Kardinal Offishall, Rotimi, Fefe Dobson , Paul Beaubrun , Charmie, and William and Alexandre Osias energized guests throughout the evening, each lending their voices in support of APJ's mission.

, , energized guests throughout the evening, each lending their voices in support of APJ's mission. All guests also took home a custom 138 Yorkville candle by KANDL and a signed edition of the new book Echoes from Eden by tech entrepreneur and environmentalist Dax Dasilva and best-selling author Eric Hendrikx .

Sponsors

This year's event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including Air Canada, 2Fifteen by DBS Developments, Audi, and 138 Yorkville.

About Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) is a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. APJ's immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare, and dignity through the arts. The organization is committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. APJ partners with St. Luke's Foundation in Haiti. To learn more, visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on Instagram and Twitter.

About NKPR

NKPR was started in 2002 by Natasha Koifman in order to combine two passions: shining a spotlight on stories of substance and supporting causes that are making a difference around the world. Over the past 20+ years, NKPR has established itself as a highly regarded full-service public relations, artist management and digital agency with offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, representing over 40 national and international brands and supporting charitable organizations like Artists for Peace and Justice. For more information, visit NKPR on social media @natashankpr or at www.nkpr.net .

