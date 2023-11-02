ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) (TSX: AX.PR.E) (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"We are pleased to report strong same property growth in Canadian dollars of 6.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, and a 3.5% weighted-average increase in rental rates for 177,787 square feet of renewals that commenced during the three-month period," said Samir Manji, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artis. "We continue to see the quality of our real estate reflected in the interest and traction achieved on the disposition front to date. During and subsequent to the third quarter, we closed or went unconditional on dispositions for an aggregate sale price of $112.7 million, including five office properties totalling 493,820 square feet. Proceeds from these transactions, along with additional dispositions underway, will enable us to continue reducing our overall debt, which is a key near-term priority for Artis. As at September 30, 2023, we had purchased the maximum number of common units allowable under the REIT's normal course issuer bid. We believe that the current market price of Artis's units does not reflect the fundamental intrinsic value of the REIT and, as such, unit buybacks are viewed as a compelling tool that effectively returns capital to unitholders while concurrently enhancing value for our owners. With our NCIB now fully utilized for 2023, the Board may consider additional mechanisms that are available to the REIT for returning capital to unitholders, including, subject to market and other conditions, other unit repurchases. The Special Committee continues to evaluate strategic alternatives to close the value gap between our trading price and our IFRS net asset value of $15.26 per unit. As we continue to monetize assets to pay down debt, our current distribution program remains unchanged."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Business Strategy Update

Artis's Board of Trustees ("the Board") established a Special Committee (the "Special Committee") to initiate a strategic review process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders.

The Board announced that the Special Committee retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to provide financial advisory services to the REIT and Special Committee in connection with the strategic review process.

Disposed of one office property located in Canada for a sale price of $3.5 million .

for a sale price of . Utilized the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase 1,698,736 common units at a weighted-average price of $6.92 and 147,200 preferred units at a weighted-average price of $18.11 . The REIT has purchased the maximum number of common units allowed under the applicable NCIB term.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Repaid the Series D senior unsecured debentures upon maturity in the amount of $250.0 million .

. Improved Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) to 8.0 at September 30, 2023 , compared to 8.3 at December 31, 2022 .

Financial and Operational

Same Property NOI (1) in Canadian dollars for the third quarter of 2023 increased 6.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

in Canadian dollars for the third quarter of 2023 increased 6.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Renewals totalling 177,787 square feet and new leases totalling 58,867 square feet commenced during the third quarter of 2023.

Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the third quarter of 2023 increased 3.5%.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

BUSINESS STRATEGY UPDATE

Strategic Review Process

The Board established a Special Committee to initiate a strategic review process to consider and evaluate strategic alternatives that may be available to the REIT to unlock and maximize value for unitholders.

The Board announced that the Special Committee retained BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to provide financial advisory services to the REIT and Special Committee in connection with the strategic review process.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the REIT pursuing any transaction or that any alternative transaction will be available to the REIT. Neither the Board nor the Special Committee has set a timetable for completion of this process and the REIT does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

During the third quarter of 2023, the REIT continued unlocking value through the monetization of certain assets and sold one office property in Canada for a sale price of $3.5 million. The sale proceeds, net of costs of $0.2 million, were $3.3 million.

The REIT's NCIB program has remained active since the announcement of the Business Transformation Plan. During the third quarter of 2023, the REIT purchased 1,698,736 units at a weighted-average price of $6.92 compared to NAV per unit of $15.26 at September 30, 2023. The REIT has purchased the maximum number of common units allowed under the applicable NCIB term.

Driving Organic Growth

The REIT has a commercial and residential development project underway. 300 Main is a 580,000 square foot building located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. 300 Main is a best-in-class amenity-rich apartment building with main floor commercial space. Residential tenants began moving into the building on July 1, 2023 and leasing of the remaining apartment units is currently underway.

Focusing on Value Investing

At September 30, 2023, Artis invested in equity securities with an aggregate fair value of $133.8 million. This includes equity securities of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

The REIT's balance sheet metrics are as follows:



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022











Total investment properties $ 3,227,633

$ 3,683,571 Unencumbered assets 1,650,006

2,034,409 NAV per unit (1) 15.26

17.38 Total Debt to GBV (1) 49.4 %

48.5 % Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) 8.0

8.3 Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio (1) 2.10

2.98 Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt (1) 1.67

1.54

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

At September 30, 2023, Artis had $34.7 million of cash on hand and $112.3 million available on its revolving credit facilities.

Liquidity and capital resources may be impacted by financing activities, portfolio acquisition, disposition and development activities or debt repayments occurring subsequent to September 30, 2023.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

$000's, except per unit amounts 2023

2022 % Change

2023

2022 % Change



















Revenue $ 80,412

$ 94,114 (14.6) %

$ 254,945

$ 278,410 (8.4) % Net operating income 43,737

53,716 (18.6) %

138,665

157,603 (12.0) % Net (loss) income (137,516)

(94,450) 45.6 %

(245,231)

123,007 (299.4) % Total comprehensive (loss) income (109,017)

8,867 (1329.5) %

(248,129)

253,196 (198.0) % Distributions per common unit 0.15

0.15 — %

0.45

0.45 — %



















FFO (1) (2) $ 29,501

$ 41,552 (29.0) %

$ 93,264

$ 128,499 (27.4) % FFO per unit (1) (2) 0.27

0.36 (25.0) %

0.82

1.08 (24.1) % FFO payout ratio (1) 55.6 %

41.7 % 13.9 %

54.9 %

41.7 % 13.2 %



















AFFO (1) (2) $ 16,640

$ 28,505 (41.6) %

$ 54,580

$ 89,643 (39.1) % AFFO per unit (1) (2) 0.15

0.24 (37.5) %

0.48

0.75 (36.0) % AFFO payout ratio (1) 100.0 %

62.5 % 37.5 %

93.8 %

60.0 % 33.8 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure, ratio or other supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Notice with Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure.

(2) The REIT also calculates FFO and AFFO, adjusted for the impact of the realized gain (loss) on equity securities. Refer to FFO and AFFO section of Artis's Q3-23 MD&A.

Artis reported portfolio occupancy of 89.9% at September 30, 2023, compared to 90.3% at June 30, 2023. Weighted-average rental rate on renewals that commenced during the third quarter of 2023 increased 3.5%.

Artis's portfolio has a stable lease expiry profile with 54.6% of gross leasable area expiring in 2027 or later. Weighted-average in-place rents for the total portfolio are $15.21 per square foot and are estimated to be 0.9% above market rents. Information about Artis's lease expiry profile is as follows:



Current

vacancy

Monthly

tenants

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027 & later

Total

portfolio































Expiring square footage 10.1 %

0.2 %

4.8 %

8.8 %

9.5 %

12.0 %

54.6 %

100.0 % In-place rents N/A

N/A

$ 17.60

$ 16.29

$ 16.59

$ 17.06

$ 14.17

$ 15.21 Market rents N/A

N/A

$ 17.58

$ 15.90

$ 16.49

$ 17.03

$ 14.04

$ 15.07

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "outlook", "objective", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "believes", "plans", "seeks", and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases suggesting future outcomes or events, or which state that certain actions, events or results ''may'', ''would'', "should" or ''will'' occur or be achieved are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Artis believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Artis operates, treatment under governmental regulatory regimes, securities laws and tax laws, the ability of Artis and its service providers to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner, currency, exchange and interest rates, global economic, financial markets and economic conditions in Canada and the United States will not, in the long term, be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artis is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to risk related to tax matters; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks; the COVID-19 pandemic, real property ownership, geographic concentration, current economic conditions, strategic initiatives, debt financing, interest rate fluctuations, foreign currency, tenants, SIFT rules, other tax-related factors, illiquidity, competition, reliance on key personnel, future property transactions, general uninsured losses, dependence on information technology, cyber security, environmental matters and climate change, land and air rights leases, public markets, market price of common units, changes in legislation and investment eligibility, availability of cash flow, fluctuations in cash distributions, nature of units and legal rights attaching to units, preferred units and debentures, dilution, unitholder liability, failure to obtain additional financing, potential conflicts of interest and risks and uncertainties regarding strategic alternatives including the terms of their availability, whether they will be available at all and the effects of their implementation.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Artis's actual results to materially differ from current expectations, refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Artis's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties" of Artis's Q3-23 MD&A, as well as Artis's other public filings, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Artis cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements and Artis assumes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or new circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOTICE WITH RESPECT TO NON-GAAP & SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES DISCLOSURE

In addition to reported IFRS measures, certain non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are commonly used by Canadian real estate investment trusts as an indicator of financial performance. "GAAP" means the generally accepted accounting principles described by the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting, which are applicable as at the date on which any calculation using GAAP is to be made. Artis applies IFRS, which is the section of GAAP applicable to publicly accountable enterprises.

Non-GAAP measures and ratios include Same Property Net Operating Income ("Same Property NOI"), Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), FFO per Unit, AFFO per Unit, FFO Payout Ratio, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV per Unit, Total Debt to GBV, Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio and Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

Supplementary financial measures includes unencumbered assets to unsecured debt.

Management believes that these measures are helpful to investors because they are widely recognized measures of Artis's performance and provide a relevant basis for comparison among real estate entities.

These non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period, nor should any of these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The above measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of Artis. Readers should be further cautioned that the above measures as calculated by Artis may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the Notice With Respect to Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures Disclosure of Artis's Q3-23 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference herein, for further information (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or Artis's website at www.artisreit.com).

The reconciliation for each non-GAAP measure or ratio and other supplementary financial measures included in this Press Release is outlined below.

NAV per Unit



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Unitholders' equity $ 1,857,660

$ 2,229,159 Less face value of preferred equity (199,196)

(212,547)







NAV attributable to common unitholders 1,658,464

2,016,612







Total number of dilutive units outstanding:





Common units 107,946,943

115,409,234 Restricted units 484,368

440,617 Deferred units 284,063

203,430









108,715,374

116,053,281







NAV per unit $ 15.26

$ 17.38

Total Debt to GBV



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Total assets $ 3,871,689

$ 4,553,913 Add: accumulated depreciation 11,498

10,585







Gross book value 3,883,187

4,564,498







Secured mortgages and loans 901,342

864,698 Preferred shares liability 948

950 Carrying value of debentures 199,562

449,091 Credit facilities 817,034

901,159







Total debt $ 1,918,886

$ 2,215,898







Total debt to GBV 49.4 %

48.5 %

Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Unencumbered assets $ 1,650,006

$ 2,034,409 Unencumbered assets in properties held under joint venture arrangements 49,034

50,557







Total unencumbered assets 1,699,040

2,084,966







Senior unsecured debentures 199,562

449,091 Unsecured credit facilities 817,034

901,159







Total unsecured debt $ 1,016,596

$ 1,350,250







Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 1.67

1.54

Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net (loss) income $ (137,516)

$ (94,450)

$ (245,231)

$ 123,007 Add (deduct):













Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,026

6,269

18,418

19,104 Straight-line rent adjustments (714)

(424)

(2,045)

(955) Depreciation of property and equipment 314

314

915

942 Net loss (income) from equity accounted investments 49,728

44,739

55,581

(102,855) Distributions from equity accounted investments 1,017

819

2,973

3,432 Interest expense 29,095

24,464

89,060

60,424 Strategic review expenses 179

—

179

— Fair value loss on investment properties 87,675

74,072

224,483

21,898 Fair value loss on financial instruments 22,727

15,544

53,931

39,205 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 2,485

6,956

(3,052)

8,266 Income tax (recovery) expense (1,228)

(10,928)

(8,672)

20,249















Adjusted EBITDA 59,788

67,375

186,540

192,717















Interest expense 29,095

24,464

89,060

60,424 Add (deduct):













Amortization of financing costs (865)

(862)

(2,604)

(2,390) Amortization of above- and below-market mortgages, net 230

225

694

662















Adjusted interest expense $ 28,460

$ 23,827

$ 87,150

$ 58,696















Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage ratio 2.10

2.83

2.14

3.28

Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Secured mortgages and loans $ 901,342

$ 864,698 Preferred shares liability 948

950 Carrying value of debentures 199,562

449,091 Credit facilities 817,034

901,159







Total debt 1,918,886

2,215,898







Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA 59,788

66,812 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 239,152

267,248







Total Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 8.0

8.3

Same Property NOI



Three months ended







September 30,



% Change

2023

2022

Change













Net operating income $ 43,737

$ 53,716





Add (deduct) net operating income from:











Joint venture arrangements 3,295

2,474





Dispositions and unconditional dispositions 278

(9,643)





(Re)development properties (53)

(2,355)





Lease termination income adjustments (286)

(122)





Other (17)

301





















3,217

(9,345)



















Straight-line rent adjustments (1) (952)

(840)





Tenant inducements amortized to revenue (1) 6,116

5,653



















Same Property NOI $ 52,118

$ 49,184

$ 2,934 6.0 %

(1) Includes joint venture arrangements.

FFO and AFFO



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net (loss) income $ (137,516)

$ (94,450)

$ (245,231)

$ 123,007 Add (deduct):













Tenant inducements amortized to revenue 6,026

6,269

18,418

19,104 Incremental leasing costs 524

662

1,818

2,327 Distributions on preferred shares treated as interest expense 62

60

186

177 Remeasurement component of unit-based compensation (461)

(1,019)

(1,399)

(1,290) Strategic review expenses 179

—

179

— Adjustments for equity accounted investments 52,257

48,585

62,481

(91,351) Fair value loss on investment properties 87,675

74,072

224,483

21,898 Fair value loss on financial instruments 22,727

15,544

53,931

39,205 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 2,485

6,956

(3,052)

8,266 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1,295)

(10,884)

(9,196)

19,935 Preferred unit distributions (3,162)

(4,243)

(9,354)

(12,779)















FFO $ 29,501

$ 41,552

$ 93,264

$ 128,499















Add (deduct):













Amortization of recoverable capital expenditures $ (1,790)

$ (2,012)

$ (5,418)

$ (5,787) Straight-line rent adjustments (714)

(424)

(2,045)

(955) Non-recoverable property maintenance reserve (550)

(1,100)

(1,800)

(3,300) Leasing costs reserve (7,500)

(8,000)

(22,900)

(24,000) Adjustments for equity accounted investments (2,307)

(1,511)

(6,521)

(4,814)















AFFO $ 16,640

$ 28,505

$ 54,580

$ 89,643

FFO and AFFO Per Unit



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Basic units 109,216,628

115,787,788

112,422,202

118,657,925 Add:













Restricted units 484,368

450,989

437,958

401,654 Deferred units 283,317

180,881

260,554

167,358















Diluted units 109,984,313

116,419,658

113,120,714

119,226,937



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















FFO per unit:













Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.36

$ 0.83

$ 1.08 Diluted 0.27

0.36

0.82

1.08















AFFO per unit:













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.25

$ 0.49

$ 0.76 Diluted 0.15

0.24

0.48

0.75

FFO and AFFO Payout Ratios



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 FFO per unit 0.27

0.36

0.82

1.08















FFO payout ratio 55.6 %

41.7 %

54.9 %

41.7 %















Distributions per common unit $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 AFFO per unit 0.15

0.24

0.48

0.75















AFFO payout ratio 100.0 %

62.5 %

93.8 %

60.0 %

ABOUT ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

